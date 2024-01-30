ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always useful to know if that new health trend is just a fad. Can you really detox your body with a juice cleanse? Or can it seriously damage our health? According to a 2021 review article, misinformation about health online is becoming a "public health concern." Researchers at the University of Cadiz in Spain found that the most common topics susceptible to misinformation are "vaccines, drugs or smoking, noncommunicable diseases, pandemics, eating disorders, and medical treatments."

However, some online spaces care for debunking health myths. And one of the people interested in this topic is the Reddit user u/imadepyramids. He asked other Redditors: "What are some [of the] most accepted health myths?" People shared misconceptions about health they no longer believe, and you can check them out below!

Bored Panda also had a chance to chat with the OP. u/imadepyramids told us more about why he decided to ask other Redditors this question and shared some health-related myths he used to believe in himself.

#1

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus "All natural" implies it's healthy.

frankduxvandamme , openfoodfacts-contributors Report

The Redditor imadepyramids often posts questions on r/AskReddit. Aside from learning new things, he says he likes it because of that sweet, sweet dopamine rush. "I always post questions on r/AskReddit because I love [the] engagement it gets me," the Redditor says. "It's just great to [wake up] in [the] morning to a 500+ notifications symbol."

However, it's not just selfish reasons that drive this user's curiosity. "I try to always ask thought-provoking questions which will benefit both me and the people who are reading the post," imadepyramids tells Bored Panda. And this post is one of such – there are plenty of things to learn from what the other netizens have shared.
#2

Homeopathy

Pure-for-life Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The NHS site is good on this: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/homeopathy/

#3

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus "Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis." It does not.

GaryNOVA , Jaysin Trevino / Flickr Report

This thread on r/AskReddit got pretty popular: it now has almost 6.5k comments and 5.3k upvotes! The author says he didn't expect the post to get so popular. The Redditor is honest with us and our readers, he admits he didn't read all the comments.

However, some still stood out to him. "People here and there claim that small quantities of alcohol can be helpful but all the comments were against it!" the OP says. "I also [got] to know about superfoods and how they are also a myth." He thinks that such popularity with a post like this indicates that this generation is quite conscious about their health.

#4

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Addiction is just lack of willpower. Couldnt be further from the truth. Addiction is a very complex physiologic, psychological and psychosocial process. It takes an enormous effort on the afflicted person as well as support from doctors, family, friends and sometimes mental health counselors to overcome.

SensationalSasquatch , Reza Mehrad / Unsplash Report

jo_davies2208 avatar
Jo Davies
Jo Davies
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be higher up. Folk need to stop judging and start understanding in order to help. And let's not forget that addiction takes many forms; looking at you ex-friend who drunks 5 litre of original coke a day while looking down on her neighbour who has one spliff on a weekend.

#5

Oh my god how are chiropractors not the top answer. They are not doctors. It is not science. People can be permanently injured or unlived by them. F*****g stay as far away from those quacks. (My sister works at a chiropractic office and swears by them btw)

kctiger93 Report

#6

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Fat makes you fat. The tide is turning and this isn't as prevalent as it was, but people still believe this to be true. I know most people here are too young for this, but back in the 90s a company called Snackwell introduced a line of fat free cookies. Suburban moms bought them en masse and we all ate them like crazy. They were loaded with sugar, but hey "no fat!".

pablo_the_bear , Thomas Park / Unsplash Report

When we ask him whether there are any health myths he used to believe in the past but no longer does, the Redditor mentions two. "Detox programs are not what they claim and yoga and homeopathy can't cure big diseases," the Redditor shares. 

I really get him on this one – I have to admit, I did believe in 'cleansing juices' for a short while too. And as for yoga, I'm still not missing my weekly class, but I don't think it will magically cure all my problems.
#7

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus The Food Pyramid we were all taught in school.

flotsam_knightly , U.S. Department of Agriculture Report

#8

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus that you can lose fat on certain body areas with certain excercizes. Nothing more stupid than that.

As a person in the eating-disorder community, I know millions of these myths.

kaesekrebs , Andres Ayrton / Pexels Report

#9

It’s a messed up myth that Black people and minorities in general don’t feel pain the same way and get less things like pain killers and anesthetics than others. There are still people in the medical community who were taught this decades ago who still believe this.

DexCha Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmmm, I thought this prejudice originates from "they are just pretending to be in pain in order to get high on painkillers."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Oh oh oh! I'm a health care provider, here is my most common ones.

Thinking that being mildly cold in isolation will make you get sick.

Thinking people (45+) don't need to work out

Letting scabs dry out on purpose

Vastly overstating the effects of turmeric, blueberries, cherries, etc.

Thinking pain level has anything to do with injury severity.

Believing that tan skin is healthier than pale skin.

Believing that diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, hypertension etc are "cured" by medicines. Nope just managed. I could go on all day.

Bearacolypse , Maarten van den Heuvel / Unsplash Report

#11

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus "You're too young to have ______"

I feel like people under the age of 40 are told this so often. When I had abdominal pain a few months back, with the location and type of pain I was in, when I did some research it sounded exactly like diverticulitis, despite never having a diverticulosis diagnosis. When I shared my thoughts at urgent care I was told I was "too young" to have that kind of problem - I'm 29. Went to the ER the next day where they did a CT scan and yep, diverticulitis.

DumpsterPuff , César Badilla Miranda / Unsplash Report

marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this some kind of boomer logic? Everyone can suffer from anything at any age

#12

That everyone is capable of breastfeeding. I'm going to get a lot of thumbs down, but so many of the myths associated with breastfeeding are harmful to babies and bad for mother's mental and physical health.

Far_Status705 Report

#13

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Pregnant ladies should not exercise.

Good_Put_6409 , freestocks / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some exercise should be avoided and best is to be up to date on recent studies. Mette Juhl made a large danish study on how even small lifting of weights increased miiscarriage rates . 10 lifts of 10 kilos or 20 lifts of 5 kilo etc was the start of risk increase.

#14

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Essential oils cure illnesses. Too many people die because of this misconception.

Duckbutterdrawers , Christin Hume / Unsplash Report

kraneiathedancingdryad avatar
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Essential oils are generally too strong to take internally anyway. They're better used as a topical treatment (as in lotion) or as aromatherapy. The problem with these is that people get "treatment" and "cure" confused.. essential oils and herbs are remedies. A remedy is not a cure. A remedy eases the symptoms so that your system can work on healing (with some help of prescription drúgs, as needed). Garlic can apparently lower your blood pressure; it cannot cure your heart disease. There's a difference.

#15

Chiropractors are legitimate medical professionals akin to MD or DO doctors.

LatrodectusGeometric Report

#16

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Alcohol in small quantities is beneficial to your health.

metricless , Pixabay / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The studie on small amounts of wine thar supposedlythat didnt include socioeconomic factor had a lot to answer for.

#17

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus “Ulcers are caused by stress.” Nope, the vast majority are caused by a quickly curable bacteria, and the rest are usually caused by chronic NSAID use.

_artbabe95 , engin akyurt / Unsplash Report

#18

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus “MSG is bad for you”
 
*"Monosodium glutamate (MSG), also known as sodium glutamate, is a sodium salt of glutamic acid. MSG is found naturally in some foods including tomatoes and cheese in this glutamic acid form. MSG is used in cooking as a flavor enhancer with a savory taste that intensifies the meaty, savory flavor of food, as naturally occurring glutamate does in foods such as stews and meat soups."* *"A controversy surrounding the safety of MSG began on 4 April 1968, when Robert Ho Man Kwok wrote a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine, coining the term "Chinese restaurant syndrome". In his letter, Kwok suggested several possible causes before he nominated MSG for his symptoms."* *"Chinese restaurant syndrome' has the same symptoms as hypernatremia. (salt poisoning)"*

spindle_bumphis , Jason Burrows / Flickr Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So I guess Mr. Kwok turned out to be a... (puts sunglasses on) ...quack.

#19

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus There is such a thing as "super food". No, there is no miracle food that makes you instantly healthy just because suddenly you eat it. You're healthy because of a healthy diet, not because you eat a fruit that was "discovered" by a white American doing an expedition in the middle of the Amazon.

hasdunk , nrd / Unsplash Report

#20

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus You should wash your chicken before cooking it. If you're buying your chicken from wet markets - do it. If you're buying it from grocery stores - do not.


The only result of washing chicken before cooking is contaminating your kitchen.

Xianio , JaBB / Flickr Report

#21

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Morning sickness ends within a specific time frame, solutions include: saltines, ginger ale, and Gatorade. Also, that your next pregnancy won’t involve morning sickness.

I vomited for 9 months straight and that includes hours before my child was extracted thru the sun roof via emergency c-section.

I had HG. No one believed me. I suffered, I struggled, and before my daughter was even born, people (including nurses and doctors) were already talking about my “future pregnancies” not being so bad.

HG in a subsequent pregnancy has over a 75% recurrence rate. You could have serious health complications, and so could your baby. It is dangerous, and it used to kill women (and still could in bad enough circumstances).

It is not f*****g morning sickness and there is no cure, and no OTC remedy is going to make it go away.

imacatholicslut , Yuris Alhumaydy / Unsplash Report

#22

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus “Tilt your head back if you have a nosebleed.”

Do not do this because the blood could drain down your throat and make you sick or into your airways and obstruct them.

Instead you should sit upright, hold a tissue under your nose, tilt your head slightly forward, pinch the soft part of your nose just forward of the bone, and keep pinching for 10-15 minutes.

foodio3000 , Brittany Colette / Unsplash Report

#23

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus RICE Protocol - Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation for soft tissue injuries. Even the doctor that came up with it has recanted. 

Tinfoil_Top_Hat , National Cancer Institute / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
silver5trike avatar
Silver5trike
Silver5trike
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rather than soft tissue injuries, this is more just to reduce inflammation to an area. It won't magically fix soft tissue injuries, but it will reduce swelling, which is always nice to have

#24

Sugar makes kids hyperactive. It doesn't. Kids are naturally high energy. And situations where they eat a lot of sugar are often things like birthday parties and Christmas which just amp them up regardless of what they've eaten.

PlayingOut Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "sugar causes hyperactivity" myth comes from a 50 year old study with a sample size of 1. A meta analysis showed zero link between sugar and hyperactivity (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/391812). Othar studies show that, rather, what it showed was that it's based wholly on the expectation of parents - if the parent expects that sugar will cause hyperactivity, then they will attribute normal kid behaviour to hyperactivity caused by sugar (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7963081/). I hope studies are showing, I have paper access accounts through the uni and I don't know if that is affecting visibility.

#25

Sleeping with wet hair will cause a cold
. A wet pillow is going to breed bacteria.

vicente_vaps Report

#26

I cringe at people who “cleanse” aka starve themselves for three days.

Possible-Source-2454 Report

#27

Carbs are your enemy

Charming-Ad4180 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
monscul avatar
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Low carb diets can end up being low fiber in practice, which is straight up dangerous for colon health.

#28

I worked in a lab where we processed samples. One day we get in this small, bright green thing that looks like a rock. It was from inside a young lady's v*****l canal....we were all super shocked and kind of agreed that it was probably a piece of a tampon that got stuck... IT WAS A PIECE OF POTATO!!!!!! Apparently, some people think putting a potato in their v****a cures diseases or works as a contraceptive

Sapphire_Dreams1024 Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So don't try and grow vegetables up your coochie got it. Cuz knowing is half the battle 😂 GI Joeeee

#29

If you eat too little food, your body will go into “starvation mode“ and either stop your weight loss or cause you to gain weight.

lifeuncommon Report

#30

That x amount of alcoholic units per week does *no* harm.

Alcohol is in fact very harmful, a literal poison and carciogenic. It is also one of the main cointributors to violent acts, accidents and property damage. It costs society *enormous* amounts every year, in addition to the human cost.

Yet 99% of people think "oh well, I needs mah wine/beer/booze to relax". Just the fact that this will get downvoted shows how biased most of us are.

DarkPasta Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting downvoted doesn't automatically make you right, by the way. And there is a huge difference between full-blown alcohol abuse (which really does contribute to violence and other nasty things) and taking a few sips of wine with your dinner.

#31

You can only have an eating disorder if you are underweight.

apv38 Report

#32

Salt is worse than Sugar. Its not.

Jessawoodland55 Report

#33

That IBD and IBS are essentially the same. I don't want to dismiss what people with IBS go through, but roughly 70% of people with Crohn's or Colitis will require major surgery within their lifetime, and per an NIH report, have a 20% higher mortality rate. It's not a, "lol, you poop a lot" disease. It's an autoimmune disorder that can literally kill people by their intestines being so filled with scar tissue that they close entirely. But IBD and IBS often get lumped together, and I think that's harmful for suffers of each.

Odd_Sheepherder_3369 Report

#34

Circumcision is cleaner and necessary to prevent UTIs

multicolorclam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While it can help UTIs, not only would it take 400 instances of mutilation to prevent a single infection, but UTI's are easily treatable. Wash your d!ck. There are no health benefits to cutting up anyone's healthy genitals. And before I get anything about phimosis, it is treatable with steroid cream, and foreskin is not meant to be retractable before puberty.

#35

That having a tan is healthy. You’re just wearing your skin damage

swbf-evenito Report

isaacbilton avatar
Hmmm hmmmm
Hmmm hmmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it does produce excess melatonin which can stop sunburn

#36

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Healthy people need to drink excess water beyond thirst. Stated another way, we cannot trust our bodies own thirst mechanisms lest we become dehydrated. 

JustMau5 , Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash Report

tmikki avatar
Marijke Scholten
Marijke Scholten
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everyone feels thirst. I need my doctor to tell me the correct amount of water and electrolyte supplements to drink. I work in a commercial kitchen and dehydrate quickly without noticing. If I did not follow Drs advice I am quite capable of not drinking anything beyond one small coffee a day

#37

i'm going to get some hate for this and I swear it's not coming from a fat shaming place... but the myth that when you're pregnant, you can eat whatever you want, however much you want, because you are "eating for two".

you actually only need 200-400 extra calories, even in the last trimester.
anything over that will result in weight gain. which is not necessarily a bad thing if you stay within your healthy weight for height.

but if you start to cross over to moderately obese...it's a problem.

being a good parent means setting a good example for health, and also being able to keep up with them physically.

a_prodigal_daughter Report

#38

That being young and having an active healthy lifestyle will ward off chronic illnesses. You can get sick at any age with an autoimmune condition, post-viral chronic illness or cancer. It has nothing to do with how much you exercise or how healthy you eat.

kitty60s Report

#39

That almost everyone with Type 2 diabetes just ate way too much sugar and didn’t look after themselves.

Genetics play a role too, even if you do your best to prevent it

Obvious-Name352 Report

#40

Regionally or worldwide? Cuz if regionally then in Slovakia, or at least in the slavic countries people belief that sitting on cold stone will make you infertile or cause infections in your bladder and such.

Artemis246Moon Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Drafts" are one of the things Slavic people (grandmas, especially) fear the most. They can cause anything, from a common cold to insanity :P

#41

That training your waist makes it tighter and therefore slimmer. Many women believe this, some even use a hoola hoop in order to shape their waist.

swbf-evenito Report

#42

If you stay in the cold, you will get sick.

kntmr Report

#43

That strength equals health.

Vegan_Harvest Report

#44

55 Widely Accepted Health Myths That These People Think Are Totally Bogus Chemical imbalance theories regarding mental health. Even doctors will continue to say it because it is easier for patients to understand even though it’s been long debunked 

Altruistic-Profile73 , Nik Shuliahin 💛💙 / Unsplash Report

#45

That carrots are good for your eyes and that they are good for rabbits.  

thrilling_me_softly Report

#46

Weight loss is primarily achieved through exercise. The truth is that weight loss is almost entirely driven by behaviors surrounding feeding. It’s very difficult to change these behaviors, which is why so few people can lose weight with traditional interventions. The strongest data point for this is that medications that suppress appetite like GLP-1RAs have come out and are insanely effective for weight loss.

whiteknight521 Report

#47

That BMI equates to health.

A very muscular person will have a BMI that says they're obese.

Budakra Report

#48

Detox programs.

TooBald Report

#49

sweating your a**e off in the gym is the only/best way to lose weight

bee-sting Report

#50

Eating fat causes arteries to "clog"...

Its simply not true at all.

Plaque build up, in the veins is a real issue though. Thats caused by inflammatory foods, smoking, high insulin and such. Not fat. (Cononary calcium scan. Is the best indicator of future issues in this regard. It scans for plaque build up)

Cholesterol is just thought to be the issue because thats what ends up getting stuck in the plaque filled arteries.

You need cholesterol to live. The analogy is, cholesterol is blamed coz theyre present.

Its like blaming the fire department for always being at a house fire.

______________fuck Report

blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're cholesterol is high... There's a reason for that... Find out what it is... The high cholesterol is actually likely what's keeping you alive... I'm so glad those adverts aren't a thing anymore... Now people just have to get it out of their heads...

#51

GMOs are bad... No Karen GMOs don't mutate you or mess with your body's balance. They mean we can feed more with less and crops are more resilient to natural disasters. It also means less pesticides that do cause harm.

siggy1986 Report

#52

That eating healthy is expensive.


Buy in bulk, don't buy the "organic" food, and cook your meals.


A rice cooker, air fryer, and meal prepping will make life easier when eating healthy.

pineappledaddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rkrause avatar
Rebekah Krause
Rebekah Krause
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buying in bulk is expensive- a lot of people can’t afford that. It may break down to much less a serving but it is more money up front. Eating healthy is often expensive especially when trying to stretch a dollar for a family and you can’t even afford toilet paper in bulk to save a few dollars. Often places where you can shop bulk health foods are expensive to even join. Not to mention new appliances they may not own and meal prepping supplies.

#53

Weed cures everything and has no downsides. I have nothing against cannabis use and it's clearly the least harmful recreational drug in common use but it's not without downsides. If you want to 420 blaze it all day despite that all the power to you but don't pretent inhaling burning plant matter and taking in copious amounts of thc doesn't have negative effects on physical and mental health.

acesarge Report

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This! "Least harmful" and "hamrless" are two completely different things. Weed is usually seen as "safe" due to the relatively mild short-term effects... however, the long-term effects of sustained usage can be very nasty (and quite comparable to the harm of "regular" cigarettes). These effects include full-blown mental disorders as well. And yes, weed is addictive, contrary to the myth that it's isn't (the "I can stop at any time, duuuude" mindset).

#54

Cranberry juice won't do a thing for a UTI. You have to get real antibiotics or the infection can spread to your kidneys and kill you.

Excessive amounts of Vitamin C does nothing to prevent/fight the common cold. "Airborne" was actually taken to court for false advertising for trying to make this claim.

Symnestra Report

#55

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day"

Also similar is eating small ~6 times a day helps with blood sugar.

petermadach Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you’re going to skip any meal, breakfast or otherwise, I will give you absolutely no attention or sympathy when you’re “hangry”.

