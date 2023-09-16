The United States is the third largest country in the world with a population of more than 335 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Here, a child is born every 8 seconds.

In addition to Indigenous Americans who were already living there before the Europeans discovered it, the country was built on immigration.

Because of this, the United States is one of the most culturally diverse nations in the world. It is sometimes described as a "melting pot", in which different cultures have contributed their own distinct "flavors" to American culture.

But as much as the distinctiveness fascinates foreigners, it also has them raising their eyebrows. This is especially evident in a recent Reddit thread, started by user 421continueblazingit, who asked non-Americans on the platform to share which of the local customs make no sense to them.

#1

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Why is medical bankruptcy not at the absolute f*****g top of this list?

phoquenut



#2

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Commercials for drugs. That you can't even buy yourself. But 'ask your doctor!'

OliveOcelot



PlatinumThe8-BitCat


I'd say the weirdest thing is how many side effects that are listed with them

I’d say the weirdest thing is how many side effects that are listed with them




#3

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Why do politicians finish their speeches 'God bless America' and similar? It gives me shivers! Theocracy is not a good thing. Let's have separation between church and state and between religion and politics, shall we? I believe, in fact, that your country was actually built on the principle of that separation, was it not?

karlwikman



H Nunya


19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My doctor yesterday started mentioning god and the end of the world in one visit. At least it was very brief, but still.





#4

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Cashiers who aren't allowed to sit during their work
Like.... Why??

MitochondriA33



#5

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Kids beauty pageants.
Parents are willingly sexualizing their children.
It’s weird.

GingerMeTimberMate



#6

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Having to find somebody to cover shifts when you're off on leave/sick.

Isn't that literally what the manager is there for?

BigD1970



#7

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Doing your own taxes, and being punished if you get it wrong by mistake.

FluffyPony34



U_dontwanttoknowme


Why not find yourself an accountant?

Why not find yourself an accountant?





#8

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Sales tax not being included in the price already. Wild.

dbe14



#9

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Fear of anything 'not capitalist' being somehow 'communist' . E.g universal healthcare. Yet at the same time being terrified of 'big pharma'. It literally works in 100s of other non-communist countries.

Top_Luckyloo



#10

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Home owner associations dictating the smallest details of your own home.

Pieter8720



Elizabeth


You don't have to live in a homeowner's association.

You don’t have to live in a homeowner’s association.




#11

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US The toilet gap.

roboplegicroncock



Lauren Caswell


I read this to the tune of "The Parent Trap"

I read this to the tune of "The Parent Trap"





#12

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Black Friday. You spend Thanksgiving saying how grateful you are for what you have, and then have a massive free-for-all over stuff you want.

NotACyclopsHonest



PlatinumThe8-BitCat


I've never understood what black Friday even is

I’ve never understood what black Friday even is




#13

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US The pledge of allegiance things at school. What in the actual f**k?

hyrulian_princess



#14

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US At 18 you can join the army, carry guns, f**k, drive car. But buy and drink alcohol only 21???

BakerAffectionate242



#15

Anything and everything related to belonging and participating in a Fraternity/ Sorority. ESPECIALLY the selection and hazing. ETA: actually, the selection and hazing are the problems

conchitu



#16

The excessive consumption of Starbucks beverages.

BrunoDeeSeL



Heze Alii


I visited Starbucks for the first time in July. I didn't see the appeal.

I visited Starbucks for the first time in July. I didn't see the appeal.





#17

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US A lot of the High School stuff, like all the formal dances, Football, cheer leading. They’re such a big deal in the USA.

yourpaljax



#18

mindlessly voting along party lines, even though the party's candidate is a complete fool

tehcsiudai23



Lauren Caswell


20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More the having to pre-commit to a party despite the rotation of candidates. The 'undecided' voter thing. Shouldn't that be everyone, each election?





#19

The tipping culture. Working a job and then having to depend on charity seems extremely wierd. I don't understand how people put up with that, having employment but having to basically beg for money to survive.

Hattkake



#20

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Gender reveal parties, I couldn't give a f**k what you're having and you shouldn't give f**k what I'm having. I hate that it's slowly becoming a thing in the UK.

ddtkong



#21

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Pickup trucks as daily use cars. Of course I know that at this point most pickups are just SUVs with a small open bed in the rear, but it still boggles my mind how many people believe they absolutely need a pickup.

pckman



Heze Alii


4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

American pickup trucks are the problem. I think those Japanese Kei trucks are extremely practical even as a commute vehicle.




#22

Putting quite a bit of sugar in things that don't require it, like bread and casseroles.

yellowbernard



#23

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US People enthusiastically defending the health-care system that bankrupts people, sometimes even in reddit threads where people show off their horrendous medical bills

Randomswedishdude



ThéveNinja (she/her)


2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like that the picture is from Breaking Bad. Another commenter in another thread pointed out that this show’s premise probably could not have existed in another country, and I can’t forget that




#24

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Paid maternity leave not being legislated as a basic employment right.

KingShaka1987



#25

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Calling a team "World Champions' of a sport that only your country competes in.

OkHighway1024



#26

Televangelists springs to mind, there is one absolutely morally repugnant one with a massive house and private jets whose name I can't recall. I vehemently dislike organised religion at the best of times but why people actually listen to the ones that are very obviously money-grabbing lying scum is totally beyond me.

Edit: The one I was thinking of was Kenneth Copeland, seems to me he might be "worst among equals" as it were.

Biggs_Pliff



Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!


27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oral Roberts was an evangelist from the '60's and '70's. My grandma sent him over ten thousand dollars. He sent her a Bible with our Lord Jesus Christ's words in red-- and Oral Roberts' name embossed in gold. Other than Roberts' name, I could have gotten Grandma the same Bible for less than ten bucks.




#27

Mega churches

hopsaa85



#28

Having one week of paid vacation or sometimes not any time at all

Sufficient-Lake-649



#29

refusing to use metric

tehcsiudai23



PlatinumThe8-BitCat


But we do use metric for like science and I think some other things

But we do use metric for like science and I think some other things





#30

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US American flags literally everywhere.

The number of people who keep large 'collections' of rusty cars & farm equipment in the garden.

The startling difference between the attitudes to sex & violence. Kids will see literally 100's of violent deaths on TV and no one bats an eye, but god forbid they should see a nipple.

Another_Random_Chap



#31

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US The whole "building credit" thing. Not sure it's a custom or just plain stupid. The amount of money that I can borrow is a reflection of my income and what it is that I want to borrow money for. The idea that you can't get a mortgage because you didn't pay for groceries with a credit card 10 years ago is absurd.

I suppose part of it is how the housing market works, it weird that if you can't pay your mortgage, then you can just drop the keys in the mailbox and it suddenly becomes a problem for the bank. Here if you can't pay your mortgage it's still your house and your problem. Sure the bank can use the law to make the government force you to sell to pay of debt, but that's different.

FluffyBaseball6373



#32

How owning, buying and carrying guns is not more controlled and supervised.

Beneficial-Sense2879



#33

The electoral college. WTF?

chooks42



Heze Alii


It was created in order to make the votes of small and large states as equal as possible.

It was created in order to make the votes of small and large states as equal as possible.




#34

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US tipping, do some actually live of the tips?

OldMork



H Nunya


Yes, in the U.S, some people actually do live off tips.

Yes, in the U.S, some people actually do live off tips.




#35

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Asking "How are you doing?" Without wanting to know how anyone is doing

RassaSatan



Heze Alii


In Hawaii we say "Howzit" (How is it?). But, most people just take it as a "hello".

In Hawaii we say "Howzit" (How is it?). But, most people just take it as a "hello".





#36

Sending graduation gifts to friends whose kids are graduating even if you’re not attending.

PeopleAreSus



PlatinumThe8-BitCat


32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, sometimes you can’t attend but you’d still like to get them a gift, or you just feel happy for them but don’t want to attend, because graduations are pretty boring, at least in my experience




#37

The level of monitoring expected around children is wild to me. Over here, six-year-olds walk to school alone. (Of course within reason.)

nashatal



#38

48 Things That People From Other Countries Find Bizarre When Visiting The US Putting ice in every drink no matter the temperature, season, or anything.

stoned_broccoli



PlatinumThe8-BitCat


Whenever I can I actually avoid getting ice because it just waters down the drink

Whenever I can I actually avoid getting ice because it just waters down the drink




#39

Baby showers. Here in Sweden it is generelly considered bad luck to give baby gifts before the baby is actually born. When the baby is born and the parents have gotten a few weeks alone with their newborn they usually start inviting people to meet them, but one or a few at a time, and then you bring a gift.

sorryimgoingtobelate



H Nunya


12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t see how it’s a big deal for sone people just because a few other people think it’s bad luck. You’re going to want stuff before the birth to be prepared, that’s all.




#40

Shoes in the house, like why?

NecessaryEcho4354



Plat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because I’m too lazy to take them off? I don’t really see the problem here, as long as you’re not dragging mud and dirt inside

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

College sports. Why are they so popular, especially among fans who never attended any university, let alone the one they cheer for?

AndyAkeko Report

2points
POST
#42

People being mad if a wedding is booze-free or has only a vegetarian menu.

Environmental-Ad5298 Report

2points
POST
#43

How hight the water level in the toilets is. It's like half way to the top, makes no sense.

Calcutec_1 Report

2points
POST
#44

How are bidets not commonplace

Ambitious_Factor3875 Report

1point
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason, I don’t know why, what bidets do sort of grosses me out, I don’t know why but I find it disgusting

0
0points
reply
#45

Everyone is unbelievably so patriotic but also incredibly proud of their Irish or Italian roots. It’s fun to be American until someone mentions your natural tan.

Embarrassed_Phase_52 Report

1point
POST
#46

Not sure if it's a custom but i hate the fact that all children are expected to leave their family's house and live on their own by at least their 20s.

I come from the middle east where it's very common to live in multi generational houses. You'd probably never leave your family's house unless you are getting married or they literally just kick you out or something lol.

Actually many people choose to remain in their family's house even after marrying and having kids and what not. It's very normal here for a house to have like 3-4 different generations of the same family in it.

Pinetree808 Report

1point
POST
#47

From what I understand, the US customer service culture seems bonkers. I feel like there's more pressure put on customer service workers to look bouncy and happy all the time, even if their working conditions suck otherwise. I feel like acting sh**ty to customer service workers is either more common or more accepted than in Europe as well? Some of the tales I've read about 'Karen customers' absolutely wouldn't fly in my country, assuming that even a fraction of them are true.

cli0dna Report

1point
POST
Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked in customer service for years and I can tell you I have had hundreds of people scream at me for stupid things beyond my control and get me crying. And when it's done and over ...very quickly with no time for recovery..:"Thank you for calling...."

0
0points
reply
#48

No white at a wedding. It's baffling how American are obsessed with this rule.

neat-mud-7419 Report

1point
POST
H Nunya
H Nunya
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it makes sense TO AN EXTENT.

0
0points
reply

