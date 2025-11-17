“Disrespectful”: Singer Slammed Over “Inappropriate” Outfit During US National Anthem At NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL fans were left scandalized by a rendition of the US national anthem before the international game in Madrid.

Last Sunday (November 16), the Washington Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the first NFL game ever hosted in Spain.

Before kickoff, American singer Karina Pasian performed the Star-Spangled Banner, followed by the Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band’s rendition of the Spanish national anthem.

Singer wearing a black dress and gloves on the football field

NFL fans were divided after singer Karina Pasian performed the US national anthem at the league’s first-ever game in Spain



For the special occasion, Pasian wore a black minidress with a deep cowl neckline. She completed the look with thigh-high stockings, garters, and black opera gloves.

The Grammy-nominated singer’s outfit drew harsh criticism from NFL fans, who flooded the comments of a video posted by the league to share their thoughts on her look.

Singer performing US national anthem at NFL game

“Why is she dressed like a cabaret dancer? Takes away all solemnity from the anthem,” one user said.

“Seriously what is she wearing singing the US national anthem? Disrespectful to women as well as our country,” agreed another.

“The outfit was a bit inappropriate but her voice was beautiful,” added a third.

Her black minidress with thigh-high stockings drew criticism from some viewers

Singer performing in a revealing outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game

One commenter said they were “embarrassed” by Pasian’s rendition of the US national anthem, adding, “Sing the anthem and dress appropriately! It’s NOT about you!!!!”

Others compared her ensemble to something “out of a nightclub.”

But just as many applauded Pasian’s incredible performance, calling it the best rendition of the national anthem they’d heard in years.

Madrid-based vocalist Karina Pasian sings the U.S. National Anthem for the first-ever NFL game in Spain. pic.twitter.com/vIhnBFq4sA — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

“Karina Pasian just performed the national anthem for the NFL game and sent chills of patriotism! Bravo,” one fan wrote, describing her rendition as the best since Whitney Houston’s.

Houston was 27 when she famously sang the national anthem at Tampa Stadium during Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Large American flag displayed on NFL field during US national anthem

Others noted that the Star-Spangled Banner is notoriously difficult to sing and said Pasian “knocked it out of the park.”

“I am an American. This rendition was far better than some Americans that have sung the song. Thank you,” shared a separate user.

The game, part of the NFL’s push to expand its influence overseas, saw the Dolphins defeat the Commanders 16 – 13.

Unlike the players, Pasian didn’t have to travel for the event, as the New York City native resides in Spain.

Pasian has been in the spotlight since her teens, earning a Grammy nomination in 2008 and later competing on The Voice

Young female singer with long curly ponytail and hoop earrings wearing a black sleeveless top during an interview session.

The 34-year-old became the subject of a bidding war among major record labels when she was just 13. Ultimately, she chose to sign with Def Jam in 2006.

The singer was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2008 for her song Can’t Find the Words in the category of Best Contemporary R&B.

In 2007, she performed at the White House during Black Music Month in front of President George W. Bush.

Young singer in a black crop top smiling

More recently, in 2021, she appeared on the 8th season of the TV show La Voz (the Spanish version of The Voice). She made it to the final four as coach Alejandro Sanz’s finalist. Prior to auditioning, she had worked as Sanz’s backup singer.

“I’ve been a backup singer for Alejandro Sanz for two years, and he has no idea I’m here,” the Dominican-American singer said on the show.

In 2007, the New York native performed at the White House for President George W. Bush

Singer holding microphone with a slight smile, wearing a black outfit, standing against a yellow background

The R&B star landed her first film role as Princess Nefer in the 2023 Warner Bros. animated movie Mummies.

Pasian can sing in six languages in addition to English: Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Turkish, Russian, and French.

“My first language [was] Russian. I just had an open ear to different languages, and when I was young I was in the choir, and in the choir we used to sing different languages like Hebrew and German,” the Washington Heights native told DJ Booth when she was a teen.



“So, just growing up in a really diverse environment with Russian vocal coaches, and just being able to adapt to different languages was just something that came a little natural.”

Singer holding a microphone performing during US National Anthem at NFL game

Pasian told the outlet that she began playing piano at the age of three and met famed music producer Quincy Jones at age ten.

“He named me as his musical godchild. He has had a lot of influence. He brought me to Rome, to an event, We Are the Future, when I was only twelve years old, and I sang at his tribute,” she explained.

“He also brought me to the Hispanic Heritage Awards, and he just got me experienced.”



Karina Pasian’s outfit choice sparked mixed reactions

Twitter user Sierra Scott criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game with a shocked reaction.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a singer’s disrespectful inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

Tweet defending singer's outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game amid disrespectful criticism controversy.

Tweet screenshot showing a user defending a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at NFL game.

Comment criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game sparking disrespectful reactions.

Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

Screenshot of a tweet defending a singer criticized for an inappropriate outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game.

Screenshot of a social media post defending a singer criticized for wearing an inappropriate outfit during the NFL national anthem.

Tweet praising singer's US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking debate over disrespectful outfit choice.

Screenshot of a tweet praising a singer, related to controversy over disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during NFL US National Anthem.

Singer wearing a bold outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game receives backlash for disrespectful appearance.

Tweet from J.S responding to NFL about a singer's disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during US national anthem at NFL game.

Singer criticized for disrespectful outfit during US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking controversy online.

User comment calling singer's outfit inappropriate during NFL US National Anthem performance sparking disrespectful debate.

