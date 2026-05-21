Who Is Nick Cassavetes? Nicholas David Rowland Cassavetes is an American actor, director, and writer known for crafting emotionally resonant films. His work often explores complex human relationships and challenging circumstances. Cassavetes’ breakout moment arrived with his direction of the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, which became a global box office success and enduring cultural phenomenon.

Full Name Nicholas David Rowland Cassavetes Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Greek American Education Syracuse University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father John Cassavetes Mother Gena Rowlands Siblings Alexandra Cassavetes, Zoe Cassavetes Kids Sasha Cassavetes, Virginia Sara Cassavetes, Barbarella Cassavetes

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Nick Cassavetes grew up immersed in the film world as the son of legendary director John Cassavetes and acclaimed actress Gena Rowlands. This creative environment shaped his early experiences. He initially pursued a basketball scholarship at Syracuse University, but an injury redirected his path. Cassavetes then attended his parents’ alma mater, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, to study acting.

Notable Relationships Nick Cassavetes has been married twice, first to Isabelle Rafalovich and later to actress Heather Wahlquist, whom he divorced in 2017. He is a father of three daughters: Sasha Cassavetes and Virginia Sara Cassavetes from his first marriage, and Barbarella Cassavetes from his second, with whom he shares co-parenting responsibilities.

Career Highlights As a director, Nick Cassavetes has delivered several impactful films, notably the romantic drama The Notebook, which garnered over $118 million at the box office. His direction of the critically acclaimed John Q. also achieved commercial success. Cassavetes also adapted the screenplay for the Johnny Depp film Blow and wrote dialogue for Justin Timberlake’s music video “What Goes Around… Comes Around.” His acting credits include roles in Face/Off and Blow. His directorial debut, Unhook the Stars, earned him the Directors’ Week Award from Fantasporto, and he received a Golden Palm nomination at the Cannes Film Festival for She’s So Lovely.