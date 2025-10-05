Vegan Woman, 27, Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Adopting New Raw Diet

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who switched to a diet of fruit only was found deceased in her Bali hotel room,weighing less than 50 pounds.

Karolina Krzyzak, 27, a Polish former Leeds University (in the United Kingdom) student, switched to the bizarre eating habit when she was 19.

By the time she arrived at the popular Indonesian destination in 2024, her health had already begun to decline, in fact, so much so that she could not get out of bed.

Highlights Karolina Krzyzak, 27, had followed a fruit-only diet for years before her death in Bali.

Resort staff said she was too weak to walk and refused medical help.

Friends say she sought healing but was instead encouraged by online followers praising her thinness.

RELATED:

Upon seeing her, the hotel’s staff offered to call her a doctor

Vegan woman with a thin frame and light-colored shirt posing outdoors near green leafy plants.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

She is reported to have checked into the Sumberkima Hill resort, located at the center of the island, in December of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the facility’s staffers observed she was so weak she could not walk by herself–a porter had to help her to her room.

They reported to The Cut that she was “emaciated” with sunken eyes while her collar bones stuck out from her skin.

Concerned, the staffers asked if they should call a doctor, but she said no. So they tried again the next morning and received the same answer.

In the three days she stayed at the resort, she is reported to have seldom left her quarters

Young vegan woman standing on rocky shore near ocean, wearing a red blouse and white pants on a sunny day.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

She instructed the resort’s staffers to serve her fruit only, and it was to be brought up to her room door.

The resort’s manager did not find the request unusual as the island is an attraction for those seeking a healthy getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Krzyzak’s case, she had made the reservation at the last minute, requesting a villa with a pool.

Over the last few days of her life, she is reported to have seldom left her quarters.

Staffers found the 27-year-old after a friend contacted the hotel, complaining she was unable to reach Krzyzak

Thin vegan woman with glasses and long hair in natural light, highlighting effects of raw diet on health.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

Despite refusing the employee’s offers to get her medical assistance, she became weaker by the day until eventually she had to call the resort’s staff to help her turn over in her bed.

On the third day of Krzyzak’s stay, a Bali resident who ran a vegan café reached out to Sumberkima Hill. She was concerned because Krzyzak was not answering her attempts to contact her.

She asked the hotel to check in on the 27-year-old, and they found the woman deceased in her villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who discovered her provided an ominous account of what they saw upon entering the room.

When Krzyzak’s body was discovered, her hair was gray

Bowl of fresh raw fruits including watermelon, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and grapefruit, symbolizing vegan diet choices.

Share icon

Image credits: Jo Sonn (Not the actual photo)

Staff members speaking to The Cut described Krzyzak’s skin as mottled and her hair–at the age of 27–had turned gray.

Her body was stiff with rigor mortis, and her fingernails were yellow. Krzyzak’s teeth, it was later established, had already begun to rot.

According to the friend who had raised the alarm, another condition suffered by the late Krzyzak was oedema, which is the retention of water in the body’s tissues resulting in swelling, in the late fruitarian’s case, of the feet.

The woman battled with her sense of self as a child

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorful display of fresh fruits at a market emphasizing vegan lifestyle and raw diet choices.

Share icon

Image credits: Reiseuhu (Not the actual photo)

But Krzyzak appears to have survived her stringent lifestyle since the age of 19. But before that, in the years of her adolescence, she had contended with anorexia.

This all stemmed from an upbringing in Warsaw, Poland, where she is reported to have battled with her sense of self.

“Why do you cry,” she posted on Facebook in 2013. “‘Cause I’m fat,” she answered her own question.

Then at the age of 18, she left Poland for the UK, where she started her tertiary education at the University of Leeds.

Part of the issue, those in the know say, was that people encouraged Krzyzak’s behaviour

Vegan woman with long brown hair outdoors wearing white top and gold chain necklace on a sunny day.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram post around the time suggested she had decided to go vegan as she posted that it “opened her eyes” to “so many things” and how “grateful” she was for it.

The post was soon followed by photos of “smoothie bowls and cinnamon dusted blueberries,” the Daily Mail reported.

Then, a decade after the desolate Facebook admission, she declared, “I truly believe that you have the right answers. You know what’s good for you even if right now it seems like chaos.”

The Cut’s investigation revealed that the thinner Krzyzak became, the more her followers complimented her with statements like “nice neck and collarbones.”

Krzyzak wanted to heal, but people kept telling her she looked good

Young vegan woman posing near flower garden in bright daylight, related to raw diet lifestyle and health awareness.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

ADVERTISEMENT

Krzyzak’s offramp into fruitarianism was marked by her connection to another advocate for the –in her case, especially–perilous lifestyle, who declared to The Cut, “only eating fruits is the right way” to detox.

This individual had been contacted by Krzyzak in 2017 and was asked if it was possible to recover from anorexia so that she could start having her period again.

Vegan woman with closed eyes, wearing gray sweater and gold necklace, posing outdoors under blue sky.

Share icon

Image credits: carolina.mariie

Krzyzak wanted to heal, but those who knew her said she was set back by people who encouraged the behavior, telling her she looked good.

“She needed medical and psychological help, and the community often validated her behaviors instead,” a friend confirmed.

Krzyzak’s passing has stirred a controversy among Netizens

Comment by Helen Cooperstein expressing concern about deadly obsessions, related to vegan woman found lifeless after raw diet.

Comment by Timofei J O'Dowd stating Everything in moderation with two likes on a social media post.

Alt text: Woman commenting on insufficient fruit intake affecting calorie needs related to vegan diet and health concerns.

Comment by Ongkie Tan stating Fruits only diet is kamikaze on a social media post discussing vegan woman and raw diet risks.

Comment by Raymund Pang emphasizing the importance of consuming the right information in a sad case discussion.

Comment by Ailani Christianson expressing sadness and condolences over a vegan woman found lifeless in a hotel room.

Comment by Stan S RF emphasizing that a balanced diet is still the best diet, expressing dietary opinion.

Comment by a user discussing the need to educate about food types for survival in relation to vegan woman and raw diet topics.

Comment by Caroline Algernon discussing B12 deficiency and symptoms related to vegan woman adopting new raw diet.

Comment by Anne Lionel stating fruit-based diet is not as healthy as a protein diet, expressing concern about diet choices.

Comment from Mike Goodreau explaining survival on a fruit-based diet with fats, related to vegan woman and raw diet discussion.

Comment by Payam Moghadam questioning the healthiness of a strict fruit diet related to vegan woman’s raw diet incident.