As a Jewelry designer, I make my jewelry in many ways; it can be handmade, it can be modeled, printed and cast, or a mix of various techniques.

When I do make jewelry 3-D models, whether there are for me or a customer, I render them to make myself and others understand the materials, colorations, and different aspects of the piece before it is created.

Throughout my career, people were sometimes hesitant about whether the physical jewelry is better or worse than the renders. I believe that my rendering skills are far less mastered than my jewelry-making and metalsmithing/ 3-D modeling. Sometimes it's purely technical-like changes in coloration of stones, enameling, etc. or the physical oxide or black plate of the jewel or metals differs in its colors in real life versus the rendered colors.

The photography, and editing, may also deduct from the real products' shininess and life fullness. I am still trying to find the perfect balance, but I believe that process takes time and that I will eventually figure out what flatters my pieces the most.

People sometimes tend to assume that I am a company or a big brand, maybe due to the professional photos, however, I am a small business (a freelancer) who makes my pieces per request or order and do not process a stock. I also work only with other small businesses as I believe that this helps them survive as much as it helps me.

Ultimately, it is your choice - you decide which one is better, the rendered (left) or the physical (right). However, the quality remains high.

