While we frequently talk about the best cities to travel to around the world, it’s time to shed light on the flip side of the coin. Let’s take a look at some cities that have a knack for being, well, a bit on the boring side. From the uneventful to the uninspiring, we’ve collected a list of the most boring cities in the world where adrenaline junkies might go to take a nap.

So, why would a city be “boring”? Is it the lack of cultural landmarks, the absence of thrilling attractions, or simply the shortage of a spark that ignites a sense of adventure? Users in this Reddit community provide some answers. They’ve shared a list of the dullest corners of the globe they’ve traveled to (subject to their own experiences).

However, we feel this may be a pretty subjective question. After all, what may be boring to one person might be surprisingly fascinating to another. Sometimes, escaping the hustle and bustle can be just what you need. Remember, boring can also be good as it can give you an opportunity to slow down and appreciate the simpler things in life.

So, let’s take a lighthearted approach as we navigate these seemingly sedated cities and discover why the Reddit community found them boring. Let us know in the comments what you feel about this list of the most boring cities in the world.