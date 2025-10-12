‘My Name Is Earl’ Actor Flaunts Stunning New Look After Confessing Losing 250lbs Didn’t Make Him Happy

ADVERTISEMENT

MyName is Earl alum Ethan Suplee has appeared at the Chicago Chronic Con, and the sighting reminded many of the massive amount of weight he has lost since 2010.

The 49-year-old started the process around a year after the NBC sitcom ended, and he lost 250 lbs over 15 years.

Unlike the raging Hollywood trend, the actor has steered clear of Ozempic and even used his platform as a successful natural weight loser to slam stars who have resorted to the pharmaceutical.

Ethan Suplee credited his decision to his wife, Brandy Lewis

Actor from My Name Is Earl wearing glasses and a blue shirt, showing a stunning new look after major weight loss.

He was snapped at the Friday, October 10 event, standing next to his former co-star, Jaime Pressly, 28, and while he still dwarfed her slight build, he was a shadow of what he used to be.

In 2002, as previously reported by Bored Panda, Suplee tipped the scales at 550 lbs.

But his decision to change his life around was not entirely organic: At the center of it was his now wife, Brandy Lewis.

“I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her,” he said on his American Glutton podcast.

The physical change did not herald an inner enlightenment

My Name Is Earl actor wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket at an evening event, showcasing a new look.

The experiences he was referring to involved things “like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn’t physically able to do.”

One other thing he was not able to do in his heavier days was use a bathroom scale. And so every time he wanted to check his weight, he would make a trip to a shipping center “because back then there weren’t scales that really went that high in doctor’s offices,” he explained.

Despite being a new person with no resemblance to his old self, Suplee says he is disappointed.

In February 2025, he explained that he had hoped for an inner enlightenment, but apparently, that is not part of the package, and like his external accomplishments, it takes work.

It was then that he established that weight loss was not a destination

Actor from My Name Is Earl flexing muscles in a gym, showcasing stunning new look after major weight loss journey.

“I thought my enlightenment would come through losing weight and so every time I lost a lot of weight and there was no internal change,” Suplee said at the time.

“It was terrifically disappointing to me and I found myself gaining weight again,” he elaborated.



It was then that he realized losing weight was a journey, not a destination.

“If you look at your weight and you go like, ‘I just need to lose 100lbs, and you set up this finish line, well, what happens when you lose the 100 lbs? What’s next, you know?” he was reported as saying.

Suplee admitted keeping a good diet was not easy

My Name Is Earl actor flaunts stunning new look walking a dog in casual shorts and a graphic t-shirt outdoors.

But like his victories in the weight loss department, he is winning ground in the psychological realm.

“So, I’ve dismantled that kind of structured thinking. I’m going to be dealing with this for the rest of my life. That is a given, just like sobriety, every single day, I am going to have to confront staying sober.”

“Eating a proper balanced diet, and it’s not easy, and it’s never going to be easy, but it isn’t as hard as it was on day one, and that’s good,” Supplee elaborated.

Suplee is not a fan of Ozempic

Actor from My Name Is Earl showing stunning new look after losing 250lbs, dressed casually and then in a formal suit.

Suplee also touched on Ozempic, the weight-loss pharmaceutical that surfaces in social media speculation whenever a celeb loses a dramatic amount of weight.

He described it as a helpful tool, “for anyone who’s morbidly obese.”



He took it a step further, saying, “Any tool that assists them in losing weight is super useful.”

Actor from My Name Is Earl sitting on a motorcycle at night wearing a striped hat and dark clothing in an urban setting.

“If you’re gonna get surgery, if you’re gonna take Ozempic, and you have a massive amount of weight to lose, then I’m happy for anything that assists a person in doing that,” he empathized.

But Suplee was not as understanding when it came to people who were merely overweight (and not obese).

He fears for people who use the medication irresponsibly

My Name Is Earl actor flaunts muscular physique and stunning new look after significant 250lbs weight loss transformation.

“I did many fad diets where you lose weight incredibly rapidly and you’re losing a lot of lean tissue,” Suplee recalled.

“I’m not really a fan of people that are not clinically obese using these [medications] to just get, like…, super thin.”

My Name Is Earl actor showing muscular arms and new look while working out in a gym, embracing fitness transformation.

He explained that he feared for people who use Ozempic to lose between “5lbs to 10lbs” and then ditch the course only to put the weight on again.

“I think it’s irresponsible for people in Hollywood to be doing that,” he told the Daily Mail.

Fans do not recognize the actor

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the surprising new look of My Name Is Earl actor after significant weight loss.

Social media post highlighting My Name Is Earl actor flaunting stunning new look after major weight loss transformation.

My Name Is Earl actor showing off stunning new look after significant weight loss, smiling confidently outdoors.

My Name Is Earl actor shows stunning new look after revealing 250lbs weight loss didn’t bring happiness.

Tweet discussing weight loss challenges and muscle conversion, referencing My Name Is Earl actor's stunning new look after losing 250lbs.

My Name Is Earl actor showing stunning new look after weight loss transformation and personal happiness journey.

Tweet about dedication and self-belief from My Name Is Earl actor flaunting stunning new look after weight loss.

My Name Is Earl actor with a stunning new look after significant weight loss, sharing his journey and emotions.

My Name Is Earl actor showing stunning new look after dramatic 250lbs weight loss transformation.

Actor from My Name Is Earl showing a stunning new look after losing 250lbs, appearing confident and casual in a tweet reply.

My Name Is Earl actor shows stunning new look after revealing 250lbs weight loss didn't bring happiness.

My Name Is Earl actor shows stunning new look after weight loss, sharing impact beyond losing 250lbs on happiness.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning dirty bulk in response to a fitness-related discussion.

Screenshot of a tweet by Duncan D. Nuts replying to CountDankulaTV discussing a dirty bulk in fitness context.

My Name Is Earl actor shows stunning new look after confessing 250lbs weight loss didn't bring happiness.

