ADVERTISEMENT

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 13, 2025, celebrating some of the biggest names in Latin music, as presented by The Latin Recording Academy.

Hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez, the star-studded night featured performances from Bad Bunny, Marco Antonio Solís, Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida, Karol G, and more.

But with so many A-listers hitting the red carpet in their boldest fashion choices, a few looks inevitably missed the mark.

Image credits: latingrammys

From “laughable outfits” to straight-up “PJs,” according to the internet, here are the most questionable fashion moments and “worst dressed” celebs from the 2025 Latin Grammys.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Karol G

Woman in a sparkling black gown with feather details on red carpet at 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event

The celebrated Colombian singer Karol G dazzled in a sparkling black, floor-length strapless gown featuring a plunging neckline and feathered peplum detailing at the waist.

She took home Song of the Year for her chart-topping hit Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.

Omar Vega/FilmMagic Report

12points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Debi Nova

    Woman in a sheer lace gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, highlighting worst dressed stars.

    Singer-songwriter Debi Nova wore a white lace dress featuring cutouts along the stomach and shoulders.

    The dress was completely see-through, with her matching underwear clearly visible underneath the fabric.

    The 45-year-old was nominated in the Best Pop/Rock Song category for her track Tu Manera de Amar.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Rauw Alejandro

    Man wearing an unconventional outfit with a large necklace and sunglasses at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards red carpet.

    The renowned Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro made a striking entrance in a burgundy suit, with the top buttons of his shirt left open to reveal his tattooed chest.

    He completed the look with a black satin sash around his waist and a chunky silver necklace featuring a ram head pendant.

    Rauw was nominated in two categories: Album of the Year for Cosa Nuestra and Best Reggaeton Performance for the track Baja Pa’ Acá.

    He did not win in either category, losing both to Bad Bunny.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Bad Bunny

    Male artist at 2025 Latin Grammy Awards wearing oversized suit and white cap, holding a trophy on stage, worst dressed stars.

    Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny played it safe in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, a matching baseball hat, and black sunglasses.

    He performed at the event in addition to receiving 12 nominations.

    He was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home top honors for Album of the Year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, along with four additional trophies.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard Report

    5points
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with his outfit?? He looks fine to me.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Roselyn Sánchez

    Woman in a voluminous light blue dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Puerto Rican singer and actress Roselyn Sánchez wore a pale blue tulle gown with camisole straps, a deep V-neckline, and a layered sheer tulle skirt.

    The 52-year-old star co-hosted the Latin Grammys alongside Maluma.

    Her look immediately sparked criticism online, with many saying it resembled more of a “nightgown” than a red carpet dress.

    “Must have been a late night do, most look like they have their pj's and nighties on.”

    Omar Vega/FilmMagic Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Chiquinquirá Delgado

    Woman in a sheer green embellished gown with matching gloves on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars.

    Venezuelan TV host and actress Chiquinquirá “Chiqui” Delgado lit up the red carpet in a floor-length green sequined gown that shimmered with every step.

    It featured a plunging neckline and bold cutouts at the waist, complete with a dramatic, voluminous tulle train that trailed behind her.

    Delgado graced the ceremony as the celebrated host of the event’s pre-show.

    John Parra/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Danny Lux

    Young male star at 2025 Latin Grammy Awards wearing oversized leather coat and embellished outfit on the red carpet.

    Latin-American singer-songwriter Danny Lux turned heads in a blingy, maximalist leather ensemble, featuring a patterned trench, baggy trousers, and a simple black tee.

    He elevated the look with an intricate silver floral-detailed wide waistband and a statement necklace.

    Danny was nominated for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album for his album Leyenda, but the award went to Carín León.

    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Yannely And Vakeró

    Couple posing on red carpet at Latin Grammy Awards 2025, showcasing unique and bold worst dressed stars fashion choices.

    Dominican urban music icon Vakeró made his red carpet entrance alongside fellow artist Yannely, and the pair quickly drew attention for their bold style choices.

    Yannely wore a shimmery rust-brown evening gown with a V-neckline, while Vakeró opted for an all-blue ensemble featuring a pleated skirt layered over matching trousers and a loose-fitted vest with ribbon detailing.

    Vakeró was nominated for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for the track Sudor y Tinta.

    “What a mess!” expressed one critic about the duo’s contrasting choices.

    Yannely and Vakeró Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Elena Rose

    Woman with tattoos wearing a white feathered gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars.

    The 30-year-old Venezuelan-American singer Elena Rose dazzled in a pale blush-pink satin dress, featuring multiple revealing cutouts and feather detailing at the hem of the skirt.

    She received nominations in several categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Contemporary Pop Album, and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance.

    However, she did not win in any of the categories.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Ángeles Toledano

    Female star in a white dress with black polka dots on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Ángeles Toledano, considered a rising star in the flamenco music scene, arrived in a strapless, floor-length white gown covered in bold black polka dots.

    The Perico El De La Tomasa singer was nominated for Best Álbum de Música Flamenca for Sangre Sucia, though she ultimately did not win the category.

    One disappointed user critiqued her look harshly, writing, “People who don't own a mirror.”

    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Eduardo Cabra

    Man wearing black overalls and red tie posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event

    Puerto Rican musician and producer Eduardo Cabra showed up to one of the biggest nights in the Latin music industry wearing casual black overalls paired with a black shirt and a striped red-and-green tie.

    He attended the ceremony in support of the album Puñito De Yocahú, which he co-produced and which was nominated in both the Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Tropical Album categories.

    The album ultimately took home the award in the latter category.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    #12

    Aitana Ocaña Morales

    Female star in a sheer black gown with floral details posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars.

    Argentine musician Andrés Giménez arrived on the red carpet in a casual black tee paired with black-and-white camouflage pants and black sneakers.

    The 57-year-old rock vocalist, best known as the frontman of A.N.I.M.A.L., was nominated in the Best Rock Song category for his track Legado.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard Report

    0points
    POST
    apvenceslau avatar
    Pamina
    Pamina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This text doesn't match the photo. "Aitana Ocaña Morales at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)"

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Camila Guevara

    Woman in a torn white dress and long dark hair on the red carpet, one of the worst dressed stars at 2025 Latin Grammy Awards

    Singer Camila Guevara, known for hits like Cómo Arde and Crueldá, arrived in a white sheer floral tulle dress featuring a cinched bodice and an asymmetrical skirt.

    The 25-year-old was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys alongside nine other rising stars, but ultimately lost the award to Paloma Morphy.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Fito Páez

    Man wearing a yellow and black plaid suit and sunglasses on the red carpet, illustrating worst dressed stars Latin Grammy Awards

    Argentine Latin rock musician and filmmaker Fito Páez arrived on the red carpet in a black-and-yellow plaid suit with cuffed pant legs.

    The 62-year-old, a former member of the Trova Rosarina, is often dubbed the “Troubadour of Argentine rock,” a nod to his reputation as a poetic musical storyteller.

    He took home two awards at the event for his album Novella, winning Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song.

    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Nicki Nicole

    Female star wearing a sheer black lace gown on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event.

    The 25-year-old Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole stunned in a gothic-inspired lace silhouette, featuring a semi-sheer, floor-length fabric.

    The floral-embroidered dress was complemented by matching gloves and sky-high black leather heels.

    She received a nomination for Best Urban Music Album for her album Naiki.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    Rozalén

    Woman in a black voluminous skirt and sleeveless top posing on the red carpet, worst dressed stars Latin Grammy Awards.

    Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén wore an “unusual” ensemble featuring a leather floral-embroidered top paired with a poofy, balloon-style mid-length satin skirt.

    She was honored at the Latin Grammys as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, a recognition celebrating her influential role in the industry.

    John Parra/Getty Images Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Zoe Gotusso

    Person wearing a sheer white feathered dress posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards worst dressed stars event.

    Argentine singer-songwriter Zoe Gotusso stepped onto the red carpet in a cream satin slip dress adorned with feather detailing across the sheer fabric.

    Gotusso attended the ceremony as a guest, supporting fellow artists throughout the night.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Andrés Giménez

    Male star at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards wearing black shirt and camo pants, showcasing one of the worst dressed looks.

    Argentine musician Andrés Giménez arrived on the red carpet in a casual black tee paired with black-and-white camouflage pants and black sneakers.

    The 57-year-old rock vocalist, best known as the frontman of A.N.I.M.A.L., was nominated in the Best Rock Song category for his track Legado.

    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Report

    -1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Mar Solís

    Woman in a glittery green outfit posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, showcasing worst dressed stars.

    Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís’s daughter, Marla or Mar Solís, turned heads in a seafoam-green, bedazzled two-piece ensemble.

    The shimmery outfit left her midriff fully bare, while a dramatic waist-high side slit in the skirt showcased her legs.

    She attended the ceremony in support of her father, who performed a special duet with Karol G during the show.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    -1point
    POST
    #20

    Mon Laferte

    Female star in a yellow dress and fur stole posing on the red carpet at the worst dressed stars Latin Grammy 2025 event

    Chilean singer Mon Laferte turned heads in a retro-inspired maximalist look, featuring a butter-yellow satin mini dress with black lace detailing, a plush stole, and thigh-high leather boots adorned with tied-up accents.

    The 42-year-old was nominated in the Song of the Year category for her track Otra Noche De Llorar, though she did not take home the award.

    Mindy Small/WireImage Report

    -1point
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the boots!! I would trip wearing them but I would still try.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!