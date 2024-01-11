“No Ordinary Eyes”: 54 Captivating Street Photos From Back In The Day
There's a Facebook group called 'No Ordinary Eyes' and it's a gold mine for anyone interested in the days gone by.
According to the community's 'About' section, it encourages people to share fashion, street, and documentary photos from the past that "capture the essence of life and humanity in all its highs and lows." And they do!
The 322.6K members (among whom there are also masters of the craft, such as photographer Mykolas Juodelė) regularly post rarely seen images that transport you back in time and offer a new perspective on history. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
And here I am, who can't even make a snow ball that doesn't fall apart mid-flight ...
The orange in front is trying to rub out the brain cell.
The twisted reflections look like monsters trying to eat the others.
Wow, I thought NYC had the worst car parkers! Doesn't look like anyone left room for a car to drive down the street.
Should have picked the piccolo. Much lighter.
Spent my whole life thinking shepherding was a peaceful easy job. My bad!
These are wonderful. Especially when you consider that most were done pre-digital era when there was no way to preview your shots and you were limited by the amount of film you had on hand. Remember those days?
