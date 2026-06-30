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‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Wedding To French DJ Sparks Fierce Fan Backlash: “No Grace”
Thylane Blondeau, the most beautiful girl in the world, smiles at her French DJ husband in wedding attire.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Wedding To French DJ Sparks Fierce Fan Backlash: “No Grace”

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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French model Thylane Blondeau married her fiancé, actor-DJ Benjamin Attal, in Paris on June 29, 2026, after three months of engagement.

Thylane, 25, is the daughter of former Premier League soccer player Patrick Blondeau and actress Véronika Loubry. Benjamin, 29, is the son of actor-director Yvan Attal and actress-singer Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Highlights
  • French model Thylane Blondeau got married to her long-time partner Ben Attal in an intimate ceremony in Paris.
  • Some people on social media did not warm up to Blondeau’s attire and appearance for the grand event.
  • She paid an earnest tribute to her late stepfather at the ceremony with a small but meaningful gesture.

Blondeau, who was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by Vogue Enfants at the age of 6, failed to impress some netizens with her wedding look.

“No grace. Bizarre for a model,” one user said.

RELATED:

    Netizens dismissed Thylane Blondeau’s career-changing Vogue title as her wedding photos surfaced

    Thylane Blondeau, the 'most beautiful girl in the world,' pouts with a croissant.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    Thylane Blondeau and Benjamin Attal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at the town hall in Paris’s 16th arrondissement.

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    Ahead of the nuptials, Blondeau shared glimpses of her pre-wedding preparations and acknowledged her stylists and makeup artists for helping her get ready.

    Young Thylane Blondeau, the 'most beautiful girl in the world,' gazes at the camera.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    She wore a custom all-white, floor-length ivory silk crepe Eva Bouskila Bridal gown featuring a matching structured capelet overlay with buttons in the back. She carried a bouquet of cream-colored calla lilies.

    Her hair was slicked back in a high bun adorned with fresh white daisies, and her makeup was done with Christian Dior products.

    A fan reacts to Thylane Blondeau's wedding news on social media, feeling old.

    Image credits: fdyahayu

    Thylane Blondeau, the 'most beautiful girl in the world,' smiles with her French DJ husband.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

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    After the ceremony, Blondeau posted photos of herself and Attal signing the marriage registry and celebrating with the guests. She also shared a video of themselves arriving at the venue in a Porsche 356 Speedster.

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    Paparazzi captured additional videos of the couple inside, including one in which she walked up the red-carpet stairs with Attal.

    A fan expresses backlash against Thylane Blondeau's wedding with the comment 'No grace.'

    Image credits: Hatchepsoutt1

    As these videos went viral online, calling her the “most beautiful girl in the world,” disapproving comments poured in.

    “The clannish bubble of the bourgeoisie disconnected from real life,” one user said. Another commented, “More good genes bite the dust.”

    “I’ve seen so many more beautiful women. Silly to label one woman that,” said a third.

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    Thylane Blondeau called out the paparazzi for violating her privacy

    Thylane Blondeau wedding preparation, applying lip gloss while a small dog in a tuxedo looks on.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    Thylane Blondeau and Ben Attal had been dating since 2020, shortly after the former ended her relationship with another French DJ, Milane Meritte.

    On March 8, the couple got engaged during a trip to Athens, Greece. Attal proposed to her during a romantic outdoor dinner at the Michelin-rated Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel on the Athens Riviera, with panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.

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    Thylane Blondeau wedding in a white dress, holding a bouquet of white flowers, surrounded by guests.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    “I said yes to my best friend,” Blondeau wrote in the post announcing the news. “Here’s to forever.”

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    The Daily Mail reported at the time that the ring was a two-carat oval-cut diamond worth around $45,000.

    A social media comment discussing Thylane Blondeau being called the most beautiful girl in the world.

    Close-up of Thylane Blondeau's wedding hairstyle with white flowers and a neck tattoo that reads 'ANGEL'.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    Blondeau began modeling at the age of four, debuting with Jean Paul Gaultier and later working with Dolce & Gabbana and L’Oreal. The Vogue Enfantes label gave her a meteoric rise in the industry, but Blondeau has admitted in recent years that she is not a fan of it.

    In 2018, she told The Telegraph that she tries to distance herself from the moniker: “Even today, people are like, ‘you are the most beautiful girl,’ and I’m like, ‘no, I’m still not, I’m just a human being, a teenager.’”

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    Thylane Blondeau wedding with her French DJ husband, smiling and walking past guests.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

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    Blondeau also called out the media for being invasive at her wedding: “The fact that you showed up in front of the town hall today didn’t bother me. You were doing your job. On the other hand, I was deeply disturbed that some people broke into the town hall and streamed videos of our ceremony.”

    “There’s a difference between photographing an outdoor event and meddling in a moment that was part of our intimacy,” she continued. “I just wish this line was respected. Today, I was not the topic. I was just a woman getting married.”

    Thylane Blondeau paid a heartfelt homage to her late stepfather

    Thylane Blondeau wedding backlash, fan comment about her label as Most Beautiful Girl in the World.

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    Thylane Blondeau, Most Beautiful Girl in the World, posing in a mirror selfie with the Eiffel Tower in background.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    Blondeau’s mother, Véronika Loubry, also shared a set of photos from the wedding on her Instagram. Among them was a tribute to her late husband, Gérard Kadoche, who passed away in December 2025 due to pancreatic cancer.

    After Loubry divorced from Thylane’s father, Patrick Blondeau, in 2016, she started dating Kadoche, a film producer and entrepreneur. The two were together for ten years before his recent demise.

    Thylane Blondeau and French DJ wedding, showing her engagement ring with fierce fan backlash.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

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    “You have such an important place in my heart, in my life,” Thylane wrote at the time in a tribute. “I’m so grateful for everything you have taught me, for everything you have done for my mom, my little brother, and me. Life without you will never be the same.”

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    One of Loubry’s photos revealed that Thylane kept a black-and-white portrait of Kadoche at the ceremony, keeping her stepfather close on such a memorable day of her life.

    “My great love forever,” read the text on the framed photograph.

    Thylane Blondeau, Most Beautiful Girl in the World, looking over her shoulder against a stone wall.

    Image credits: thylaneblondeau

    After Thylane and Benjamin got engaged, Loubry shared on social media that her “son-in-law” had been a pillar of support during her husband’s struggle with cancer: “If he hadn’t been there, I don’t even know how I would have done.”

    Thylane also struggled with a condition for a long time, which was further worsened by a delayed diagnosis.

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    In October 2021, she shared her drawn-out battle with ovarian cysts and how multiple medical professionals tried to convince her that it was all in her head.

    She finally received the accurate treatment after a doctor found a 5-6 cm cyst that was touching her ovary, and underwent an emergency surgery.

    “Nothing special.” Netizens reacted to Thylane Blondeau’s wedding photos

    Thylane Blondeau wedding, fan comment about beauty and the eye of the beholder.

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    Fan backlash over Thylane Blondeau wedding: a comment saying, That doesn't even look like her

    Thylane Blondeau wedding fan backlash: a comment saying, She is beautiful but not most beautiful in the world.

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    Fan backlash Thylane Blondeau wedding: a comment saying, Maybe I don't know how to measure the beauty of a woman

    Thylane Blondeau wedding backlash: a comment saying, Beautiful Girl in the World???? Katie P's Doppelgänger

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    Fan backlash Thylane Blondeau wedding: a comment saying, She aaaaiiight....nothing special...just a snowbunny

    A social media comment disputing Thylane Blondeau as the most beautiful girl in the world, citing millions of gorgeous women.

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    A social media comment questioning the vote for the most beautiful girl in the world, encouraging all women.

    A social media comment stating that the title most beautiful girl in the world is a lot of pressure.

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    A social media comment calling Thylane Blondeau stunning after searching her online.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    Jason Melvil
    Jason Melvil
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't we focus more on how adorable that puppy is?

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    Tawnee Hooper
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐏­𝐚­𝐲­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞𝟏.­𝐂­𝐨𝐦

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    Jason Melvil
    Jason Melvil
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't we focus more on how adorable that puppy is?

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    ejuu2ikocb avatar
    Tawnee Hooper
    Tawnee Hooper
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    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐏­𝐚­𝐲­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞𝟏.­𝐂­𝐨𝐦

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