The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 13, 2025, celebrating some of the biggest names in Latin music, as presented by The Latin Recording Academy.

Hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez, the star-studded night featured performances from Bad Bunny, Marco Antonio Solís, Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida, Karol G, and more.

But with so many A-listers hitting the red carpet in their boldest fashion choices, a few looks inevitably missed the mark.

Image credits: latingrammys

From “laughable outfits” to straight-up “PJs,” according to the internet, here are the most questionable fashion moments and “worst dressed” celebs from the 2025 Latin Grammys.