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SIL Makes A Weird Demand For The Wedding: “Immediately Said No”
SIL Makes A Weird Demand For The Wedding: “Immediately Said No”
Entitled People, Family

SIL Makes A Weird Demand For The Wedding: “Immediately Said No”

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Pandas, weddings have a funny way of bringing out the unexpected in people. One minute you’re choosing decorations, finalizing the ceremony, and trying not to stress over seating charts, and the next someone is asking if a group of children can put on a performance at your wedding. Now, for some couples that might sound adorable. For others? Not so much.

That’s exactly what happened to one bride when her sister-in-law suggested that her young kids perform during the wedding celebrations. The request immediately felt a little odd, especially since it didn’t really fit the couple’s plans. But things got even stranger when the groom decided to go straight to the source and ask the kids what they thought about the idea. Let’s just say their answers revealed far more than anyone expected. Keep scrolling to see how a seemingly innocent wedding request uncovered a much bigger family problem.

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    Weddings can be stressful enough on their own, but sometimes relatives end up adding even more drama to the mix

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared how her sister-in-law created unnecessary tension by insisting that her nieces and nephews perform a dance at the couple’s wedding

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: GentleGlowingSoul

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    Many readers felt the bride wasn’t at fault for saying no, while the author also answered several questions and provided additional context about the situation

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    Others, however, believed she was being harsh and felt she should have accommodated what they saw as a harmless request

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    The woman later revealed how her husband stood firm on the decision, declined the performance, and ultimately helped ensure their wedding day went smoothly

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    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Enes Cihanger / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    A number of commenters argued that the sister-in-law’s behavior was so unreasonable that she shouldn’t have been invited to the wedding at all

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

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    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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