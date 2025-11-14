The Worst Dressed Stars From The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards
The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 13, 2025, celebrating some of the biggest names in Latin music, as presented by The Latin Recording Academy.
Hosted by Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez, the star-studded night featured performances from Bad Bunny, Marco Antonio Solís, Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida, Karol G, and more.
But with so many A-listers hitting the red carpet in their boldest fashion choices, a few looks inevitably missed the mark.
Image credits: latingrammys
From “laughable outfits” to straight-up “PJs,” according to the internet, here are the most questionable fashion moments and “worst dressed” celebs from the 2025 Latin Grammys.
Karol G
The celebrated Colombian singer Karol G dazzled in a sparkling black, floor-length strapless gown featuring a plunging neckline and feathered peplum detailing at the waist.
She took home Song of the Year for her chart-topping hit Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.
Debi Nova
Singer-songwriter Debi Nova wore a white lace dress featuring cutouts along the stomach and shoulders.
The dress was completely see-through, with her matching underwear clearly visible underneath the fabric.
The 45-year-old was nominated in the Best Pop/Rock Song category for her track Tu Manera de Amar.
Rauw Alejandro
The renowned Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro made a striking entrance in a burgundy suit, with the top buttons of his shirt left open to reveal his tattooed chest.
He completed the look with a black satin sash around his waist and a chunky silver necklace featuring a ram head pendant.
Rauw was nominated in two categories: Album of the Year for Cosa Nuestra and Best Reggaeton Performance for the track Baja Pa’ Acá.
He did not win in either category, losing both to Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny played it safe in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt, a matching baseball hat, and black sunglasses.
He performed at the event in addition to receiving 12 nominations.
He was the biggest victor at the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home top honors for Album of the Year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, along with four additional trophies.
Roselyn Sánchez
Puerto Rican singer and actress Roselyn Sánchez wore a pale blue tulle gown with camisole straps, a deep V-neckline, and a layered sheer tulle skirt.
The 52-year-old star co-hosted the Latin Grammys alongside Maluma.
Her look immediately sparked criticism online, with many saying it resembled more of a “nightgown” than a red carpet dress.
“Must have been a late night do, most look like they have their pj's and nighties on.”
Chiquinquirá Delgado
Venezuelan TV host and actress Chiquinquirá “Chiqui” Delgado lit up the red carpet in a floor-length green sequined gown that shimmered with every step.
It featured a plunging neckline and bold cutouts at the waist, complete with a dramatic, voluminous tulle train that trailed behind her.
Delgado graced the ceremony as the celebrated host of the event’s pre-show.
Danny Lux
Latin-American singer-songwriter Danny Lux turned heads in a blingy, maximalist leather ensemble, featuring a patterned trench, baggy trousers, and a simple black tee.
He elevated the look with an intricate silver floral-detailed wide waistband and a statement necklace.
Danny was nominated for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album for his album Leyenda, but the award went to Carín León.
Yannely And Vakeró
Dominican urban music icon Vakeró made his red carpet entrance alongside fellow artist Yannely, and the pair quickly drew attention for their bold style choices.
Yannely wore a shimmery rust-brown evening gown with a V-neckline, while Vakeró opted for an all-blue ensemble featuring a pleated skirt layered over matching trousers and a loose-fitted vest with ribbon detailing.
Vakeró was nominated for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for the track Sudor y Tinta.
“What a mess!” expressed one critic about the duo’s contrasting choices.
Elena Rose
The 30-year-old Venezuelan-American singer Elena Rose dazzled in a pale blush-pink satin dress, featuring multiple revealing cutouts and feather detailing at the hem of the skirt.
She received nominations in several categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Contemporary Pop Album, and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance.
However, she did not win in any of the categories.
Ángeles Toledano
Ángeles Toledano, considered a rising star in the flamenco music scene, arrived in a strapless, floor-length white gown covered in bold black polka dots.
The Perico El De La Tomasa singer was nominated for Best Álbum de Música Flamenca for Sangre Sucia, though she ultimately did not win the category.
One disappointed user critiqued her look harshly, writing, “People who don't own a mirror.”
Eduardo Cabra
Puerto Rican musician and producer Eduardo Cabra showed up to one of the biggest nights in the Latin music industry wearing casual black overalls paired with a black shirt and a striped red-and-green tie.
He attended the ceremony in support of the album Puñito De Yocahú, which he co-produced and which was nominated in both the Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Tropical Album categories.
The album ultimately took home the award in the latter category.
Aitana Ocaña Morales
Argentine musician Andrés Giménez arrived on the red carpet in a casual black tee paired with black-and-white camouflage pants and black sneakers.
The 57-year-old rock vocalist, best known as the frontman of A.N.I.M.A.L., was nominated in the Best Rock Song category for his track Legado.
Camila Guevara
Singer Camila Guevara, known for hits like Cómo Arde and Crueldá, arrived in a white sheer floral tulle dress featuring a cinched bodice and an asymmetrical skirt.
The 25-year-old was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys alongside nine other rising stars, but ultimately lost the award to Paloma Morphy.
Fito Páez
Argentine Latin rock musician and filmmaker Fito Páez arrived on the red carpet in a black-and-yellow plaid suit with cuffed pant legs.
The 62-year-old, a former member of the Trova Rosarina, is often dubbed the “Troubadour of Argentine rock,” a nod to his reputation as a poetic musical storyteller.
He took home two awards at the event for his album Novella, winning Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song.
Nicki Nicole
The 25-year-old Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole stunned in a gothic-inspired lace silhouette, featuring a semi-sheer, floor-length fabric.
The floral-embroidered dress was complemented by matching gloves and sky-high black leather heels.
She received a nomination for Best Urban Music Album for her album Naiki.
Rozalén
Spanish singer-songwriter Rozalén wore an “unusual” ensemble featuring a leather floral-embroidered top paired with a poofy, balloon-style mid-length satin skirt.
She was honored at the Latin Grammys as one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, a recognition celebrating her influential role in the industry.
Zoe Gotusso
Argentine singer-songwriter Zoe Gotusso stepped onto the red carpet in a cream satin slip dress adorned with feather detailing across the sheer fabric.
Gotusso attended the ceremony as a guest, supporting fellow artists throughout the night.
Andrés Giménez
Mar Solís
Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís’s daughter, Marla or Mar Solís, turned heads in a seafoam-green, bedazzled two-piece ensemble.
The shimmery outfit left her midriff fully bare, while a dramatic waist-high side slit in the skirt showcased her legs.
She attended the ceremony in support of her father, who performed a special duet with Karol G during the show.
Mon Laferte
Chilean singer Mon Laferte turned heads in a retro-inspired maximalist look, featuring a butter-yellow satin mini dress with black lace detailing, a plush stole, and thigh-high leather boots adorned with tied-up accents.
The 42-year-old was nominated in the Song of the Year category for her track Otra Noche De Llorar, though she did not take home the award.
I love the boots!! I would trip wearing them but I would still try.
...award shows seem to be a good venue for entertainers to flaunt flamboyant fashion and provocative attire.....and hey, why not.....
...award shows seem to be a good venue for entertainers to flaunt flamboyant fashion and provocative attire.....and hey, why not.....