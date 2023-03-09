Gas Station Clerk Gets Into A Know-It-All-Fueled Argument With A Friendly Officer, Ends Up Arrested When Officer Runs A Background Check On Him

If you look up common sense on Urban Dictionary, you’re gonna have a very good time. Lots of spot-on definitions explaining everything there is to know about it. And, more or less, pointing to the fact that most don’t have any due to their questionable intelligence.

That pretty much explains what’s up with today’s story: a gas station employee, knowing full well he had a very good reason to be on the police’s radar, just couldn’t resist his own urge to show off his knowledge of a given topic, no matter how trivial it was.

More Info: Reddit

Crime doesn’t pay if you lack common sense and are prone to giving in to your own social flaws

Image credits: Virginia Hill (not the actual photo)

Take this story, for example, where a guy just couldn’t fight his own urge to be a know-it-all and just had to pick a fight with a cop

Image credits: QuixiQuirk

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: QuixiQuirk

Image credits: Arild Andersen (not the actual photo)

Besides the general consensus that you just don’t mess with cops, the guy actually had a warrant on his head, so blowing his cover was a bonus to it all

The story goes that Reddit user u/QuixiQuirk used to work at a convenience store and gas station chain many moons ago. The work itself and the environment were all fun and great, but there always has to be a but right about now. She had one coworker, Branson, who was just an absolute pain.

In short, he was a know-it-all tattletale who would do some of the pettiest things just because he could. “Early twenties, fairly well spoken and intelligent, but wouldn’t you know it, he just knew everything,” elaborated OP. And that alone means he is going to be annoying beyond belief.

Well, it just so happened that this particular location was also somewhat of a hangout for local law enforcement. One such individual, Bucky, a real “salt of the earth” kind of fellow and just an all around nice guy, stepped into the gas station one day doing his usual things as a police officer.

One day, though, Branson and Bucky struck up a conversation and, given the two major facts that Branson just couldn’t shut up to save his life and Bucky was effectively the Sam Elliot of law enforcement, you can guess how it went.

The two had an argument that Bucky defused by simply smiling and removing himself from the situation. But he wasn’t done. He approached OP, who was currently also at the store, and asked for Branson’s name. She happily obliged. Bucky promptly left the premises only to return again to ask Branson directly for his full name. He didn’t think much of it—despite having an arrest warrant on him, this fact cannot be stressed enough—and confirmed it. Then Bucky left again.

It didn’t take long for Bucky to return and declare that Branson had an arrest warrant on him, meaning that he was put under arrest, right there and then. The rest of the store immediately became silent. Mostly surprise, but also where is the darned popcorn when you finally need it?!

Branson was escorted out and never came back. But good-guy Bucky did. Fast forward to that same evening, OP was working (she drew the short straw), Bucky apologetically broached the topic that ended up inconveniencing OP, but it seemed like she would probably do it all over again because of the show. Probably the catharsis too.

So, the moral of the story is don’t be stupid, stupid (h/t Philip DeFranco), but also don’t annoy cops if you have something incriminating in your closet. It’s like taunting a bear. But, hey, it turned out to be very entertaining for everyone involved, including the commenters.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Folks online approved of the petty revenge, the names OP chose for the story, and even shared their own stories, where OP was active in responding to people’s remarks and questions.

Besides this, Bored Panda reached out to OP for more context on the story. She explained that she just had to share this story after a casual conversation with a friend of hers about know-it-alls. And honestly, glad she did!

OP elaborated that while she wasn’t able to pick up on the conversation between Branson and Bucky, as she was having her own verbal exchange, it was difficult not to see Branson’s attitude: “I picked up enough of the beats to hear that Branson was being his usual condescending, irritating, abrasive self.”

“It never once occurred to me that Bucky was running Branson’s name. I was a sweet summer child then, I never thought that I would be working with someone who had a warrant out for their arrest either,” added OP.

For context, OP didn’t know what Branson was charged with, just that he failed to show up to court, and hence was arrested. Knowing him, she speculated it could’ve been an argument over a parking ticket. But typically an arrest warrant is issued for most misdemeanors that were committed out of sight of law enforcement. This can range from the aforementioned parking fine to drunk driving to vandalism and trespassing, especially if nothing really gets damaged or hurt.

But back to the story. Not only did commenters online love it, OP herself thought it was a good because she got to witness the glorious repercussions of “Branson’s attitude biting him in the bum.”

“I hope that age brought Branson some perspective to see that a. he doesn’t know everything and b. acting like you do just annoys others,” concluded OP.

You can check out the now-viral post here. And if you think OP’s username sounded familiar, it’s because it should be—we covered another one of her stories about a Karen of a manager getting stuck in the elevator and OP simply maliciously complying with her orders. Be sure to read it here.

But before you do that, leave a comment discussing the story, or expressing your thoughts on the article as a whole in the comment section below!

Folks loved the story, throwing a modest amount of upvotes the author’s way, but continuing the conversation in the comments all the same

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)