Neil Patrick Harris’ Daughter Harper, 15, Stuns Fans With Her Grown-Up Look At ‘Wicked’ Premiere

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka just proved that their children are growing up way too fast.

The couple’s daughter, Harper, hit the Wicked: For Good premiere looking like the next generation of red-carpet royalty.

“Neil and David… I am so surprised how fast your children have grown,” one commented online.

Neil Patrick Harris’ daughter Harper, 15, wearing bunny ears and holding a dog, sitting with family and pets indoors.

Image credits: nph

Highlights Fans couldn't believe how grown up Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's are.

The couple's daughter Harper joined father David at the 'Wicked: For Good' premiere.

The twins celebrated their 15th birthday last month.

15-year-old Harper stepped out for the Wicked: For Good premiere at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Monday, November 15.

She enjoyed a rare outing with her father David but didn’t have her fraternal twin brother Gideon by her side.

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, riding a bike outdoors wearing sunglasses and a grey t-shirt.

Image credits: nph

The teenage daughter dazzled in front of the camera in a green sequinned midi dress, while her father wore an iridescent tuxedo jacket, a white shirt, and black pants.

Last month, the family celebrated the twins’ 15th birthday on October 12.

Neil Patrick Harris with daughter Harper, 15, posing at the Wicked premiere, showcasing her grown-up look in a green dress.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“I really just enjoy spending time with them. They make me laugh authentically, and it’s just fun to see all the work that you’ve put into them, what they’ve become,” Neil was heard saying in an Instagram clip jointly shared by David and a fan account for the twins’ birthday.

“If you’re going to dedicate your lives to the kids and take care of them, then you get all of the wonderful things that come with kids,” David was heard saying in the same clip.

Teen girl with subtle makeup and long hair wearing a party hat, showcasing a grown-up look at a city view location.

Image credits: nph

The couple became a family of two after welcoming their fraternal twins via surrogacy.

The couple revealed in the past that both of them wanted to be biological fathers, so they used both their sperm and kept the identity of the egg donor unknown.

“[There were] two different women involved. There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous. We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs,” David said in the past.

The couple spoke about how they both wanted to be biological fathers and used both their sperm

Two men posing closely together at night, unrelated to Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper or Wicked premiere.

Image credits: nph

The eggs were acquired through a donation bank, allowing them to research the donor’s personal and medical history.

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs, with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically, and both took, miraculously,” Neil said in a 2014 interview.

He told Oprah Winfrey that they “lucked out” after both of their embryos took.

Neil Patrick Harris and family at outdoor event, with daughter Harper, 15, showing a grown-up look under a rainbow umbrella.

Image credits: dbelicious

“We really had thought it through financially, emotionally, relationship-wise. We didn’t just accidentally get pregnant. These kids come into our world with nothing but love,” he told the talk show host in 2012.

Years after gay marriage was legalized in New York, the actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2014, with their son and daughter by their side.

“Harper has been fussy but Gideon is the easiest baby in the world,” David said after welcoming the twins

Neil Patrick Harris with a smiling young girl and another man at a Cirque du Soleil event.

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

Shortly after the twins’ birth, David spoke about how they had their own unique personalities.

“Harper has been fussy, but Gideon is the easiest baby in the world. They’re just now starting to recognize us and smile,” he told People. “That’s cleared the calendar in a good way.”

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper in a vibrant purple outfit and wig, smiling with family by a waterfront.

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

A few years later, he said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015 that Harper’s outgoing personality is more like his.

“She’s like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m here!’” he said.

Meanwhile, Gideon seemed more like Neil because “he’s a little more heady and intellectual,” he added.

In August this year, Neil shared a post about his kids entering a big new chapter in their lives: high school.

“The kids are entering high school this year (how wait what??), and they are at last allowed to rid themselves of their Chromebook anchors and ascend to the world of the MacBook,” he said, sharing a picture of them sitting in front of their own new laptops. “Huzzah!”

David Burtka, Jimmy Fallon, and several other stars attended the Wicked: For Good premiere in New York City

Netizens commented on how the twins look all grown up.

“And I was just about going into high school when they were born,” one said. “The time how she flies.”

“Hey, I’m pretty sure they were just toddlers a few weeks ago, so there’s no way,” another wrote.

“They are both absolutely stunning! Dad and Papa have done a great job raising them!” said another.

“Omg last I saw the kids they were toddlers. Good looking family,” one recently commented

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, wearing elegant dress and makeup, stunning fans with her grown-up look at Wicked premiere.

Harper Harris at Wicked premiere, wearing a stylish outfit and makeup, stunning fans with her grown-up look at age 15

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, posing confidently with a grown-up look at the Wicked premiere event.

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, wearing a stylish dress and makeup, attending the Wicked premiere event.

Teen girl at Wicked premiere, showcasing a grown-up look, capturing attention of fans and media alike.

Comment text on a white background discussing Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper and her appearance at the Wicked premiere.

Teen girl at Wicked premiere, showcasing a grown-up look, impressing fans with her stylish appearance.

Comment by Tammy McNeill praising Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, for her grown-up look and calling them a good-looking family.

Mary Morton Bryant praising a family for their achievements in a heartfelt supportive comment.

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper, 15, showcasing her grown-up look at the Wicked premiere event.

Comment from Linda Stanford-Wortman praising a family, mentioning the girl looks like Neil Patrick Harris.

Neil Patrick Harris' daughter Harper at 15 wearing a black outfit and striking a confident pose with fans at a premiere event.

Comment praising a beautiful family and offering congratulations on social media post.

Comment praising Neil Patrick Harris and David for successfully parenting their grown-up daughter Harper, celebrating their family and community.

