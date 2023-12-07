Woman Sees Her Mom’s Social Media Comment From 2 Years Ago, Says She’s Not Coming Home For Xmas
Some say that whatever happens on the internet stays on the internet, arguably forever. But whether that’s true or not, it can surely stay there for at least a couple of years.
That’s how long ago this redditor posted a comment on Facebook, which related to the lifestyle of her daughter. The latter found the comment and got so mad, she said she might not show up for Christmas this year, while her mother said it was just a joke. Scroll down for the full story.
Before leaving a trace on social media, it’s important to consider the possible consequences
This woman left a comment two years ago that came back to hurt the relationship with her daughter
The OP provided more details in the comments
The majority considered the redditor a jerk in this situation
A few netizens sided with the mother
If she'd wrote: I'd thank god, but I'd do so for whomever she brings home as long as they treat her well. That would have been fine. If she didn't have a significant other at that time, it would have been crude, but still could pass as a joke during her being insecure and frightened because she was confused. But her daughter already had a spouse. On top of that, it was a woman who already refused to visit them on holidays right from the beginning. So it's not hard to realise what was going on here. Her daughter didn't want to see her homophobia. Understandable, because OP is her mother and it's hard to see that your parents don't love you like you are. Her partner realised that, so she kept the peace by opting out, giving her spouse room to see for herself. And then the daughter found the proof that her mom indeed didn't like her spouse. When confronting OP, she didn't apologise and own up to her mistake, she tried to make excuses. So it's clear, OP didn't change
not even an ahole. this mother is what is wrong with the world. disgusting human being. this is your CHILD, a child owes you NOTHING. apologize and get into therapy.
