88 Funny Memes That May Serve As Your Crash Course On Neurodivergence
Life as a neurodivergent person can be quite interesting. Sure, you’re wired differently compared to many people around you, but that’s just what makes your experience special.
So, to better understand the uniqueness of neurodivergence, here are some posts we’ve collected from this Facebook group. Because what better way to appreciate these one-of-a-kind individuals than through funny and relatable memes, right?
If you’re someone with a spicy brain, so to speak, these images may hit home for you. Enjoy and feel free to upvote those you connect with the most.
Neurodivergence may clash with social norms in several ways. According to therapist and anxiety specialist Danielle Wayne, such rules may feel “prescriptive, arbitrary, and pointless.”
In an article for her website, Millennial Therapy, Wayne used working a typical 9-to-5 day as an example. She mentioned some typical questions a neurodivergent individual may ask, like, “Why do workdays have to take up our entire lives?” or “Why is lunch so short?”
The only people who know how dark my sense of humor can get are my close friends.
Oh, lord, yes. And solitaire. If I start, I have to win at least 3 tames in a row before I can quit or the world will end.
Wayne, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, says a neurodivergent person may be considered “weird” for breaking up their workday into one or two three-hour chunks.
“Even if you feel happier and more productive with this type of schedule, your workplace likely won’t allow it,” she wrote.
There are many different types of neurodivergence, and explaining each one would warrant a separate article. But among those that people commonly know are ADHD, dyslexia, autism, Tourette’s, and Down syndrome.
Other types include synesthesia (ex, “tasting” music), dyspraxia (a coordination-based disorder, such as difficulties using a utensil), and dyscalculia (having problems with basic arithmetic and counting).
Neurodivergent people face numerous challenges in life. According to New York-based licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Marschall, one way this happens is when others tell them that their needs are “wrong or invalid.” This results in difficulty setting boundaries or feeling like their boundaries are valid.
And through the challenges, Dr. Marschall shared one important piece of advice for neurodivergent people: be kind to yourself. As she stated in an article for Very Well Mind, “You are enough as yourself.”
“Neurodivergence can come with challenges, but it is not a moral failing or indication of lower personal worth,” she wrote.
My right hip was either incinerated or dumped in a landfill two years ago.
Yep, and then you read a bit of all the books and promise yourself will finish them and....if you know you know ....
It's not the day. It's the specific circumstance and what asshole the kindness would be directed at.
This is neurodivergent? Um…maybe my psych nurse practitioner is right about me after all. I only realized recently how often I say, “I just read X about X…”
A) Nightmare fuel B) Would absolutely LOVE to sort them out with chopsticks C) All of the above- Neurodivergence gold medal
I don't know about the rest of you, but I evolved from hunter gatherers, and I haven't made it far enough to completely abandon it.
The standard deviation (no pun intended) may vary and the shape of the bell curve may vary, but I think it will always be the same group in the middle
The suffering in the train full of loud people ... like h these are dark times. I will never ever forget my earbuds
Well, you see, they weren't being constantly overstimulated by loud, random noise, artificial lights, and thousands of people in traffic.