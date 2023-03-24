I Am A Digital Artist Who Creates Book Illustrations And Here Are 36 Of My Recent Works
My name is Laura El and I am a digital illustrator based in New York City. I began my artistic journey as a printmaker and commission artist, which led me to found a successful pet portrait company. Today, I can be found selling my work as NFT, which has allowed me to create art on my own terms and embrace complete artistic freedom.
Window Of Choice
Lonely Island
Dancing Music Notes
Big City Dreams
We've all had those lofty dreams. Sometimes, all you need to do is to take a leap of faith. It helps to have a good friend by your side.
Different Yet The Same
New Beginnings In Manhattan
Sunset Serenade
When everything around you shines a little brighter and all of the love songs are written about you, cling to this moment for as long as you can. There may be no greater feeling in all of the world.
Kid Problems
Some things are hard to hold on to. Like the simplicity of life when you were a kid. Back when your biggest problems really weren't that big after all.
Almost Home
It may be exciting to leave, but no matter how far our journey takes us, there's nothing like seeing a familiar sight and knowing you are almost home.
On Our Way
Somewhere In The Park
Symphony Of The City
The city is a melting pot where we all sing our own tune, yet we're also part of something much larger than ourselves. It's more than just noise; the 'Symphony of the City' gives our streets their pulse and makes us feel alive.
Art Collector
Step into the life of an affluent art collector as he smokes a pipe in his penthouse, overlooking breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. The warm glow of the blazing fireplace illuminates the vast collection of art adorning the walls, while his faithful Dalmatian snoozes comfortably on the nearby couch.
Music In New York
New York's Pigeon Man
Two Worlds
Temptation
You Are Grounded
Sticky Fingers
The Descent
Take To The Skies
So, Who Are You?
I See You & I Like You
I Want To Show You Something
Tree Of Life
Bright Lights & Big City Dream
Sunsets With You
Ice Skating Ring In Central Park
Late Night Thoughts
Taking A Stroll Down The Growth Ave
Two Huskies In The Mountains
Spirit World
Somewhere In The Mountains
Palm Springs
You, Me & The Big Grey City
A New Friend
