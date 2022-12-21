I’ve got a secret to confess: I have a little obsession with bridges. Yeah, I know, it’s weird that among all the great things in life, I would be interested in literal pieces of stone and concrete, a long-lasting gift from the experts of… bridges architecture? Whatever, let’s just call it that. Still, here I am, planning my next trip and including the city’s most beautiful bridges in my itinerary.

You can only imagine the sparkles in my eyes every time I stumble upon a particularly unique bridge that seems to have come out of a book. I can stop and stare for a prolonged unhealthy amount of time, blown away by its beauty.

What’s even more impressive is that they aren’t just beautiful. Most of the time, they are historic places that served more than just the purpose of letting people cross a river, or whatever other reason they were built for. Their existence led to specific events in world history — like a battle, an important meeting between two leaders, or an uprising — or symbolized a sign of friendship between two countries. So the next time you’re driving through the countryside or exploring a new city, keep an eye out for famous bridges because, most of the time, they have a rich history that deserves to be learned. 

We’re not tourist guides, but we want to let you in on our favorite spots where you can see magnificent and mysterious bridges that seem to have been lifted out of a book and dropped into reality.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rakotzbrücke Devil's Bridge, Gablenz, Germany

Rakotzbrücke Devil's Bridge, Gablenz, Germany

Frank Wittig Report

12points
POST
#2

The Shaharah Bridge, Yemen

The Shaharah Bridge, Yemen

Bernard Gagnon Report

11points
POST
#3

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

96tommy Report

10points
POST
#4

Living Root Bridges, Nongriat Village, Meghalaya

Living Root Bridges, Nongriat Village, Meghalaya

Arup619pal Report

10points
POST
#5

Basteibrücke, Saxon Switzerland, Germany

Basteibrücke, Saxon Switzerland, Germany

Bernd Thaller Report

10points
POST
#6

Leshan Bridge, China

Leshan Bridge, China

HeikeBasu Report

10points
POST
#7

The Devil's Bridge, Ardino, Bulgaria

The Devil's Bridge, Ardino, Bulgaria

Evgeni Dinev Report

9points
POST
#8

The Benson Bridge, Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA

The Benson Bridge, Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA

Don Graham Report

9points
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all the times that I have been there I never gone on the bridge. I wish I had.

0
0points
reply
#9

Carrbridge, Scotland

Carrbridge, Scotland

Rab Lawrence Report

9points
POST
#10

Queen Tamar's Bridge, Rkoni, Georgia

Queen Tamar's Bridge, Rkoni, Georgia

Paata Vardanashvili Report

9points
POST
#11

Bridge To Nowhere, Whanganui, New Zealand

Bridge To Nowhere, Whanganui, New Zealand

Joerg Mueller Report

9points
POST
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Government funded no doubt.

0
0points
reply
#12

Tarr Steps Bridge, Somerset, England

Tarr Steps Bridge, Somerset, England

Jusben Report

9points
POST
#13

Mesi Bridge, Shkoder, Albania

Mesi Bridge, Shkoder, Albania

Diego Delso Report

9points
POST
#14

Acueducto Del Águila, Spain

Acueducto Del Águila, Spain

Cayetano Delgado Report

9points
POST
#15

Buxian Bridge, Huangshan, China

Buxian Bridge, Huangshan, China

Joe Report

8points
POST
#16

Hermitage Bridge, Dunkeld, Scotland

Hermitage Bridge, Dunkeld, Scotland

Mike Pennington Report

8points
POST
#17

Ponte Dei Salti, Verzasca Valley, Switzerland

Ponte Dei Salti, Verzasca Valley, Switzerland

Glcastellanos99 Report

8points
POST
#18

Las Lajas Sanctuary, Colombia

Las Lajas Sanctuary, Colombia

Diego Delso Report

8points
POST
#19

Berlengas, Peniche, Portugal

Berlengas, Peniche, Portugal

JoannafMartins Report

8points
POST
#20

Bridge Of Portitsa, Grevena, Greece

Bridge Of Portitsa, Grevena, Greece

Ioannis Ioannidis Report

8points
POST
#21

Craig Goch Dam, Elan Valley Of Wales, United Kingdom

Craig Goch Dam, Elan Valley Of Wales, United Kingdom

Tanya Dedyukhina Report

8points
POST
#22

Chengyang Bridge, Sanjiang County, Guangxi, China

Chengyang Bridge, Sanjiang County, Guangxi, China

gill_penney Report

8points
POST
#23

Landwasser Viaduct, Filisur, Switzerland

Landwasser Viaduct, Filisur, Switzerland

Kabelleger / David Gubler Report

8points
POST
#24

Klidonia Stone Arch Bridge, Greece

Klidonia Stone Arch Bridge, Greece

Christaras A Report

8points
POST
#25

Teufelsbrücke, Kassel, Germany

Teufelsbrücke, Kassel, Germany

Tsungam Report

8points
POST
#26

Portaikos Bridge, Trikala Prefecture, Thessaly, Greece

Portaikos Bridge, Trikala Prefecture, Thessaly, Greece

Dimitris kaliakoudas Report

7points
POST
#27

Mullerthal, Luxembourg

Mullerthal, Luxembourg

Cayambe Report

7points
POST
#28

Puente Nueva, Ronda, Malaga, Spain

Puente Nueva, Ronda, Malaga, Spain

Michal Osmenda Report

7points
POST
#29

Ponte Della Maddalena, Italy

Ponte Della Maddalena, Italy

Marco Fedele Report

7points
POST
#30

Palladian Bridge, Bath, England

Palladian Bridge, Bath, England

Robert Powell Report

7points
POST
#31

Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, New York

Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, New York

Peter Rivera Stamford Report

7points
POST
#32

Bridge To The Akagi Shrine, Gunma, Japan

Bridge To The Akagi Shrine, Gunma, Japan

Koichi Shibata Report

7points
POST
#33

Ponte Vecchio, Florence, Italy

Ponte Vecchio, Florence, Italy

Gary Ashley Report

7points
POST
#34

Anping Bridge, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China

Anping Bridge, Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China

Vmenkov Report

7points
POST
#35

Stone Bridge, Skopje

Stone Bridge, Skopje

Prince Roy Report

7points
POST
#36

Stari Most, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Stari Most, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Sharon Hahn Darlin Report

6points
POST
#37

Ponte Gobbo, Italy

Ponte Gobbo, Italy

Raffaele pagani Report

6points
POST
#38

Sligachan, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Sligachan, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

Giuseppe Milo Report

6points
POST
#39

Eilean Donan Castle Bridge, Scotland

Eilean Donan Castle Bridge, Scotland

Remi Mathis Report

6points
POST
#40

Solkan Bridge, Slovenia

Solkan Bridge, Slovenia

Loxy!! Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Pont Du Gard, France

Pont Du Gard, France

Krzysztof Golik Report

6points
POST
#42

Pulteney Bridge, Bath, England

Pulteney Bridge, Bath, England

MichaelMaggs Report

6points
POST
#43

Köprülü Kanyon Bridge, Antalya-Turkey

Köprülü Kanyon Bridge, Antalya-Turkey

Ahmet Colakoglu Report

6points
POST
#44

Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Bojana Wiki PG Report

6points
POST
#45

Misarela Bridge, Montalegre, Portugal

Misarela Bridge, Montalegre, Portugal

Joseolgon Report

6points
POST
#46

Bridge Of Sighs, Venice, Italy

Bridge Of Sighs, Venice, Italy

Son of Groucho Report

6points
POST
#47

Stirling Old Bridge, Scotland

Stirling Old Bridge, Scotland

Annboeva Report

6points
POST
#48

Çifte Bridge, Artvin Province, Turkey

Çifte Bridge, Artvin Province, Turkey

Abdurrahmançetin Report

6points
POST
#49

Kadin Bridge, Bulgaria

Kadin Bridge, Bulgaria

Julian Nyča Report

6points
POST
#50

Roman Bridge Of Córdoba, Spain

Roman Bridge Of Córdoba, Spain

shaorang Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Kintai Bridge, Iwakuni, Japan

Kintai Bridge, Iwakuni, Japan

Jakub Hałun Report

5points
POST
#52

Johannapark, Leipzig, Germany

Johannapark, Leipzig, Germany

Ansgar Koreng Report

5points
POST
#53

Puente De Besalú, Spain

Puente De Besalú, Spain

Rafa Esteve Report

5points
POST
#54

Rimski Most, Ilidža, Sarajevo, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Rimski Most, Ilidža, Sarajevo, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Marcin Szala Report

5points
POST
#55

Ponte Vecchio, Bassano Del Grappa, Italy

Ponte Vecchio, Bassano Del Grappa, Italy

Im Fokus Report

5points
POST
#56

Rijeka Crnojevica Bridge, Montenegro

Rijeka Crnojevica Bridge, Montenegro

Javier Sánchez Portero Report

5points
POST
#57

Stańczyki Bridges, Poland

Stańczyki Bridges, Poland

Laima Gūtmane Report

5points
POST
#58

Ponte De Lima, Portugal

Ponte De Lima, Portugal

Joseolgon Report

5points
POST
#59

Japanese Covered Bridge, Hoi An, Vietnam

Japanese Covered Bridge, Hoi An, Vietnam

François Guerraz Report

4points
POST
#60

Allahverdi Khan Bridge, Isfahan, Iran

Allahverdi Khan Bridge, Isfahan, Iran

Majid eslamdoust Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Aira Force Bridge, Cumbria, England

Aira Force Bridge, Cumbria, England

John H Darch Report

4points
POST
#62

Le Pont Vieux, Carcassonne, France

Le Pont Vieux, Carcassonne, France

Benh LIEU SONG Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!