I’m Eleonora Costi, an Italian photographer and digital content creator.

As a professional traveler and world enthusiast, I’ve been traveling and living abroad in (almost) every corner of this beautiful universe. From Australia to Japan passing through India, Micronesia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Burma... and I’m still counting.

During the period of Covid, I wondered how they made the inhabitants of the Thai islands survive. So as soon as I could I went to Thailand, I visited several islands, especially the smaller ones to find out what was the most common job on each island.

I photographed the most common jobs for each island in Thailand.

From the climber to the tattoo artist, from the monk to the policeman and their island seen from above.

