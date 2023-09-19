 New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her
38points
Relationships

New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Dominyka

The responsibility that comes with choosing your baby’s name can be a little intimidating. After all, the child will carry it throughout their life.

But with her firstborn, Reddit user SuccessfulWeb3586 used the opportunity to commemorate her deceased father and named her son after him.

However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the woman wrote that her “very opinionated” mother-in-law was really unhappy with this decision, and the two of them quickly got into a heated argument.

This woman named her first child after her deceased father with whom she had a very strong connection

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)

But her “very opinionated” mother-in-law didn’t like it and started looking for ways she could change the baby’s name

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual image)

Image credits: SuccessfulWeb3586

People said the new mom was completely within her rights to put the lady into her place

New Mom Kicks Out MIL After She Tries To Change Newborn’s Name, Family Turns On Her

A few people did say that the original poster was being a jerk, but only jokingly

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. Her strengths are an illustration, photo editing, photo manipulation and poster design. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only one way to deal with this: go no contact. If you don't, these kind of things will keep cropping up. If it's not a name, it's they way you feed your child or hold her or play with her or sooth her or.......just fill in the blanks. There will be no end to their interference.

1
1point
reply
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to know why her MIL didn't want the baby have that name. Not to justify her wanting to change it. Was it the same name as a guy she dated in high school? She hates the name because it rhymes with another word? She wanted to name the baby herself? Yeah, most likely the last option.

0
0points
reply
POST
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only one way to deal with this: go no contact. If you don't, these kind of things will keep cropping up. If it's not a name, it's they way you feed your child or hold her or play with her or sooth her or.......just fill in the blanks. There will be no end to their interference.

1
1point
reply
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to know why her MIL didn't want the baby have that name. Not to justify her wanting to change it. Was it the same name as a guy she dated in high school? She hates the name because it rhymes with another word? She wanted to name the baby herself? Yeah, most likely the last option.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda