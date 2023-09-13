“I’m Going To Take Out The People Who Hurt My Daughter”: Mom Avenges Her Late Daughter

From the moment a baby is born, their mom transforms into this powerful being who will do anything in her power to ensure the happiness and safety of her offspring. From fighting monsters under the bed to dealing with monsters in real life – nothing will stop a mom who is determined to fight for her baby. Miriam Rodriguez was robbed of her beloved daughter Karen – a gang took her life, so the determined mom went on a quest to avenge her child. Her story can rival any Hollywood thriller!

Miriam’s life changed in 2012 when her 20-year-old daughter Karen disappeared

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Back in 2012, the life of one family was about to take a tragic change. Karen Alejandra Salinas Rodríguez, a beautiful and vivacious 20-year-old college student, vanished without a trace. Her family was devastated, hoping to find her as soon as possible. The first 48 hours are crucial in any missing person’s case. After that, the chances to find them alive significantly decline. And 48 hours without knowing where your loved one is seems like an eternity.

When such tragedy strikes, everyone expects help from trained professionals. Unfortunately, the authorities let Karen’s family down. As days turned into weeks without answers, Karen’s mom, Miriam, decided that she couldn’t just sit and wait around for a miracle. Her beloved child was somewhere out there, and she was determined to find her.

After hours of research, Miriam made a chilling discovery – the trail of her daughter’s disappearance led straight to one of Mexico’s most dangerous cartels, “Los Zetas”. Most people would turn around and give up on pursuing it further, but not Miriam. She delved deeper and deeper into the criminal world, using fake identities and smart disguises. In the movies, it is exciting and thrilling. In real life, it’s life-threatening.

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Frustrated with the inactivity of authorities, she decided that she couldn’t just sit and wait around and decided to search on her own

Image credits: That’s What People Do

As her investigation continued, Miriam was able to narrow down her search to a small handful of gang members. She believed that they were responsible for her daughter’s kidnapping. The determined mother started building a case against them, making sure she had enough evidence to get justice for Karen.

Careful and calculating, like a professional detective on a vengeful quest, she managed to coerce one of the gang members into revealing her daughter’s whereabouts. With a glimmer of hope, she rushed to find her daughter. Tragically, she was too late. Her baby girl was already gone. It was unfair, it wasn’t supposed to happen. Karen should’ve returned home to her mom; Miriam should’ve seen her walk down the aisle and play with her grandchildren. No parent should bury their children.

This discovery seemed like the end of the road – there was no hope and no joy left after Karen’s passing. The unfairness of the world hit Miriam hard. But she refused to surrender – her daughter deserved justice and those who took the 20-year-old’s life deserved to rot behind bars instead of walking freely. Her quest to find her daughter turned into a quest for justice. Hell hath no fury like a mother who just lost her child.

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Sadly, she discovered that her daughter had passed away

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Image credits: That’s What People Do

If anyone has seen the movie “Taken”, they know how intense a pursuit can be. Miriam Rodriguez was no Liam Neeson, she had no special CIA training, she was just an ordinary woman. She knew who the culprits were, and she tracked them one by one. One night, in a dark alleyway, she cornered one of the gang members and threatened him with a gun: “If you move, I’ll shoot you.”

Miriam did not believe in an eye for eye; she wasn’t going to take the life of a human being. But she wanted them to pay the price. Most of them did – thanks to her relentless pursuit, ten members of “Los Zetas” were captured. It can take years for police to catch one, let alone ten of them, so this is a remarkable feat for a grieving mother.

Unfortunately, this story has no happy ending and Miriam paid the ultimate price for her heroic mission. In a cruel twist of fate, on the beautiful holiday of Mother’s Day in 2017, Miriam lost her life. She was closing in on one of her last targets and her quest was about to end. The brave mother was shot 12 times in front of her own home in an unimaginable act of violence.

Determined to get justice, she tracked gang members one by one, like a protagonist in a thriller

Image credits: That’s What People Do

She managed to put ten culprits behind bars. But when she was closing on the last one, she lost her life

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Miriam’s story continues to inspire many people facing similar situations. There is no stronger force than a mother’s love

Image credits: That’s What People Do

Perhaps Miriam could feel the cold grip of the Grim Reaper closing in on her. She said in an interview with the New York Times, “I don’t care if they kill me. I died the day they killed my daughter. I want to end this. I’m going to take out the people who hurt my daughter, and they can do whatever they want to me.”

Her efforts did not go unnoticed. In San Fernando, the city where she lived, a bronze plaque was erected to commemorate her extraordinary mission. Sadly, she lost her life, but her spirit is strong and brings courage and inspiration to those facing adversity.

Hopefully, Miriam is now at peace and holding her beautiful daughter tight. She can rest knowing that justice has been served. Her story touched many people – especially mothers. Many of them said they would do the same for their children, proving that there is no stronger bond than the one between a mom and her child.

