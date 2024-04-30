My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My friends and I went to an art plein air event with a lilac landscape.

Every time, painting en plein air in a new location is a trial. We encounter different colors and sceneries, learning how to blend the initial hues and explore the terrain to discover something special.

The beautiful landscape was elusive and did not want to be captured on canvas.

I was in a great mood because there had not been a single explosion that day. The view was interesting, the company good, and we had coffee and paints, but something was not going according to plan.

This sometimes happens when you are in a new location for the first time. You can see what we did during the plein air in the photos.

More info: saatchiart.com

