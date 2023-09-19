New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her
The responsibility that comes with choosing your baby’s name can be a little intimidating. After all, the child will carry it throughout their life.
But with her firstborn, Reddit user SuccessfulWeb3586 used the opportunity to commemorate her deceased father and named her son after him.
However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman wrote that her “very opinionated” mother-in-law was really unhappy with this decision, and the two of them quickly got into a heated argument.
This woman named her first child after her deceased father with whom she had a very strong connection
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)
But her “very opinionated” mother-in-law didn’t like it and started looking for ways she could change the baby’s name
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)
Image credits: SuccessfulWeb3586
Only one way to deal with this: go no contact. If you don't, these kind of things will keep cropping up. If it's not a name, it's they way you feed your child or hold her or play with her or sooth her or.......just fill in the blanks. There will be no end to their interference.
Agree.
I'd like to know why her MIL didn't want the baby have that name. Not to justify her wanting to change it. Was it the same name as a guy she dated in high school? She hates the name because it rhymes with another word? She wanted to name the baby herself? Yeah, most likely the last option.
