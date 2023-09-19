New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her

The responsibility that comes with choosing your baby’s name can be a little intimidating. After all, the child will carry it throughout their life.

But with her firstborn, Reddit user SuccessfulWeb3586 used the opportunity to commemorate her deceased father and named her son after him.

However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman wrote that her “very opinionated” mother-in-law was really unhappy with this decision, and the two of them quickly got into a heated argument.

This woman named her first child after her deceased father with whom she had a very strong connection

But her “very opinionated” mother-in-law didn’t like it and started looking for ways she could change the baby’s name

People said the new mom was completely within her rights to put the lady into her place

A few people did say that the original poster was being a jerk, but only jokingly