Mormons Are Raising $500k For The Man Who Attacked Their Michigan Church And Jaws Are On The Floor
Bearded man wearing a veteran cap with an intense facial expression inside a room.
Society, World

Mormons Are Raising $500k For The Man Who Attacked Their Michigan Church And Jaws Are On The Floor

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
The family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the man who set fire to a Latter-day Saint chapel in Michigan and fatally wounded four people during Sunday service, has found itself at the center of an act of compassion that moved thousands.

In a twist few could’ve imagined, members of the very church he despised are rallying behind his widow and child with a fundraiser that has already passed $270,000 out of a $500,000 goal at the time of writing.

Highlights
  • LDS members launched a viral fundraiser for the family of the man who attacked their church.
  • The campaign has raised more than $270,000, with donations pouring in from around the globe.
  • Messages of forgiveness and compassion overwhelmed the shooter’s grieving family.

“Thank you for your kindness, your compassion, and your willingness to lift up those who are suffering,” wrote David Butler, the campaign’s creator.

    Members of the LDS Church moved the internet by launching a fundraiser for the family of the man who claimed four lives and set fire to their place of worship

    Bearded man wearing a veteran cap with sunglasses, expressing a surprised or intense emotion indoors.

    Bearded man wearing a veteran cap with sunglasses, expressing a surprised or intense emotion indoors.

    Image credits: Lilith_Atheist

    Sanford’s rampage left devastation in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where survivors are still reeling from the loss of four churchgoers. Yet as the smoke cleared, so did the grim reality for his wife and young son, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder requiring expensive medical treatment.

    Katie Hamilton, Sanford’s sister, admitted her family had braced for rejection. Instead, they were met with kindness from the very same community her brother once condemned.

    “I don’t have words right now to express when I saw what you as a community have done and remembered us as a family in this situation,” Hamilton told local media.

    Man in camouflage holding child with blurred face near water, related to Mormons raising funds for Michigan church attacker.

    Man in camouflage holding child with blurred face near water, related to Mormons raising funds for Michigan church attacker.

    Image credits: mmpadellan

    Butler, who spearheaded the effort, clarified that he has no connection to the Sanfords or to the Mormon community in Grand Blanc.

    “I am an ordinary member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote, explaining that he was motivated by his belief and empathy for the family’s suffering.

    Large fire and thick smoke engulf a Michigan church attacked by a man while many cars are parked nearby in the lot.

    Large fire and thick smoke engulf a Michigan church attacked by a man while many cars are parked nearby in the lot.

    Image credits: MarcheseMethods

    “Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter, leaves behind a wife and children who must be grieving. 

    They will face financial hardship and psychological trauma as a result of this week’s horrifying events. On top of that, one of the Sanford sons deals with serious medical challenges that require ongoing care, treatment, and specialized support.”

    The fundraiser was set to help the family get back on their feet after the gruesome act committed by Sanford

    Group of people hugging and talking outside a building after a Michigan church attack involving Mormons raising funds.

    Group of people hugging and talking outside a building after a Michigan church attack involving Mormons raising funds.

    Image credits: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

    Butler highlighted the family’s role in the tragedy as victims, arguing that the fundraiser wasn’t set as an excuse for Sanford’s actions, but about forgiveness and love.

    “They certainly didn’t choose this. They certainly didn’t want this to happen. And they’re victims, too,” he said.

    GiveSendGo fundraising page showing a Michigan church fire with a goal to raise 500k for the attacker’s family.

    GiveSendGo fundraising page showing a Michigan church fire with a goal to raise 500k for the attacker’s family.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    Donors echoed similar sentiments.

    “We deeply know what it is like to be hated while just trying to do good. Our Church and community will not do that to Sister Sanford. We will pray for you and welcome you with open arms, just like Jesus taught us,” one wrote.

    “You are loved. And this was not your fault. May you find healing, strength and peace,” another added.

    Comment by Ashibel Daniel highlighting Mormons’ forgiveness and kindness despite the attack on their Michigan church.

    Comment by Ashibel Daniel highlighting Mormons’ forgiveness and kindness despite the attack on their Michigan church.

    Comment by Christina Nelson Olsson reacting to a discussion about Mormons raising $500k for Michigan church attacker.

    Comment by Christina Nelson Olsson reacting to a discussion about Mormons raising $500k for Michigan church attacker.

    Aerial view of a burned Michigan church damaged in attack as Mormons raise funds for the incident recovery efforts.

    Aerial view of a burned Michigan church damaged in attack as Mormons raise funds for the incident recovery efforts.

    Image credits: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    “As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, I have been taught since a small child that ‘Kindness Begins With Me’ and that Jesus loves everyone.

    I pray that you and your family will receive the kindness and love that you need during this difficult time,” a third said.

    While some disagreed with the campaign, most rallied behind it as the fundraiser went viral online

    Family sitting on the back of a truck in a green outdoor area, related to Mormons raising money controversy.

    Family sitting on the back of a truck in a green outdoor area, related to Mormons raising money controversy.

    Image credits: CR_1257

    Not everyone has agreed with the decision to support Sanford’s family. Some online critics argued the money should go solely to the victims, not the shooter’s loved ones.

    Butler pushed back on that idea, insisting that compassion is not a zero-sum act.

    “It’s wanting the Sanford family not to be left behind,” he said. “I don’t believe those kids are guilty. And I think their father has made a decision that will make their lives very, very difficult. They deserve help like any other innocent person does.”

    Comment from Becky Barreras expressing heartbreak and grace related to a story about Mormons raising funds for Michigan church attacker.

    Comment from Becky Barreras expressing heartbreak and grace related to a story about Mormons raising funds for Michigan church attacker.

    Comment by Harrison Boyd about following Jesus’ teachings with forgiveness in action related to Mormons raising funds after Michigan church attack.

    Comment by Harrison Boyd about following Jesus’ teachings with forgiveness in action related to Mormons raising funds after Michigan church attack.

    Family posing by a sunny waterfront wearing casual clothes, linked to Mormons raising funds for Michigan church incident.

    Family posing by a sunny waterfront wearing casual clothes, linked to Mormons raising funds for Michigan church incident.

    Image credits: GinaBLemos

    Overall, the campaign has become a viral phenomenon. With social media posts capturing the essence of the effort and inviting more people to join.

    “This completely undid me. A fundraiser was begun by random LDS Church members for the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford,” a post read. “Lives were lost, and families were torn apart, and yet we have this act of others-centered, self-giving love, rarely witnessed.”

    Believers came forward, recognizing the difficulty of reconciling loss and impotence, with forgiveness and compassion.

    “This is the only way forward and out of the hell we have, and continue to create, for ourselves and our children.”

    “Grace and mercy.” Netizens were moved by the campaign

    Comment from Shawn Graves about Amish community showing grace and mercy related to man who killed their children, discussing forgiveness.

    Comment from Shawn Graves about Amish community showing grace and mercy related to man who killed their children, discussing forgiveness.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising the teachings of Jesus in response to Mormons raising funds.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising the teachings of Jesus in response to Mormons raising funds.

    Screenshot of social media post by Shawn Graves emphasizing kindness and resisting evil in response to Michigan church attack fundraising.

    Screenshot of social media post by Shawn Graves emphasizing kindness and resisting evil in response to Michigan church attack fundraising.

    Comment by Paula Menefee on forgiveness and healing after the attack on the Michigan Mormon church shooter.

    Comment by Paula Menefee on forgiveness and healing after the attack on the Michigan Mormon church shooter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support related to Mormons raising funds after Michigan church attack.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support related to Mormons raising funds after Michigan church attack.

    Comment by Rikki Lamb stating that the response was incredibly graceful, shown on a social media post.

    Comment by Rikki Lamb stating that the response was incredibly graceful, shown on a social media post.

    Comment by Ralph Anderson expressing reluctant admiration for true Christian compassion related to Mormons raising funds.

    Comment by Ralph Anderson expressing reluctant admiration for true Christian compassion related to Mormons raising funds.

    Comment by Brittany Smith expressing grace and mercy for the shooter’s family after the Michigan church attack fundraising effort.

    Comment by Brittany Smith expressing grace and mercy for the shooter’s family after the Michigan church attack fundraising effort.

    Facebook comment expressing how Mormons show compassion and unity after Michigan church attack, raising $500k fund.

    Facebook comment expressing how Mormons show compassion and unity after Michigan church attack, raising $500k fund.

    Alt text: Comment by Karina Butler discussing donations for victims related to the Michigan church attack involving Mormons raising funds.

    Alt text: Comment by Karina Butler discussing donations for victims related to the Michigan church attack involving Mormons raising funds.

    Comment by Kay Fry praising kindness and lack of judgment from Christians in response to a church attack fundraising.

    Comment by Kay Fry praising kindness and lack of judgment from Christians in response to a church attack fundraising.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Aaron Kryzer asking "What is wrong with people" related to Mormons raising $500k controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Aaron Kryzer asking "What is wrong with people" related to Mormons raising $500k controversy.

    Comment from Thomas Roden expressing his opinion on prioritizing causes and needy individuals online.

    Comment from Thomas Roden expressing his opinion on prioritizing causes and needy individuals online.

    Comment from Beverly Martinez expressing amazement at forgiveness towards the attacker of a Michigan Mormon church.

    Comment from Beverly Martinez expressing amazement at forgiveness towards the attacker of a Michigan Mormon church.

    Comment from Jennie Bale asking if anyone is fundraising to help the families of victims related to Michigan church incident.

    Comment from Jennie Bale asking if anyone is fundraising to help the families of victims related to Michigan church incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the victims and families in a Mormon church attack fundraising discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the victims and families in a Mormon church attack fundraising discussion.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is stupid they're being morons who could donate money to innocent victims but instead choose to send it to a m******r. this isn't a nice sweet innocent man who just did something like steal food because he was hungry. HE M******D PEOPLE WAKEUP MORONS

    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're sending it too his wife and children, not to him. He won't be getting anything, being dead and all.

    ec_watkins avatar
    Cats Pajamas
    Cats Pajamas
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some costly virtue signaling. But the (lds) church has it to go around.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While not a fan of religion actions like these make me admire their goodness and decency. I am reminded of the Amish forgiving a man who m******d their children in a school shooting. The strength it takes to forgive that would be beyond me.

