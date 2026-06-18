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A designer's vision may begin on the runway, but that's rarely where the story ends.

Once a collection debuts, its most eye-catching pieces often make their way from fashion week catwalks to red carpets, award shows, movie premieres, and high-profile events around the world.

While some celebrities recreate the runway look top to toe, others put their own spin on the outfit through styling, accessories, tailoring, or dramatic alterations. Sometimes the changes elevate the look; other times, they leave fashion fans divided over whether it was a “fail.”

From Hollywood A-listers to pop sensations, countless celebrities have stepped out in designs that first turned heads on the runway, allowing fashion lovers to indulge in a detailed scrutiny on who wore it better.

Here are 20 times stars wore runway outfits, with side-by-side comparisons to the original catwalk looks.