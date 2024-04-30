Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)
User submission
Art

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

My friends and I went to an art plein air event with a lilac landscape.

Every time, painting en plein air in a new location is a trial. We encounter different colors and sceneries, learning how to blend the initial hues and explore the terrain to discover something special.

The beautiful landscape was elusive and did not want to be captured on canvas.

I was in a great mood because there had not been a single explosion that day. The view was interesting, the company good, and we had coffee and paints, but something was not going according to plan.

This sometimes happens when you are in a new location for the first time. You can see what we did during the plein air in the photos.

More info: saatchiart.com

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

My Friends And I Went To An Art Plein Air With A Lilac Landscape (15 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

13

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

13

Open list comments

0

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.

As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.

Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda