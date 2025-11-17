Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disrespectful”: Singer Slammed Over “Inappropriate” Outfit During US National Anthem At NFL Game
Singer facing backlash for inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game in a crowded stadium.
Entertainment, Sports

“Disrespectful”: Singer Slammed Over “Inappropriate” Outfit During US National Anthem At NFL Game

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
12

22

12

NFL fans were left scandalized by a rendition of the US national anthem before the international game in Madrid.

Last Sunday (November 16), the Washington Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the first NFL game ever hosted in Spain.

Before kickoff, American singer Karina Pasian performed the Star-Spangled Banner, followed by the Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band’s rendition of the Spanish national anthem.

Highlights
  • Karina Pasian performed the US anthem at the NFL's first game in Spain, sparking mixed reactions over her outfit.
  • Pasian's black minidress was criticized as disrespectful and inappropriate for singing the national anthem.
  • Pasian performed at the White House in 2007 and more recently competed on the Spanish version of 'The Voice.'
    Singer wearing a black dress and gloves on the football field, criticized for disrespectful outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game.

    NFL fans were divided after singer Karina Pasian performed the US national anthem at the league’s first-ever game in Spain
    Singer wearing a black dress and gloves on the football field, criticized for disrespectful outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game.

    Image credits: NFL

    For the special occasion, Pasian wore a black minidress with a deep cowl neckline. She completed the look with thigh-high stockings, garters, and black opera gloves. 

    The Grammy-nominated singer’s outfit drew harsh criticism from NFL fans, who flooded the comments of a video posted by the league to share their thoughts on her look.

    Singer performing US national anthem at NFL game wearing a controversial and disrespectful outfit during the event.

    Singer performing US national anthem at NFL game wearing a controversial and disrespectful outfit during the event.

    Image credits: NFL

    “Why is she dressed like a cabaret dancer? Takes away all solemnity from the anthem,” one user said.

    “Seriously what is she wearing singing the US national anthem? Disrespectful to women as well as our country,” agreed another.

    “The outfit was a bit inappropriate but her voice was beautiful,” added a third.

    Her black minidress with thigh-high stockings drew criticism from some viewers

    Singer performing in a revealing outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game amid controversy.

    Singer performing in a revealing outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game amid controversy.

    Image credits: NFL

    One commenter said they were “embarrassed” by Pasian’s rendition of the US national anthem, adding, “Sing the anthem and dress appropriately! It’s NOT about you!!!!”

    Others compared her ensemble to something “out of a nightclub.”

    But just as many applauded Pasian’s incredible performance, calling it the best rendition of the national anthem they’d heard in years.

    “Karina Pasian just performed the national anthem for the NFL game and sent chills of patriotism! Bravo,” one fan wrote, describing her rendition as the best since Whitney Houston’s.

    Houston was 27 when she famously sang the national anthem at Tampa Stadium during Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

    Large American flag displayed on NFL field during US national anthem as singer faces backlash for inappropriate outfit.

    Large American flag displayed on NFL field during US national anthem as singer faces backlash for inappropriate outfit.

    Image credits: NFL

    Others noted that the Star-Spangled Banner is notoriously difficult to sing and said Pasian “knocked it out of the park.”

    “I am an American. This rendition was far better than some Americans that have sung the song. Thank you,” shared a separate user.

    The game, part of the NFL’s push to expand its influence overseas, saw the Dolphins defeat the Commanders 16 – 13.

    Unlike the players, Pasian didn’t have to travel for the event, as the New York City native resides in Spain.

    Pasian has been in the spotlight since her teens, earning a Grammy nomination in 2008 and later competing on The Voice

    Young female singer with long curly ponytail and hoop earrings wearing a black sleeveless top during an interview session.

    Young female singer with long curly ponytail and hoop earrings wearing a black sleeveless top during an interview session.

    Image credits: La Voz

    The 34-year-old became the subject of a bidding war among major record labels when she was just 13. Ultimately, she chose to sign with Def Jam in 2006.

    The singer was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2008 for her song Can’t Find the Words in the category of Best Contemporary R&B.

    In 2007, she performed at the White House during Black Music Month in front of President George W. Bush.

    Young singer in a black crop top smiling, debated for wearing an inappropriate outfit during US national anthem at NFL game.

    Young singer in a black crop top smiling, debated for wearing an inappropriate outfit during US national anthem at NFL game.

    Image credits: La Voz

    More recently, in 2021, she appeared on the 8th season of the TV show La Voz (the Spanish version of The Voice). She made it to the final four as coach Alejandro Sanz’s finalist. Prior to auditioning, she had worked as Sanz’s backup singer.

    “I’ve been a backup singer for Alejandro Sanz for two years, and he has no idea I’m here,” the Dominican-American singer said on the show.

    In 2007, the New York native performed at the White House for President George W. Bush

    Singer holding microphone with a slight smile, wearing a black outfit, standing against a yellow background during NFL event.

    Singer holding microphone with a slight smile, wearing a black outfit, standing against a yellow background during NFL event.

    Image credits: PASIAN ENTERTAINMENT

    The R&B star landed her first film role as Princess Nefer in the 2023 Warner Bros. animated movie Mummies.

    Pasian can sing in six languages in addition to English: Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Turkish, Russian, and French.

    “My first language [was] Russian. I just had an open ear to different languages, and when I was young I was in the choir, and in the choir we used to sing different languages like Hebrew and German,” the Washington Heights native told DJ Booth when she was a teen.

    “So, just growing up in a really diverse environment with Russian vocal coaches, and just being able to adapt to different languages was just something that came a little natural.”

    Singer holding a microphone performing during US National Anthem at NFL game, criticized for inappropriate outfit.

    Singer holding a microphone performing during US National Anthem at NFL game, criticized for inappropriate outfit.

    Image credits: PASIAN ENTERTAINMENT

    Pasian told the outlet that she began playing piano at the age of three and met famed music producer Quincy Jones at age ten.

    “He named me as his musical godchild. He has had a lot of influence. He brought me to Rome, to an event, We Are the Future, when I was only twelve years old, and I sang at his tribute,” she explained.

    “He also brought me to the Hispanic Heritage Awards, and he just got me experienced.”

    Karina Pasian’s outfit choice sparked mixed reactions

    Twitter user Sierra Scott criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game with a shocked reaction.

    Twitter user Sierra Scott criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game with a shocked reaction.

    Image credits: SierraScott_Fl

     

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a singer’s disrespectful inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a singer’s disrespectful inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

    Image credits: UndefeatedEsq

    Tweet defending singer's outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game amid disrespectful criticism controversy.

    Tweet defending singer's outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game amid disrespectful criticism controversy.

    Image credits: VistaTravel3

    Tweet screenshot showing a user defending a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at NFL game.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user defending a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at NFL game.

    Image credits: JHowardSmith1

    Comment criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game sparking disrespectful reactions.

    Comment criticizing singer's inappropriate outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game sparking disrespectful reactions.

    Image credits: louisa_katalina

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing a singer’s inappropriate outfit during the US National Anthem at an NFL game.

    Image credits: scheetzm2

    Screenshot of a tweet defending a singer criticized for an inappropriate outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game.

    Screenshot of a tweet defending a singer criticized for an inappropriate outfit during the US national anthem at an NFL game.

    Image credits: gotham0910

    Screenshot of a social media post defending a singer criticized for wearing an inappropriate outfit during the NFL national anthem.

    Screenshot of a social media post defending a singer criticized for wearing an inappropriate outfit during the NFL national anthem.

    Image credits: gotham0910

    Tweet praising singer's US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking debate over disrespectful outfit choice.

    Tweet praising singer's US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking debate over disrespectful outfit choice.

    Image credits: direumatteul

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a singer, related to controversy over disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during NFL US National Anthem.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a singer, related to controversy over disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during NFL US National Anthem.

    Image credits: DaScottNG

    Singer wearing a bold outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game receives backlash for disrespectful appearance.

    Singer wearing a bold outfit during US National Anthem at NFL game receives backlash for disrespectful appearance.

    Image credits: Br3akfast_Sol

    Tweet from J.S responding to NFL about a singer's disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during US national anthem at NFL game.

    Tweet from J.S responding to NFL about a singer's disrespectful and inappropriate outfit during US national anthem at NFL game.

    Image credits: StavskiJonas

    Singer criticized for disrespectful outfit during US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking controversy online.

    Singer criticized for disrespectful outfit during US National Anthem performance at NFL game, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: zafraelmusic

    User comment calling singer's outfit inappropriate during NFL US National Anthem performance sparking disrespectful debate.

    User comment calling singer's outfit inappropriate during NFL US National Anthem performance sparking disrespectful debate.

    Image credits: DawnMoo99785389

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

