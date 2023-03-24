My name is Laura El and I am a digital illustrator based in New York City. I began my artistic journey as a printmaker and commission artist, which led me to found a successful pet portrait company. Today, I can be found selling my work as NFT, which has allowed me to create art on my own terms and embrace complete artistic freedom.

My unique line art style and innate ability to tell stories through a single image have garnered admiration from people across the globe. So far my work has been sold at Sotheby's and featured in publications such as Forbes, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. Last year, I have also written and illustrated a children's book, “The Lurkers”, recommended by Fox News as one of the best books to read in the Fall of 2022.

#1

Window Of Choice

Window Of Choice

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

6points
Laura
POST
#2

Lonely Island

Lonely Island

Report

5points
Laura
POST
#3

Dancing Music Notes

Dancing Music Notes

Report

4points
Laura
POST
#4

Big City Dreams

Big City Dreams

We've all had those lofty dreams. Sometimes, all you need to do is to take a leap of faith. It helps to have a good friend by your side.

Report

4points
Laura
POST
#5

Different Yet The Same

Different Yet The Same

Report

4points
Laura
POST
#6

New Beginnings In Manhattan

New Beginnings In Manhattan

Report

4points
Laura
POST
#7

Sunset Serenade

Sunset Serenade

When everything around you shines a little brighter and all of the love songs are written about you, cling to this moment for as long as you can. There may be no greater feeling in all of the world.

Report

3points
Laura
POST
#8

Kid Problems

Kid Problems

Some things are hard to hold on to. Like the simplicity of life when you were a kid. Back when your biggest problems really weren't that big after all.

Report

3points
Laura
POST
#9

Almost Home

Almost Home

It may be exciting to leave, but no matter how far our journey takes us, there's nothing like seeing a familiar sight and knowing you are almost home.

Report

3points
Laura
POST
#10

On Our Way

On Our Way

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

3points
Laura
POST
#11

Somewhere In The Park

Somewhere In The Park

Report

3points
Laura
POST
#12

Symphony Of The City

Symphony Of The City

The city is a melting pot where we all sing our own tune, yet we're also part of something much larger than ourselves. It's more than just noise; the 'Symphony of the City' gives our streets their pulse and makes us feel alive.

Report

2points
Laura
POST
#13

Art Collector

Art Collector

Step into the life of an affluent art collector as he smokes a pipe in his penthouse, overlooking breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. The warm glow of the blazing fireplace illuminates the vast collection of art adorning the walls, while his faithful Dalmatian snoozes comfortably on the nearby couch.

Report

2points
Laura
POST
#14

Music In New York

Music In New York

Report

2points
Laura
POST
#15

New York's Pigeon Man

New York's Pigeon Man

Report

2points
Laura
POST
#16

Two Worlds

Two Worlds

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#17

Temptation

Temptation

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#18

You Are Grounded

You Are Grounded

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#19

Sticky Fingers

Sticky Fingers

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#20

The Descent

The Descent

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#21

Take To The Skies

Take To The Skies

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#22

So, Who Are You?

So, Who Are You?

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#23

I See You & I Like You

I See You & I Like You

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#24

I Want To Show You Something

I Want To Show You Something

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#25

Tree Of Life

Tree Of Life

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#26

Bright Lights & Big City Dream

Bright Lights & Big City Dream

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#27

Sunsets With You

Sunsets With You

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#28

Ice Skating Ring In Central Park

Ice Skating Ring In Central Park

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#29

Late Night Thoughts

Late Night Thoughts

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#30

Taking A Stroll Down The Growth Ave

Taking A Stroll Down The Growth Ave

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#31

Two Huskies In The Mountains

Two Huskies In The Mountains

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#32

Spirit World

Spirit World

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#33

Somewhere In The Mountains

Somewhere In The Mountains

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#34

Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#35

You, Me & The Big Grey City

You, Me & The Big Grey City

Report

1point
Laura
POST
#36

A New Friend

A New Friend

The illustration comes from one of my series called 'The Lurkers'

Report

0points
Laura
POST

