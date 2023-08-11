And now, as we take a trip down memory lane, I couldn't help but think of some of the most embarrassing or intense high school memories. So, without further ado, let's scroll down and relive those tales together with our fellow pandas!

#1 In my sophomore year, I had an obsession with stuffed animals. And there was this one boy, who thought it wasn’t very masculine of me, so he decided to pick on me. I was okay with this since he just teased me and called me girly. But one day I thought it would show him if I went to school in a dress with pigtails. He was absent. The principal called me into the office because he thought I might have had a mental disability. 🙃

#2 Easily answered... at a ball in the Student Association, I was dancing a slow,romantic dance with my crush at the time... he tightened his grip around my waist... and I let go of a noisy fart!! I just wanted to die on the spot

#3 I have ADD and in HS my grades were irregular. If I was interested in the subject, great, if I wasn't, then not so much. Once I aced a test on a great subject. Teacher asked me if I cheated. I was so shocked I started to cry. Teacher was "Sorry! I'm so sorry"! I think he was as embarrassed as I was.

#4 There was a blood drive at my high school, I had just turned 18 three days previous, so I qualified to donate. I donated my pint, and then stupid, vain me said no to the cookies and juice they offer after and went on to class. I was in class for about 10 minutes, and I fainted. I woke up on the floor, my desk and books on top of me, and the whole class standing over me staring while the teacher yelled, "DON'T MOVE! I'M CALLING THE NURSE!!!!"



Eat the cookie, people.

#5 I had a crush on this girl when I was idk 11 or 12yo. So I gathered all my courage, walked over the entire class to the other side of the room where she was, and asked "I like you a lot. Will you be my girlfriend?". Then she just slapped my face in front of everyone and said nothing. The worst part was slowly walking towards my spot in the class with everyone looking and laughing...

#6 When I asked multiple people if I could sit with them at lunch and everyone said no so I had to eat in the bathroom

#7 Earlier this year I fell and faceplanted in front of all my friends and everyone right outside the library. Also I once got knocked into a trophy case because I was accidentally shoved and it made such a loud noise that everyone turned to look at me and I wanted to die.👍

#8 When I was in 5th grade, I went to the bathroom and didn't lock the door. My classmate came and opened the door. I shouted,"close it!" She locked the door and I stayed there for two hours. Our school peon heard me screaming and let me out. I didn't attend classes for three days.

#9 Having a crush on a high school senior as a freshman. Being "young" and undoubtedly naive, I asked them out... and I was not prepared for the social hell I went through for the next two weeks.

#10 High fever watching football game, stumbled into girls' bathroom. Lucky I moved away shortly after

#11 So when I was in 3rd grade, I was really sensitive and cried very easily when I got pis***. One day, my crush at the time was mean to me (aka being annoying which was "mean" at the time) and I started crying. When I cried, I CRIED. I could literally barely breathe (not joking). So the teacher asked me what was wrong, I told her and she made my crush apologize to me but I COULDN'T STOP CRYING. I couldn't even speak because I would just inhale and exhale really quickly and it couldn't be stopped. That was so embarrassing because my crush had almost liked me at some point. :(

#12 An English teacher I didn't really get along with pulled up next to me while I was walking home after school and honked her horn. I thought she was extending an olive branch and offering a ride home. I smiled and graciously declined as I was meeting friends. Turned out she was honking for her friend that that lived in the house I was walking in front of. She acted like I was an idiot for the rest of the semester. 🙄

#13 I felt really weird during a school assembly, and when the room went quiet I burst out laughing (I don't know why!) and was unable to stop. Multiple times the teachers called me out in front of the whole school, but I was laughing too much to answer. Eventually one of them dragged me outside, and started telling me off, but I just laughed harder. I guess I ran out of air because next thing I know, I'm on the floor with a bunch of teachers staring over me!

#14 I had once gone to a school party and saw a friend there. I started to give her a surprise hug and realized that it was a totally different person.

#15 Not high school but middle school. One day in my seventh grade history class I was on my period and bled through my pants (ah, joys of womanhood). I took off my flannel shirt to tie around my waist and was wearing just a camisole. My history teacher came over and dress-coded me for having "spaghetti straps." I was forced to take off my flannel and put it back on. Thankfully we were just sitting at our desks and I managed to tie it back around my waist and slip out of the classroom at the end of the period, but damn! That was pretty embarrassing.

#16 I almost made it out of high school without major incidents, but then in the last year, on the day we were going on our final afternoon classtrip, I peed myself during class because I was too shy to ask to go to the bathroom. Not knowing what to do, I just sat there hoping no one noticed until the girl next to me yelled at the teacher that something smelled funny. Got sent home, couldn’t go on the class trip and to make things worse 15 y/o me thought I could save face the next day by telling everyone I’d had a "bladder infection". It’s even more embarrassing 20-odd years later to be the only one on this list so far who peed herself, my parents assured me at the time this kind of thing happened to everyone at least once during high school. :p

#17 First day of Grade 9… all the freshmen were to meet in the gym, and the upperclassmen were all in the balcony watching. I walked in alone, but saw my best friend across the gym, so hurried to meet up with her. Tripped over my penny-loafers and fell flat on my face… best friend turned away like she didn’t even know me.

#18 tripped and fell in mud in front of a bunch of people

#19 1st day of senior year in high school, friends and I got there early to catch up. Sitting on the floor chatting when we hear "eeww that's nasty " from a group of new freshmen behind us. We pay no mind to them because, stupid kids,doing childish things didn't deserve our attention. About 20 seconds later one of them taps me on the shoulder to let me know my underwear (not a thong) was hanging out. 😳 always check that they're tucked in now. Killed me that my cute outfit for the day was clearly not good then.

#20 More hilarious than embarrassing. I was yukking with a friend of mine in P.E. class, showing how far I could jump backward. I jumped back a little too far and dropped to the floor like a rock directly on my stomach. Probably scared my friend half to death with the noise of a dying mouse. Had to get a teacher to take me aside to catch my breath.

#21 Maybe not embarrassing, but this happened on Monday. At 4 AM we got a call that my uncle died. I didn´t know what to do and went to school. During lunch break I just sat there, trying to call my mum. Deputy headmaster walked past, called me a satanist for being sad and gloomy, and I told him to F himself (In Slovak, repeatedly). This was in front of other staff and students, albeit not many. And even after he cussed back at me, I threw back worse, because I did not give a f**k. My only uncle died hours ago and I had 0 shits to give. In the end, I got into no trouble at all. 16 years later I found that the man vanished after he was found to be a pedo.

#22 This didn't happen too long ago, like right before the pandemic hit. I had a really evil teacher. She was pretty racist/homophobic, often "lost" my papers, and tried to get me suspended twice.

Anyways, this one time my period came a few days early (and heavy) so I asked her I could go to the bathroom. This was like ten minutes before class ended but she still said no. I discreetly told her what was going on and she pretty much told the whole class I was on my "womanly times". So I bled through my pants and on my chair. And then when class ended, she held back the whole class and had me leave first because I "wanted to go so badly". So my entire class saw the mess.

I was f*cking mortified. And nobody could do anything because she was retiring soon.

Oh, and the icing on the cake was that I was dating her daughter at the time. So yeah, that didn't work out.

#23 Arguing with a guy I thought liked me; he was negging me in front of his friends for bro points. I gave a super cutting response back which shut him up, turned to go down the stairs to the cafeteria, and tripped on a one-inch step up. My friends took both my arms and led me down the steps. EVERYONE laughed, me included!

#24 I've always struggled with my emotions and it got really bad after my parents' divorce and I would often just start crying for no reason. Embarrassing every single time which only made it worse.

#25 In high school, senior year, I was having coffee at the cafeteria with a really cute girl. Turned out we share hobbies. As we talk, I began waving my hands a lot (something I still do), and I accidentally dipped my finger in really hot coffee. I shook it off and sprayed both of us with coffee. She ran away. The whole cafeteria saw that, and all of them laughed. Next time we saw each other she pretended not to know me... Thanks God this was before smartphones...

#26 Bathrooms were few and far between in my high school. My previous class let out late because of A-hole disruptive students. I ran to the girls' locker room because I needed to pee and was already gonna be late. Got my gym clothes on, rushed towards the bathroom stalls. Female gym teacher grabbed my arm and told me to get out, I was the last person and she needed to lock the doors. I said "please...need to pee bad...I will be quick!" She told me "No! Get out! You should have peed before class!" It was a 45-minute PE class and my bladder was already straining. She forced me to play tennis because I went to the male gym teachers to plead my case and she didn't like that. While I played tennis trying not to jostle around too much, I felt a painful and literal POP in my groin, and then I felt hot liquid run down my legs. I was 14 years old and peed myself in public simply because she locked the gym doors and the next nearest girls' bathroom was on the other side of the campus and I wouldn't have made it. If she hadn't physically stopped me there was security between me and it and with no note they would have returned me, or worse put me in on campus suspension...worst day of my life. I was lucky gym was my last class. I squelched all the way to my mom's car and broke down crying from embarrassment.

#27 There was a special dance where seniors would be auctioned off and would be the date for the dance. Sounds kinda messed up now but it was a fundraiser.

I have no clue what provoked me to join, but i did.

The auctioneer kept trying to get someone to bid for me. No one. He eventually pawned me off to a grade 9er who didn't want me at all and shook his head.

So in front of the whole school i was rejected.

#28 As an introvert trying to pass myself off as an extrovert (bc back in the '90s "wallflowers" weren't cool) EVERY DAY in high school was my most embarassing memory.

#29 I have at least one for every year that still haunt me but this one pops into my head first every time. I was ‘going out’ with a boy on the football team, which pretty much just consisted of him coming to sit with me at lunch. He was very much a social butterfly, like I was, and would hang out with different people each day, which was totally cool with me as I did the same. However, he never included me and weeks would go by without us ever having lunch together. This annoyed me because he still claimed I was his girlfriend and I wasn’t allowed to eat lunch with any other guy friends without getting the third degree. One day I decided I was tired of it. The catalyst being that for once I only wanted to have lunch with my bestie and he suddenly decides to grace me with his presence. So I gave an impassioned speech about respect and boundaries, and that I refused to be ignored any longer and it was over. However, I forgot as I stood up at the end of my speech to make my dramatic exit, that the seat I was in at the cafeteria table was the one connected by a metal bar about ankle level. Said ankle got hooked on said bar and unceremoniously dumped me on the cafeteria floor as ruthlessly as I had just dumped him. At first I was relieved because it happened so quietly that no one else seemed to notice. But then my bestie started laughing. And she was known for having a laugh like deranged chimp and hyena in one. Immediately everyone turned to look. I quickly got up, brushed myself off, and with as much dignity as I could muster, said excuse me and left. The last time I spoke with him he mentioned that he couldn’t remember why or how we broke up. I just said I couldn’t either and left it at that.

#30 Let me just preface this with two things:

One: Every year in the spring, my house would get infested with small black ants that no amount of Raid nor traps nor Zeus' almighty thunderbolts could get rid of -all- of them.

Two: I always brought a lunchbox rather than buy the school lunch.

See where this is going?



Well, one fine spring day, I bring my lunchbox as usual to school, whipping it out at lunchtime to eat. As soon as it is placed on the table and opened ever so slightly, Satan's black parade started swarming out of my lunchbox and all over the lunch table. Every ant that had magically disappeared after cleaning the counters must have found refuge in my bag that morning. Needless to say, my lunch had to be thrown out and the principal landed up giving me money to buy something from the school cafeteria.



Of course, this event could have ended there, but nope. After lunch ended and I had returned to class, the ants had decided that their performance was a hit and prepared oh so generously an encore. Out from my binder, reminiscent of the Olympic opening ceremony, came dozens of even more ants appearing in every direction and covering my desk. As this was going on, my best friend armed herself with her finest pencil and lowered the eraser side down on the ants as if playing a strange game of whack-a-mole, killing them all while I stood absolutely horrified for the second time that day.



Somehow, after all that, the day proceeded as normal with no ant to be seen in my locker nor bookbag. It was as if the ant vanquisher had succeeded in her noble duty, closing the curtain on the great ant saga.



Now, this has never happened in years before, and luckily had it happened for the remainder of the year. As for the rest of my time in high school, I decided to skip the lunch period altogether, picking up another class to take instead. Of course, this choice was not because of the ants....for the most part.

#31 Not high school, but middle (my hs is not ready:( ) I once went running and couldn't stop and went running through a large puddle which had to have algae at the bottom. I slipped and was drenched. I went to the nurse and got new clothes and had to explain why I was late. Super nice social studies teacher understood. Thanks Mr.Bowen!

#32 I was going to say "All of them", but... by far, Day One. Someone and her friends shoved me into a corner and threatened to beat me up b/c of what my older sister did to her older brother when they were dating. I stammered out, "I know she's a b*tch, I live with her!" and that made it around the whole school in about ten seconds. I had to live with what my sister was, did, etc., for four frigging years. From Day One.

#33 Our high school had an old fashioned mullioned window phone booth inside the school building. (Weird, I know.) One day I was in an urgent hurry to make a call between classes and the guy who was already on the phone was taking forever. Patience stretched thin, I tapped on one of the glass panes. I must have hit a fault in the glass (I swear I didn't tap that hard) because the whole pane of glass smashed spectacularly and noisily as if I had punched it out. All eyes on me.

#34 In middle school/ not in highschool yet. I farted really really loud and blamed it on the person who was laughing….

#35 High School in general. So glad to be out and never have to look back!!

#36 In 7th grade science lab I tipped my chair back while kneeling on the seat, fell over it, and stood up with the chair stuck around my waist! This was the early 80s and the chairs were old wooden chairs leftover from I guess the 50s. Anyway I couldn’t get out and my teacher and classmates were pushing on it and pulling pulling me and laughing. The really embarrassing part was when the teacher called the office on the intercom to send a custodian to the science room with a hammer. A minute later a school wide public address went out “BZZZZT WOULD A JANITOR PLEASE GO TO MRS RICHARDSONS ROOM WITH A HAMMER, THERES SOMEONE… STUCK IN A CHAIR BZZZZT POP”



The whole junior high wing showed up to watch the show from the hallway and clapped when they broke me out.

#37 I'm a freshman, sister is a senior. We shared 1st period (band) & 3rd (gym), & 4th (lunch). On freshman day, she and others had a bowl of different perfumes on top of the instrument room. I walk in & am drenched. I smelled smelled awful! In gym the teacher made me sit by an open door. Lunch was the worst. Stand on table & sing, get stuff for the srs. (I wasn't the only one being targeted.) All my teachers made me sit in the back next to an open window. No one would come near me all day. And they wouldn't let me call my mom for clean clothes. I was practically hysterical by the time I got home. I'm pretty easy going and like jokes, but that was horrible and I got teased all year. Luckily we moved that summer and the rest of HS was pretty good

#38 When I was about 13 or 14 my friend asked me if I ever had beer, trying to be cool I said yes " I have had 5 sips and gotten wasted" so later that day we went into the woods with 1 can of beer between 4 of us, each takes a sip and it comes to me, I take a big sip and immediately say " IM SO DRUNK RIGHT NOW"



it makes me cringe so much thinking back to it LOL.

#39 In 11th grade, a senior boy liked me. He was from the wrong side of the tracks and lived in a half way house for bad kids. At the encouragement of a mutual teacher, I'm looking at you Mrs. Turock, he shows up at my Algebra class, knocks on the door and asks to speak with me. I'm in shock as is my teacher and she lets me go out into the hall. He had made me a banner in word processing class stating that he was in love with me. He made me take it and I went back into class without saying a word. My Algebra teacher took the banner and put it on the wall for everyone to see. I wanted to die.

#40 When I was in grade 9 we did a "12 hour dance-a-thon" on a Friday night to raise money to save the local hospital. On a "dance break" I was squatting down looking at my crush's school picture (everyone's picture was posted on the very thick and very solid glass doors leading into the AV room.) Just as I was squatting down, some older kids came BURSTING out of the AV room and hit me in the head with those heavy doors. A bunch of seniors RAN over to me, created a "safety circle" around me, started yelling for help (I wasn't even bleeding.) I was laid down on the floor while a student made a "neck brace" out of a sweatshirt and I was carried by a group of seniors to the cafeteria, laid on a cafeteria table and had people coming to check on me every 10 minutes like I was in palliative care or something. The WHOLE school heard about it by Monday.

#41 Once I was talking to the class, it was some sort of bonding activity before summer where we said things we remembered from the past school year. I was talking about a group project I did with some of the other kids in the circle, and tried to say that I admired how well the other two had worked under tough circumstances. Except I got tongue tied, and actually said, 'circumcises.' And this was in a room full of fourteen and fifteen-year-olds, so you can probably guess what the general reaction was. At least it was almost summer vacation, so I had a few months to live it down before seeing any of them again...

#42 I just moved to a new town, started a new school, and started dating one of the popular freshman. At my old school, I was quiet and relentlessly picked on for most of my schooling, but I decided this time would be different and would be a fresh start and I started fitting in with the preps.



So I was dating this popular guy on the football team and we liked each other a lot. We never really saw each other at school, but usually hung out afterwards. Well, after a few weeks, the huge, popular group found out and had to meet me. I was on the other side of the quad with a couple friends and all of a sudden there was a mass migration never seen before or since. It was crazy and we were all trying to figure out what was happening and then the started coming straight for me!



Before I knew it, I was completely surrounded by these popular, beautiful people and they all started yelling at me, making fun of me, pushing me, throwing trash at me, and grabbing at my clothes. I was just trying to get away and finally one girl in their group stood in front of me and started protecting me, screaming at them to leave me alone and thankfully, they finally did.



I was humiliated, but I think I took it well. I totally changed and became popular in my own way with everyone but them. The guy ghosted me and we never spoke again. He sent a casual friend invite on FB, which I declined.

#43 In high school for a while I was trying some kind of herbal supplement, I can't remember exactly what for, probably female hormones/menstrual cycle help I think. I had one wrapped up in my pocket to take with a meal later, and when I got up to use the bathroom it fell out (but no one saw it was me!) Some boys in my class found it and were trying to decide if it was a drug or something lol, they asked if it was mine since it was near my desk and I think I just pretended not to know about it. I don't know if they still suspected it was mine or not, but I just sat there feeling humiliated (hoping I wasn't red) and tried to ignore their conversation as the joked about if one of them should take it! Lol eventually they threw it away.

#44 Senior year, Varsity cheerleading team, cheering a home football game in front of hundreds of students & parents:

I was the base for my best friend in all stunts for 3 years, and we had just learned how to do a running/jumping shoulder sit.

Well we had a miscommunication, apparently, when I set up for her to climb up and she decided to run up. She landed on my shoulders, knocking us both to the ground face down. My skirt came up, exposing my backside to everyone (I was wearing black under-gear over my underwear.) Laughs came from my fellow students, along with some cuts on my hands. I could have DIED!

The rub was that this person who trusted me for 3 years, whom I never dropped or hurt, acted like she was all freaked out to climb on me again. I was like, “I THOUGHT YOU WERE CLIMBING!!” Omg.

#45 So. I'm still in high school, just a baby freshie (9th grade). So I had a long term sub in the middle of the year for Spanish. The sub, was a former coworker of my mom's. My mom still has the sub's number and the sub would tattle. It was so embarrassing for me to be personally called out in the middle of class. Then getting chewed out by my mom for not doing what I was supposed to be doing in that class. I hated it.

#46 My girlfriend broke up with me the first day of high school as a freshman. Devastating first da

#47 I give pretty much any good friend of mine a nickname. It doesn't have to be related to their real name, sometimes it's just an insider joke. It's also a great way to sepperate people with the same name in stories. So anyway, I call my best friend by a nickname for three years then. One day, we had to sign up with a partner in class and I stood up telling her that I'm going to sign us up. I went to the teacher's desk, stared baffled at the paper, came back standing silently in front of her.

"What?"

"What's your name again?"

"SERIOUSLY!?"

#48 Dress rehearsal for our play, I “died” and everyone was standing in a circle above me, reciting the last lines of the play, a good two minutes. Curtain falls. I start to get up and realize my costume had popped open, exposing my chest (thankfully covered in a bra!) the entire time.

#49 I fell and splattered mud all over my crush

#50 Afterwords most embarrassing thing was that i developed anorexia from fasting, i ate only at morning, at weekend at home. Rest of day I drank juices. First I was two weeks not eating, liquid fast, then it just became natural being hungry and studying. Until I pass out at swimming hall, it was scary I could have hit my head to floor or pass out in pool. Somehow anorexia didn't went too far, to disease.

In generally shameful people .... I don't know word in English but, myötähäpeä, be shame for another, compassionate shame(?). One was when my roommate start to pray when I was meditating. When I asked what she prays, she said that she is very disappointed to "everything". In two weeks came clear that me, atheist is pleased on christian commune, every room 3 room in one cmmune, everybody else were using antidepressants. Except me.

#51 Had one of my year twelve friends grab onto my head when I was drawing. I asked him why and he said, 'because when you draw your head bobbles around like some sort of demented hula doll, and (my crush at the time) is watching you. I think she thinks that you're having a stroke.' he was right, she was staring at me. I was so embarrassed. I still do the head bobbling, too. Haven't been able to stop it and its so annoying.

#52 I got stood up for my senior prom

#53 Not high school but middle school, it was the first day of 7th grade and we were taking pictures for our school ID. I had to jump across the creek with my brand new shoes but don’t worry it wasn’t rainy so it would’ve been fine…if I had actually jumped. The way that this…mud looked…made it look like gravel…but I thought wrong. Instead of stepping on solid gravel, I stepped in mud. In my new shoes. On the first day. And it went up to my ankles. I just wanted to go home.

#54 I was depantsed in a Jack in the Box while ordering.

#55 We used to have a whole school assembly at the end of each term where the whole school sat cross legged on the floor of the sports hall. When I was 13 I got an award at one of these assemblies but my foot had gone completely numb from sitting cross legged for ages so I went to stand up and fell over in front of the whole school. Tried again and the same thing happened. Fell over a total of 4 times before I was able to walk.

#56 More a university memory about high school: I attended one of those small specialized high schools that drew students from around the state (as in science/mathematics). Relatively small graduating class, and they officially didn't keep class rankings (no valedictorian/salutatorian, no "top ten percent"). But the university I attended absolutely insisted they have my class rank to admit me - it got to the point that was the only thing holding up my admittance.



So the high school told them I was ranked 93rd. Out of 92 graduating.

#57 In science in Year 9 (when we were 14), we were learning about biology and organisms. We were each given a paragraph to read out loud from the text book, and a minute or so to read over it in our heads first. My paragraph read "There are hundreds of thousands of organisms in the natural world..." When I came to the word 'organisms', I read it in my head as 'orgasms' and thought, oh c**p, I'd better not say that out loud, but when my turn came, that's exactly what I blurted ot - that there are 'hundreds of thousands of orgasms'. The class erupted in laughter and we didn't get any further into the lesson that day. Sorry, Mr Johns.

#58 Senior prom, about a dozen of us went as a group to an upscale(ish) restaurant. Not having a date, I went rouge: grabbed a beige tuxedo jacket with tails from the community theatre wardrobe, found matching beige shorts, and finished it off with my black skate shoes (vision streetwear). As we're leaving the restaurant, an older man that had been eyeing me most of the meal stopped a friend, pointed to me, and asked "What's his deal? Is he...special?" My friend replied, "Nah, he's not special, just different." Not special, just different has stuck with me for the rest of my life.

#59 I was about 15 & I'd gone ta school despite feeling a bit off. I was sitting in a math class when the teacher posed a question to the class & I let go w/ a huge fart. " No, Ms Randall, that's incorrect."

#60 Two facts about me relevant to this story:



1) I hate wearing skirts/dresses

2) I'm clumsy a.f.











So, sophomore year: Mom politely asks me to wear something nice because she's going to pick me up after school and we're going to some family inclusive shindig for her work. I silently grumbled, but agreed because it wasn't like she was asking me to scoop out an eyeball or anything. So I put on the cutest of the three dresses I owned, slipped into a pair of flats, and off to school I went.









To make a long story short: I ended up tripping over absolutely nothing while going up to the 2nd floor, falling flat on my face before sliding down a few steps, skirt up around my waist. The first person who asked if I was alright was the guy I'd had a crush on since 5th grade. 🤦🏼‍♀️









I ended up with a skinned knee, bruised elbows, and the inability to make eye contact with my crush.









It was almost a decade before I wore a dress again.

#61 There's a class that was offered at my school called Child Development, where you basically learned how to take care of kids from when they're a baby to a teenager. There's an extra credit project with these robot babies that cry every three hours where if you take it around school and home for two days, you get 50 points of extra credit. Long story short, the looks and comments I got from the other kids, half of whom thought it was real and gave me judging looks, the other half of whom thought I still liked dolls... And then the small percentage that kept on asking who the father was... Still get trolled about it to this day.

#62 I moved from public school to private school my senior year and the culture shock was difficult. They once announced a “half out of uniform” day and I couldn’t get clarification from anyone on whether that meant I could wear jeans with my school shirt, or my school pants with a t-shirt. Needless to say, I chose incorrectly and had to make an illegal phone call to my mom to bring me the rest of my uniform. My phone was confiscated and I was screamed at in the hall way before class started. I went to sit in the office where the principal found me and asked if I was there to talk about my cell phone. I explained that I was waiting for my mom to bring me my uniform as I was unaware on what “half out of uniform” meant. Later in the year another one of these events happened and the principal made a point to explain over the intercom what the perimeters were for such a day. I shook my fist and said aloud “I know, now!” Another kid said, “You know he can’t hear you.” Everything about that year was mortifying.

#63 19th may so I slipped over and done the splits and ripped my pants teacher laughed so did I

#64 My friends and I decided to take a photo and we posed infront of a garden. I set on the fence and did not know it was a mesh fence, not sturdy. I fell backwards. This was back when you could not just delete a photo on the cam. This photo shows four girls and two legs in the air, with the skirt covering my face and to make matters worse…. The pad wings showing on my underwear!!!

#65 So when I was 15 years old I told one of the workers he was handsome, in front of an old lady that works there too. The next day, I was sitting across from him, and that's where I saw him pointing to me talking to a customer. So, right after he speaks to others in a foreign language. I tried to tell myself it was not about me but, that same old lady looks directly at me and talks in that same language he spoke.

#66 It was the homecoming football game in my first year of high school. I already wasn't very good at making friends but I went because I was trying. Unfortunately for me, my mother decided to cook fish for dinner that night and it stunk up the house and got into my clothes.



The whole night at the football game kids around me were saying "do you smell fish?" and I wasn't socially aware enough to do anything to alleviate the situation. Instead I just sat in silence so basically everyone knew it had to be me.



Never really got over that. I'm still socially awkward...

#67 At my highschool, we had something called "Class Day," where the entire school would get together and celebrate the graduating class. The Juniors would work on a special skit for the Seniors and perform it in the school auditorium for everyone. The year I graduated, they decided to do something a little different, and decided to poke some fun at the other students and the faculty. I had a MAJOR Starbucks addiction at the time, and so one of the Juniors made a whole scene about me showing up late to class with an entire buffet of food from the place. 😅

#68 I was a Jr. and we went to our local amusement park that includes a water park. Well I was finally comfortable with my body and wore my first 2 piece swimsuit to the waterpark.

My then boyfriend loved scary rides and insisted I try the water slide that is the death drop, as you might have guessed, the bottom of my top ended up around my neck and everyone was screaming at me, "Don't stand up!".

Thankfully a female lifeguard came up with a towel so I could correct my unfortunate situation.

That swimsuit never made an appearance again!

#69 Two occasions that will haunt me for the rest of my life.

In middle school I was walking towards my friends to their lunch table and didn't see a pickle with ketchup on the floor and stepped on it and slipped in front of them. I'm pretty sure this is why I hate pickles. it happened again in middle school during lunch BUT this time it was a single nacho with cheese.

#70 I entered the school swimming competition. About 5 minutes before my race, I went back to the changing rooms to grab a nose clamp and use the toilet. As I came out the changing room, my race was due to start. I walked down to the end of the pool, got in and did the race. It was only when the race ended I realised I had a testicle handing out of my swimming trunks…I was 15

#71 I did a lot of sports and Physical Education at school and being a hormonal 16 year old bisexual guy and having to share communal showers and changing rooms with other fit, hot and hormonal 16 year old guys at least 6 times a week was an almost constant source of awkwardness and embarrassment.

#72 7th grade (f), I was showing off around a group of cute guys as we all went outside for “study hall.” I attracted the attention of every one of those guys, and in fact all the girls couldn’t keep their eyes off me either. Sadly, it was because, in my zeals at running, I slipped on the pavement, then continued sliding down the hill. Luckily, a trailer used for overflow classes stopped my momentum, but in that process, my head struck the outside air vent. I’ve been pretty lucky as a rule, so you can imagine my delight at the latest of the gifts the universe gives me- one rogue air vent that was bent out at a “v” angle. The universe arranged for my forehead and that lonely “v” to connect, causing a bloody gash. Yep, I’m a gal who knows how to get attention.

#73 Not even that long ago that I was in gym and we were supposed to be playing this game and your supposed to run from the ball if your in the middle. It's kinda difficult to explain and needs to be seen. Anyway me and this one boy in my class were the last ones running, he fell and I fell right on top of him in a....interesting pose. I quickly got up obviously embarrassed and he comes up to me winking and asking if it was actually an accident. Yes it was. Very much so. He goes and stands with his friends and the ball comes toward me so I smack it and it hits his friend right in the face so yeah...that was fun.