It’s no big secret that nature does wonders for our physical and mental wellness – however, the majority will agree that we’re guilty of underappreciating it. 

We often forget that we live in a fast-paced environment and that ongoing stress can leave you feeling hopeless and, quite frankly, exhausted. 

Getting some outdoor time will promise you a great mood, heaps of positive emotions, and, of course, a much-needed breath of fresh air. Yet strolling around your nearby park doesn’t always sound appealing, so since it’s fall time, perhaps you could take a cue from these folks and do some mushroom picking?

For the love of fungi: hunting, foraging, cultivation, images, research, questions & general discussion” – this online community dedicates its postings to all things mushroom. It was created in March 2020 and, ever since then, has been blessing interested parties with a collection of rare finds and stimulating discussions. The group currently has over 472k members, and today, we’ve decided to gather a couple of its best posts!

More info: Reddit

#1

“In Zambia, One Mushroom Feeds A Family For Days. This Is Termitomyces Titanicus. Also Found In West Africa, The Largest Edible Fungus In The World”

aphricanguy Report

1 hour ago

Get me a saute pan, let's go.....

It’s mushroom season, y’all! 

Well, technically, since there are over 14,000 species, mushroom foraging can be done all year long – however, the optimum time to go hunting is when there has been a lot of rain, as fungus likes humid, damp, and moist conditions. 

That said, most species come out in autumn, sometime at the end of September, and stay out until late November. 

Now, let’s go over the official definition. According to Wikipedia, a source that’s been trusted by folks around the globe since 2001, “A mushroom or toadstool is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, typically produced above ground, on soil, or on its food source.”
#2

A Heroic Lift

pinedads Report

40 minutes ago

It looks like the entrance to Fairyland

Those of you who don’t hold any expertise on fungi might be asking yourself what the difference between a mushroom and a toadstool is. 

Well, the answer is actually pretty simple: the word “mushroom” refers to palatable, edible mushrooms – whereas a toadstool is a popular term used to describe fungi that are toxic, poisonous, or just inedible.

Speaking of “inedible,” whether you’re a professional mushroom picker or someone who’s never done it before and is eager to try, knowing the difference between poisonous and edible mushrooms is an absolute must.
#3

My Uncle Found A Big Puffball Mushroom

SashaShelest Report

8 minutes ago

Not really edible - small puffballs, however, are delicious cooked, sliced, in butter with onions, bacon and garlic, served with chips or saute potatoes and Spinach is the food of the gods.

#4

I Found These Tiny Guys In Some Mulch This Morning. Google Lens Is Not Helping Me Identify

LadyDeadpool89 Report

1 hour ago

Baby mushrooms!

All poisonous mushrooms cause gastrointestinal distress; other symptoms vary greatly depending on the species of fungus – however, the consumption of those may result in hospitalization and even death. 

So, how do you tell when a mushroom is poisonous?

Identifying an edible mushroom is hard if you’re a novice – therefore, to avoid any potential risk you should stick to picking the fungi that you’re 100% sure of. 

Otherwise, WildFoodUK offers a couple of great rules that’ll help you to stay out of any unwanted trouble – avoiding mushrooms with red on the cap or stem, white gills, a skirt or ring on the stem, and a bulbous or sack-like base are a few of them.
#5

A Massive Boletus Edulis (King Bolete) On The Oregon Coast

chi-black-ian4 Report

#6

My Giant Puffball Find From Last Autumn - As It Was So Ridiculously Huge I Then Decided To Take Some Fun Pics With It

Tillskaya Report

To give you a more illustrative example, according to this CDC article that was published last year, “During 2016, an estimated 1,328 emergency department visits and 100 hospitalizations were associated with accidental poisonous mushroom ingestion. 8.6% (48 of 556) of patients who sought care for poisonous mushroom ingestions had a serious adverse outcome.”

While accidental poisoning is not something you can control, it’s vital to remember that a single species of poisonous mushrooms may contain only one toxin or it may contain several – which is why it’s in your best interest to assume the worst and head straight to the hospital where you’ll be able to get the help you need.
#7

The Gift Of Autumn

RobPesto Report

1 hour ago

Oh wow that's beautiful!

#8

My Favourite Find From Last Fall

Spiderjello Report

#9

Found Mushrooms In The Desert Of Wadi Rum - Jordan

shamaly Report

Although mushroom hunting has a lot of negative connotations and may even seem a little scary, it’s still a great experience.

First and foremost, it’s an outdoor activity. Just think about it, you’re out and about, exploring the treasures of your nearby forest, breathing in the fresh air, and disconnecting from the outside world. I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?

It does wonders for your body, mind, and spirit; plus, at the end of your picking session, you get to go home and prepare some delicious food.
#10

Beautiful Fungi In My Own Back Yard

plip420hi Report

1 hour ago

these are beautiful

#11

High On Mushrooms. Thought You'd Enjoy It

reddit.com Report

1 hour ago

Lol his face!

#12

Took My 77 Year Old Neighbor Chanterelle Hunting. It Was The First Time In 4years He Could Go, Due To Back And Neck Surgeries. He Told Us Where To Park, We Went Out And Picked For Him, And Found 17lbs. He Was So Happy To Get Back Out There With Some Help!

nuuue Report

Bored Panda hopes that you’ve enjoyed this jaw-dropping collection of rare mushroom images! Give the subreddit a follow, and let us know if you’ve ever stumbled upon bizarre fungi species yourself.
#13

Todays Fascinating Fungi

solagrowa Report

1 hour ago

Like skittles

#14

Finally Decided To Break In One Of My Foraging Baskets I Made Over The Winter

brachiomyback Report

#15

Found Some Chicken

juicyfinger Report

58 minutes ago

These type of mushrooms are called 'Chicken of the woods' and their flavour, you guessed it, is very simular to chicken

#16

First Time Mushroom Hunting And We Found Some Chicken Of The Woods!

mr_Tsavs Report

#17

Mt Hood. October 11th

createandconfuse Report

#18

Jelly Ear , My First Time Finding One !! 😊

Earthchildpentwyn4 Report

1 hour ago

You didn’t find that, you stole it off someone’s head. You even got the inner parts. That is creepy.

#19

Absolute Bolete Unit

ssigea Report

#20

A Tree Full Of Chickens! 🐓🍄

moss_goblins Report

#21

Huge Puffball Found On The Side Of The Road. Had To Get A Picture With This Beauty

SirPancakeFace Report

#22

Giant Reshi !

PhillyFarmerDave Report

#23

My Wife Stopped Us On A Steep, Bumpy Road To Snag This One

Machaco Report

#24

Not As Impressive As France, But I’m Super Happy With Yesterday’s 5 Lb Find From California!

VeraWorksStudio Report

#25

I'm 99% Sure It's Safe And Delicious, But Can You Beautiful People Please Confirm

nvr_fd_away Report

1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#26

Lactarius Rubidius Growing Out Of Fox Skull

Ghost25 Report

#27

Indigo Milk Caps! I Screamed

fleuravore Report

#28

Amazing Mushroom I Saw While Hiking Last Week. Identified For Me As A Shoehorn Oyster

itmightbehere Report

#29

Found These Pinecone Fellas While On A Walk!

sideswipecrackpipe Report

#30

I Saw God Today And She’s A Mushroom

Happykayak Report

#31

Fire Morels Haul From This Weekend And A Few Blondes, British Columbia

Jereterra Report

#32

Lions Mane Found On My Parents Property. Any Reason Not To Eat It?

breezy88 Report

#33

My Daughter Loves Mushroom Hunting And Found These Tiny Ones On An Acorn Cap

TuxedoFloorca Report

#34

Another Shot From Fairy Forest!

R4v_ Report

#35

Camouflage Helped Me Sneak Up On It

cg_9000 Report

#36

Found On Walk!

karmicdivine Report

#37

Found The Biggest Mushroom I've Seen In My Life!

Lazarus96000 Report

#38

Happy To Have Stumbled Across This On A Recent Hike

SajoSings Report

#39

Massive Bolete

GreasyTony68 Report

#40

Definitely The Coolest Mushroom I’ve Ever Found, What Is It? (Central Florida)

baby-spice- Report

#41

Unrelenting Rain In Colorado- Total Frenzy On The Forest Floor. I Can’t Stop Smiling!

reddit.com Report

