But some of those stories never reach the final cut, let alone get caught on camera. Since this makes them relatively unknown, they become all the more interesting, and that is precisely why people online love to share these facts, just like in this thread. Scroll down to read what these Redditors said, and if this list proves insufficient, we’ve got plenty more truths and secrets to satisfy your curiosity!

Ever since the first motion picture film was made in 1888, cinema has captured our minds and our hearts, starting something that brought countless unforgettable stories to our lives.

#1 In ‘Contagion’, the autopsy performed on Gwyneth Paltrow used a prop head that was originally made for the finale of ‘Seven’. The latter decided against showing what was in the box and thus, years later it was repurposed.



In other words, we finally got to see what was in the box.

#2 Elle Woods has a different hairstyle in every scene in Legally Blonde

#3 In Titanic, the lake in Wisconsin where Jack says he fell through the ice didn't exist yet. When Jack told Rose about how cold the water in the North Atlantic was, he mentioned himself falling through the ice in Lake Wissota, Wisconsin. Titanic sank in 1912, and Lake Wissota wasn't created until 1917.

#4 Every single scene in Home Alone contains something red and green in it.



Go check for yourself if you don’t believe me

#5 Lotr fans are known for knowing every single trivia. but i find it weird that not more people know that Gandalf says you shall not pass because the allies motto during ww1 was they shall not pass and Tolkien served during ww1.

#6 In Edward Scissorhands, the version shown to critics and reviewers contained a scene that got cut from the final theatrical version. The scene was during the opening when the grandmother starts telling her story to the little girl. Essentially, it made it clear that everything we are seeing in Edward’s story is not as it actually occurred, but rather we’re peering inside the little girl’s imagination, seeing how she’s interpreting what her grandmother is telling her. This brings whole new meaning to things like the way the houses are painted, how all the dads leave for work at exactly the same time, and the quirkiness of how everyone behaves. Once you know that this scene exists, you see the movie in a very different way. Much of what we think of a “Tim Burton weirdness” is actually childlike imagination once you know.



So, go watch it again. It’s not a whole new movie, but it feels and comes across in a whole new way.

#7 The theme song from Mission Impossible spells out MI in Morse code in repeat.

#8 In Pixar's Coco, the boy who was going to play Miguel hit puberty, changing his voice. The people in charge replaced him with someone younger. The original boy got a cameo where he is the guy working the stage asking him if he's ready to go on.

#9 Anthony Hopkins is an incredible mimic. Throughout his career, he’s looped (post production sound re-recording) many well known co stars who were unavailable for re-recording sessions. He’s never taken credit for this.

#10 The ship built for the Titanic set was 90% the size of the real thing.



James Cameron spent more time with the real Titanic than those who sailed on her.

#11 The original choice for Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story was Billy Crystal. He turned it down and went on to say it was one of the biggest mistakes of his career. When the opportunity to voice Mike in Monsters Inc came up he jumped at it, as he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

#12 It is a widely discussed easter egg in Toy Story 3 that at the beginning of the film, there is a garbage man who wears the same t-shirt that Sid wore in the first movie. Many online outlets were quick to point this out, theorizing that this might actually be Sid now grown up. What all of these outlets failed to realize is that while they were distracted by the credits sequences, Sid was actually listed in the credits. So yes, it is Sid. Hard confirm. You are not a sleuth for noticing this.

#13 John Candy was paid less than $500 to appear as Gus Polinski in Home Alone.

#14 In Jurassic Park, the goat that gets fed to the T-Tex was named Brunden.

#15 In Wayne’s World, when Wayne plays Stairway to Heaven and the store clerk points to a sign that says No Stairway to Heaven, the audience is led to believe the clerks banned the song because they were tired of hearing it. However, the actual song was supposed to be featured in the movie but Led Zeppelin’s PR people pulled the plug at the last minute. So when Wayne says “no stairway, denied”. That’s what he means.

#16 Robert Eungland, Freddie Kreuger...originally auditioned to be Luke Skywalker... but didnt get the role. He told his roommate Mark Hamil to go try out instead.

#17 The crew agreed to do the shower scene in Starship Troopers so long as the director was also naked. And he was

#18 When filming the rooftop scene in The Departed, a giant inflatable Arthur the Aardvark on top of a nearby children's museum would have dominated the background of many of the shots. The museum graciously agreed to temporarily deflate and remove Arthur.

#19 Most of the cast of The Sound of Music, particularly Christopher Plummer, thought the movie was corny as hell. Not that they don’t appreciate its legacy or impact - it’s just objectively a ridiculously saccharine, albeit classic, film. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer were so overcome by the corn fest that is the song “Something Good” that they couldn’t get through a take without laughing and giggling. The decision was made to obscure their faces slightly, which is why the scene we see today is in silhouette.

#20 Who Framed Rodger Rabbit



Judge Doom (played by Christopher Lloyd) never blinks once the entire movie. I won’t say why for the sake of spoilers.



I could talk at length about the crazy techniques and control rigs they developed to create what was the best ever integration of live action and animation, but that’s my favorite fact.

#21 In Fight Club, Marla's original line after having sex with Tyler was "I want to have your abortion". The studio deemed this WAAY too offensive, and demanded it be changed. The producer agreed to change it only after the studio agreed that whatever he changed it to, they would have no say in it.



He changed it to "I haven't been f****d like that since grade school"

#22 In Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, when the Candyman starts singing the Candyman Can song there is a scene where he lifts the counter to walk out and the counter smacks this little girl in the head.

#23 Cary Elwes broke his toe on a 4 wheeler during filming The Princess Bride. He was worried Rob Reiner might fire him so he kept it a secret. He worked the scenes before the Fire Swamp to make his character kind of nonchalant but really he couldn't put much weight on his foot.

#24 Robert Shaw, Quint, in Jaws, could not stay in Massachusetts while filming Jaws. Had to be flown to Canada daily. Guess he owed the U.S.A. tax money, couldn't take any chances. Oh, and he was sea sick all the time on the Orca.

#25 Anthony Hopkins was on screen less than 17 minutes in Silence of the Lambs. This did not stop him from winning Best Actor academy award.

#26 When Iron Man mentions shawarmas at the end of Avengers, he didn't know they were filming, and neither did he when he offered Banner blueberries at one point.

#27 In the first Shrek movie Lord Farquaad is removing all the fairy tale creatures from the swamp. He wants Shreks home too. In the old DVD extras they explain it’s because he wants to build a theme park there. It’s not explained at all in the movie.

#28 The movie Dead Zone and Christmas Story were being filmed only a couple miles away from each other at the same time. Both productions were waiting for snow so they could film. It was an usually snowless winter.



Finally late in the season there was a significant snowfall. The scene where Sheriff Bannerman arrives at Johnny’s house is being filmed at the exact moment of the tongue to the flag pole scene.

#29 For *My Cousin Vinny*, the director did research at actual criminal trials in the South, and that's where they got those gems like "Hiy-einous crime" and "all our little ol' ancestors."



(source: DVD commentary)

#30 In The Neverending Story, the horse (Artax) didn’t die- however, Noah Hathaway almost drowned during the famous scene where the horse sinks in the swamp. The horse was standing on a platform that sunk into the mud, and Hathaway’s shoe got caught in the mechanism and started to drag him under.

#31 The design for Bughuul in *Sinister* was based on a piece of artwork that Scott Derrickson randomly found on Google Images. He paid the original artist $50 for the rights to it.

#32 I figure people know all facts about movies but my favorite two -



Silence of the Lambs - In the first scene with Hannibal, he gives Clariece the answer for where Buffalo Bill is. She asks about his drawings on the wall and the only one talks about is the "View from the Belvedere." Buffalo Bill was in Belvedere Ohio.



Jurassic Park - When Newman slips in the mud after getting his Jeep stuck. There is a slide whistle sound effect. [I can't unhear.]

#33 In Aliens, after the first encounter with the aliens, as the Marines are retreating, there is a scene where they get in the troop carrier, and as they are getting ready to leave, an alien tries to get in. Hicks picks his shotgun off the deck, jams it in the alien's mouth, yells "Eat this" and blows it away. that whole scene was shot backwards because the actor, Michael Biehn, couldn't perform the move properly, so it was shot backwards, played in reverse, and then sound dubbed over it.

#34 In _Fight Club_, in the scene where Ed and Brad wreck in the car, Ed crawls out of the driver's side, an early clue that he is Tyler. the part that few know is that there was an argument about it. Production thought it was a continuity error. Fincher was like 'nah' and didn't explain.

#35 In Domino, a few scenes are filmed at what was Bonnie Springs Old West Town a few miles outside of Vegas. (Bonnie Springs Old West Town closed its doors & the property was sold to a housing developer).



In one scene, someone busts into the hotel room where Kiera Knightley was staying, and a Christmas wreath flies off the door.



I bought that wreath, & the room was my sister's apartment. She lived there, & worked in the shops. Her door never closed well after that. She was pissed that they ruined the wreath, and they knocked some of her other stuff around as well. The film crew never compensated her, either.



My sister passed away several years ago, and I caught *Domino* on TV a couple of months ago. Got a wave of the feels over that.

#36 In Casablanca with Humphry Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, there is a farewell scene with the two stars kissing inside an airplane hangar. The hanger has a plane outside (Lockheed Electra 12A) with a bunch of people working around it.



The production was not allowed to film at an airport after dark for security reasons, so they used a sound stage with a small cardboard cutout airplane and forced perspective. The strange part is to give perspective of distance, they used little people for the workers.

#37 Carrie Fisher said that one time Alec Guinness gave Mark Hamill £10 to leave him alone. 😂

#38 "E.T." and "Poltergeist" were developed from the same story about alien abductions.



Steven Spielberg wrote a story treatment called "Watch the Skies" and had John Sayles flesh it out as a draft called "Night Skies." Spielberg later decided to shift it in a more heartwarming direction, resulting in "E.T.", so he tapped Tobe Hooper to film the original version, but Hooper replaced aliens with the paranormal and it became "Poltergeist."

#39 The couple kissing in Hook as Peter and Tinkerbell fly over them are George Lucas snd Carrie Fisher.

#40 The original Halloween (1978) took place in Illinois in October. However, it was filmed in California in the springtime. To make it more believable, they had bags of dead autumn leaves shipped in.



There was a person whose job it was to scatter the leaves around the set, then bag them back up and move them to the next filming location.

#41 Before casting Martin Lawrence and Will Smith to be the two cops in “Bad Boys,” producers were trying to make it work with SNL’s Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz. The script was originally named “Bulletproof Hearts.”

#42 In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, when the two Jones are reunited and Henry Sr. learns his son has his journal, he says: I should have sent it to the Marx Brothers. During World War II, one of the Marx Brothers was suspected of passing informations to the Russians during their shows.

#43 The whole of Eurotrip was filmed in Prague. Even the US scenes.

#44 Annie (1982, Carol Burnett and, a propos to this tale, Albert Finney)



The scene where we first meet Daddy Warbucks (Albert Finney), he's looking at the Mona Lisa and tells the servants to "Take her away!" Then he changes his mind saying, "She has an interesting smile. I could get used to that smile. Hang her in the bathroom!" The joke here is that the first owner after Leonardo died was King Francis I of France, who had her hanging in his bathing room.

#45 In The Professional when Gary Oldman responds EVERYYYONNEEE, he was just supposed to say it quietly like a quick "yeah, everyone," but just started screaming like that instead.



Here's Gary Oldman talking about it in an interview

#46 Baby in Dirty Dancing is supposed to be an ugly girl who Patrick Swayze gave all this attention. The hot, good looking girl was the latina.