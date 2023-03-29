Potholes are every driver’s nightmare. When governments fail to fix them, photographers like Claudia Ficca and Davide Luciano come in handy. This creative couple decided to take a different look at the annoying experience of driving through cracks and holes. Their ironic photo series, “My Potholes,” turns them into playful settings for the photographer’s imagination.

The idea for this project was born out of their individual experience after hitting a pothole in their own neighborhood in Montreal. First using themselves as models, Claudia and Davide were soon backed by their family and friends and the creative juices started running wild. What started off as a joke turned into quite a fun experience, taking them to cities like Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. The artists say they’ve learned that sometimes changing our perspective on things is more important than actually fixing them.

