Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Demands Her Brother Pay $4K For Glass Statue His Son Broke, Gets Called A Jerk
Family, Relationships

Woman Demands Her Brother Pay $4K For Glass Statue His Son Broke, Gets Called A Jerk

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting people for dinner is hard work. You not only have to cook the meal but prepare the whole place, too. It needs to be clean and welcoming, with thoughtfully arranged table settings and comfortable seating. Some also set up warm lighting and create an appropriate music playlist to enhance the atmosphere.

Point is, the whole experience requires a considerable investment of time and effort. But when Reddit user Jolly-Case93 organized such an evening for her family, it took something even more — her 8-year-old nephew broke her partner’s favorite statue.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, the woman explained that she demanded her brother to reimburse them for the expensive decoration, but he refused and they soon got into a bad fight.

Kids can be a handful, leaving you with a hefty cleaning and damage bill

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

Something this woman, unfortunately, had to learn the hard way

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benuski / flickr (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Jolly-Case93

As her story went viral, the original poster (OP) provided a bit more information in the comments

Most people said that she has the right to demand the money

ADVERTISEMENT

But some weren’t as supportive

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another disingenuous BP article that tries to make it look like opinions were split, whereas in reality the highest YTA post had MINUS THREE votes and the highest NTA post had over NINE THOUSAND.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
heyoumakemyday avatar
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In The Netherlands we have insurance for those kind of things. When kids or even pets cause damage. Persoonlijke aansprakelijkheids verzekering. Personal liability insurance. It is not so expensive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another disingenuous BP article that tries to make it look like opinions were split, whereas in reality the highest YTA post had MINUS THREE votes and the highest NTA post had over NINE THOUSAND.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
heyoumakemyday avatar
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In The Netherlands we have insurance for those kind of things. When kids or even pets cause damage. Persoonlijke aansprakelijkheids verzekering. Personal liability insurance. It is not so expensive.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda