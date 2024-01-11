ADVERTISEMENT

There's a Facebook group called 'No Ordinary Eyes' and it's a gold mine for anyone interested in the days gone by.

According to the community's 'About' section, it encourages people to share fashion, street, and documentary photos from the past that "capture the essence of life and humanity in all its highs and lows." And they do!

The 322.6K members (among whom there are also masters of the craft, such as photographer Mykolas Juodelė) regularly post rarely seen images that transport you back in time and offer a new perspective on history. Here are some of the most memorable ones.