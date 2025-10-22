ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real - technology develops at such a blistering pace that sometimes it’s hard to keep up with all the change. This is especially true for older generations who didn’t grow up with things like the internet, social media, and smartphones.

One Instagram post asked an online community to share stories of their older relatives being so bad at tech that it was funny, and the comments section is pure comedy gold. Dive into this collection of moments that were too hilarious not to share.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Three young women taking a selfie at a party with a smartphone. My mum posted on a nightclub photo of me with my new friends after moving to a new town. "It's great to see your making new friends. I have sent you undies and socks so look out for them in the mail. Love you" THIS WAS ON THE ACTUAL NIGHTCLUBS FACEBOOK PAGE 🤦‍♂️

jefro7 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Smartphone screen showing emoji keyboard in a messaging app, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills. My mom once told me she doesn’t want to use all her emojis she thought she’d run out of emojis

    tpenzmusic , Denis Cherkashin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Elderly man with glasses smiling while struggling with technology skills on his smartphone at home. Whenever my father finds some video hilarious, instead of sending me the video link he will record the video with another phone and send that.

    the_yellow_pages_saga , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Technology changes faster than you can say “Did you try turning it off and on again?” For older generations, the whole world of smartphones, social media, and those never-ending notifications feels like landing on an alien planet. What used to be a simple phone call now requires digital literacy, but it's not a bad thing.

    Research shows that it can actually improve the health status of senior citizens by enabling them to get easy access to online public health services. What’s more, the leisure and entertainment options, like online social communication and online games, can reduce the psychological loneliness of the elderly and improve their sense of pleasure and attention, thus sidestepping cognitive decline.
    #4

    Hand holding smartphone displaying Instagram login screen, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny way. My mom doesn’t remember her passwords and gets mad that I don’t know her passwords 😆

    xoxroya , Mourizal Zativa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Older woman with confused expression struggling with smartphone, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny moment. My aunt would comment "Not Interested" on people's posts because she thought Facebook was putting them on her feed and she needed to alert Facebook she didn't want to see those specific posts! When friends and family would comment back calling her out for her rude comment, she would double down with another not interested comment. I think my cousins ultimately changed her password to the site and she gave up.

    mhabbeshaw , prostock-studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Middle-aged woman struggling with smartphone. My mom wrote LOL on a post her friend had made about her husband dying..... my mom thought Lol meant lots of love 🤣

    susank6775 , namii9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Email, which once seemed like actual magic, has turned into another digital minefield, with parents often treating their inbox like a forgotten attic. Then there’s social media, the grand arena of modern confusion.

    Older users often post status updates in the comment sections of completely unrelated photos. Grandma might write, “Dinner was lovely!” under a meme about cats in hats, while Dad tags himself in every post “just to make sure people see it.” It's endearing chaos at its finest.

    And don't even get us started on autocorrect. This feature has single-handedly turned countless innocent texts into hilarious moments. A simple “I’m coming home” can morph into “I’m composting honey,” causing mild panic and laughter in equal measure. And heaven help the family group chat when emojis get involved, especially when someone accidentally sends the eggplant to their pastor.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Elderly man with glasses looking puzzled at a laptop. My grandpa will occasionally post what he's searching for into his Facebook 'what's on your mind' section instead. 😂

    nicoledufault , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Smartphone displaying a blue screen with an app logo. My mom only loosely understands the concept of storing things on the cloud, so she'll ask me "How do I send these pictures to heaven?" My wife and I think it's really sweet.

    orionkarn , appshunter.io Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Red Uber Taxi car driving by the waterfront with passengers inside. My dad's first time calling his own Uber, he set the destination to a street in Alexandria, Egypt. We live in Kenya 😂

    shiru.kat , Neil Ni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Part of the struggle comes from how quickly technology evolves. Many older adults spent decades mastering one set of tools, like landlines, paper maps, and film cameras. Then, seemingly overnight, all of it got replaced with touchscreens and apps.

    Scientists say the proportion of older populations using digital technology has increased exponentially, so it’s not an unwillingness to learn, but rather a lifelong game of catch-up in a world that updates faster than they can blink.

    But here's what's actually endearing about the whole thing: watching a grandparent squint intensely at a touchscreen or accidentally talk into the TV remote thinking it's their phone reminds us that technology is only as smart as the people trying to figure it out. Their confusion makes us laugh, sure, but it also highlights just how much modern tech expects us to adapt instantly.
    #10

    Elderly man with bad technology skills laughing while talking on a mobile phone, capturing a funny moment. When my grandfather couldn’t reach me by phone he would simply post to his Facebook page ‘Heather I’m trying to reach you call me’ 🥺😂

    heather.nicole.jenkins , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Older woman wearing sunglasses smiling while sitting in a jeep. My mom won a jeep half way across the country by bidding on eBay & told the guy she was just learning , didn’t think about shipping costs & was “just observing “….. long story short we now own a piece of c**p jeep that we paid more shipping costs than a new dealership 🙄🙄🙄 never again

    maygun4thewin , Wavebreak Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hand holding smartphone with flashlight on, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a humorous way. My dad doesn’t know how to turn on his phones flashlight so he says “hey siri turn on my flashlight”

    madimadmoney , mike.shots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    That said, older generations have a secret weapon that honestly puts the rest of us to shame: patience. When faced with a glitchy screen or buffering video, many simply shrug and say, “I’ll try again later.” While younger users spiral into rage at a slow Wi-Fi connection, Grandma just goes to water her plants. In her world, nothing is ever quite that urgent. She might be onto something, there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, not all tech mishaps are innocent. There’s always the relative who accidentally Venmos a stranger $500 or clicks on a “You’ve won a cruise!” email. Cybersecurity experts call it phishing, while older folks call it “just being polite.” Either way, it’s a reminder that trust, while beautiful, doesn’t belong on the internet.
    #13

    Older woman smiling, holding glasses and pen, writing in a notebook. My mom’s friend sent me a handwritten thank you card in the mail after I made a fb post for her birthday. It was actually really sweet and I still have it somewhere

    mistywilde , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman and man smiling together in casual clothes. When I got engaged, my mom tried to share my engagement post on her FB but instead changed her status to being engaged to my now husband 🫠

    wild.incaffeinated , Brown3Vicky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Older woman adjusting glasses struggling with tablet in kitchen. My grandmother thought every comment or post on fb was a message to her and she replied to every single comment on someone’s birthday post saying it’s not her birthday but still thanked them

    bookbags , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the end, the generational tech gap isn’t just funny; it’s a part of the human experience. Every mistaken emoji and misspelled tweet is proof of effort, curiosity, and love. After all, they’re just trying to stay connected in a world that never stops changing. And honestly, we wouldn’t trade those accidental “ALL CAPS” WhatsApp messages for anything.

    What do you think of the funny tech trouble stories in this list? Have you got one of your own? Upvote your favorites and don’t be shy to leave a comment if you can relate!
    #16

    Young woman looking confused at laptop. My mom thought she got a virus from an email so she sent me the email, adding "click on the link and tell me if you got hacked too"

    jennathedaydreamer , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Older man struggling with camera settings while taking photos at a family gathering. My grandparents posted my wedding photos and then told me the photos I posted are beautiful. They had no idea it was them who posted the photos 🤣

    b_cheslice , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Older woman with confused expression struggling with technology while using a smartphone, depicting parents with bad technology skills. My grandma asked for a bigger phone cause her internet datas endet to fast, she thought bigger phone = more internet

    dayana_fank , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hands holding a smartphone with a Candy Crush game screen, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny context. My mom went to Verizon store because she was stuck on a level on Candy Crush 🤦🏻‍♀️

    brenda.peach , Ravi Roshan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Man in hospital gown with wired headgear and breathing tube. My mom thinks every-time a fake account by a famous actor or musician ask to be her friend is real. She says “oh Brad Pitt asked to be my friend” …for real 🤣

    deliamamanninteriors , CultureCrave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man with glasses looking confused at laptop screen, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny way. I had a boss who would email me an attachment, and then ask me to email it back to her when I was done reading it because she still needed it. She thought attaching it to an email took it off her computer. She didn't believe me when I told her she still had it. "I checked. It's gone. I sent it to YOU."

    kitnen , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Close-up of a laptop screen showing Gmail inbox. Typed her entire email to me in the title and then wondered why there was a character limit. Or while texting me, signed every message with love mom

    do_coffeebean , Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Elderly woman with poor technology skills holding a smartphone, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny moment. They FaceTime me when they have a problem, but I need the camera to face the screen, not their face. That is really hard for them to understand.

    hearn7741 , anatoliy_cherkas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    A young delivery person hands over groceries while the woman struggles with technology, showing parents being bad at technology. I set up Instacart for my mom to use. She ordered 25 pounds of sugar by mistake and that was the end of that. 🤦🏼‍♀️

    purch76 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Middle-aged woman struggling with technology skills while trying to use a remote control on a couch. My mom once tried to turn up the volume on our tv. She clicked settings then language (language obvi bc she wanted the language to be louder), then when presented with all the language options she got so confused, started pushing all the remote buttons & ended up switching our tv to German

    squiiiidd , hryshchyshen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Older woman with glasses struggling with laptop, illustrating parents with bad technology skills in a humorous way. My mom changed her job on fb to teacher, idk why because home girl is retired but everyone commented congrats. She was confused why everyone was congratulating her.

    the_shalz , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Hands holding a smartphone typing on the touchscreen keyboard. My mom would finish sentences with "qm" or “ep" to signify a question mark or exclamation point because she couldn't find “the second keyboard with punctuation” on her phone.

    kcjohnson73 , Faustina Okeke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Older woman with glasses looking confused at a laptop, illustrating parents being bad at technology skills in a funny way. My stepmom posted her Facebook status as “CHANGE MY PASSWORD”

    chickaboom242 , stefamerpik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Orange iPhone in an open box, highlighting technology skills challenges parents often face in a funny way. Every time my mom gets a new phone she creates a new facebook and email account because she doesn’t realize you just log into them.

    carebearz.19 , James A. Molnar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Woman with red folder using a photocopier in an office. I knew someone whose mom would print articles off the internet and mail them to her

    boot_scootin_luton , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Elderly woman struggling with smartphone, showing parents' technology skills in a funny and relatable moment at home. My mom texted me on telegram to tell me , she has no internet reception 😂😂😂

    haleh_t , faststocklv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!