41 Pics Of Mushroom And Fungi Treasures, As Shared By This Dedicated Online Group
It’s no big secret that nature does wonders for our physical and mental wellness – however, the majority will agree that we’re guilty of underappreciating it.
We often forget that we live in a fast-paced environment and that ongoing stress can leave you feeling hopeless and, quite frankly, exhausted.
Getting some outdoor time will promise you a great mood, heaps of positive emotions, and, of course, a much-needed breath of fresh air. Yet strolling around your nearby park doesn’t always sound appealing, so since it’s fall time, perhaps you could take a cue from these folks and do some mushroom picking?
“For the love of fungi: hunting, foraging, cultivation, images, research, questions & general discussion” – this online community dedicates its postings to all things mushroom. It was created in March 2020 and, ever since then, has been blessing interested parties with a collection of rare finds and stimulating discussions. The group currently has over 472k members, and today, we’ve decided to gather a couple of its best posts!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
“In Zambia, One Mushroom Feeds A Family For Days. This Is Termitomyces Titanicus. Also Found In West Africa, The Largest Edible Fungus In The World”
It’s mushroom season, y’all!
Well, technically, since there are over 14,000 species, mushroom foraging can be done all year long – however, the optimum time to go hunting is when there has been a lot of rain, as fungus likes humid, damp, and moist conditions.
That said, most species come out in autumn, sometime at the end of September, and stay out until late November.
Now, let’s go over the official definition. According to Wikipedia, a source that’s been trusted by folks around the globe since 2001, “A mushroom or toadstool is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, typically produced above ground, on soil, or on its food source.”
A Heroic Lift
Those of you who don’t hold any expertise on fungi might be asking yourself what the difference between a mushroom and a toadstool is.
Well, the answer is actually pretty simple: the word “mushroom” refers to palatable, edible mushrooms – whereas a toadstool is a popular term used to describe fungi that are toxic, poisonous, or just inedible.
Speaking of “inedible,” whether you’re a professional mushroom picker or someone who’s never done it before and is eager to try, knowing the difference between poisonous and edible mushrooms is an absolute must.
My Uncle Found A Big Puffball Mushroom
Not really edible - small puffballs, however, are delicious cooked, sliced, in butter with onions, bacon and garlic, served with chips or saute potatoes and Spinach is the food of the gods.
I Found These Tiny Guys In Some Mulch This Morning. Google Lens Is Not Helping Me Identify
All poisonous mushrooms cause gastrointestinal distress; other symptoms vary greatly depending on the species of fungus – however, the consumption of those may result in hospitalization and even death.
So, how do you tell when a mushroom is poisonous?
Identifying an edible mushroom is hard if you’re a novice – therefore, to avoid any potential risk you should stick to picking the fungi that you’re 100% sure of.
Otherwise, WildFoodUK offers a couple of great rules that’ll help you to stay out of any unwanted trouble – avoiding mushrooms with red on the cap or stem, white gills, a skirt or ring on the stem, and a bulbous or sack-like base are a few of them.
A Massive Boletus Edulis (King Bolete) On The Oregon Coast
My Giant Puffball Find From Last Autumn - As It Was So Ridiculously Huge I Then Decided To Take Some Fun Pics With It
To give you a more illustrative example, according to this CDC article that was published last year, “During 2016, an estimated 1,328 emergency department visits and 100 hospitalizations were associated with accidental poisonous mushroom ingestion. 8.6% (48 of 556) of patients who sought care for poisonous mushroom ingestions had a serious adverse outcome.”
While accidental poisoning is not something you can control, it’s vital to remember that a single species of poisonous mushrooms may contain only one toxin or it may contain several – which is why it’s in your best interest to assume the worst and head straight to the hospital where you’ll be able to get the help you need.
The Gift Of Autumn
My Favourite Find From Last Fall
Found Mushrooms In The Desert Of Wadi Rum - Jordan
Although mushroom hunting has a lot of negative connotations and may even seem a little scary, it’s still a great experience.
First and foremost, it’s an outdoor activity. Just think about it, you’re out and about, exploring the treasures of your nearby forest, breathing in the fresh air, and disconnecting from the outside world. I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?
It does wonders for your body, mind, and spirit; plus, at the end of your picking session, you get to go home and prepare some delicious food.
Beautiful Fungi In My Own Back Yard
High On Mushrooms. Thought You'd Enjoy It
Took My 77 Year Old Neighbor Chanterelle Hunting. It Was The First Time In 4years He Could Go, Due To Back And Neck Surgeries. He Told Us Where To Park, We Went Out And Picked For Him, And Found 17lbs. He Was So Happy To Get Back Out There With Some Help!
Bored Panda hopes that you’ve enjoyed this jaw-dropping collection of rare mushroom images! Give the subreddit a follow, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon bizarre fungi species yourself.
I would have no idea which mushrooms were edible to be honest :)
I would have no idea which mushrooms were edible to be honest :)