We all perform multiple roles in our society, and each one has its own pluses and minuses. If everyone plays by the rules, that system usually functions quite well. However, there are always some entitled people who never miss a chance to take advantage of their position.

A good example of this is a story one Redditor shared from their past. The person was working at a gas station when they encountered a guy who repeatedly kept coming in and buying a single candy bar with a $100 bill just to break it into smaller bills. What he didn’t calculate was that his plan could backfire. Scroll down to read the full story!

The world is full of entitled people who believe they’re above everyone else, and being not afraid to stand up to them is the best way to humble them

A person was working a graveyard shift at a gas station when a guy came in wanting to buy a candy bar with a $100 bill

The employee agreed to help out the guy just that one time, but it wasn’t long before he was back again, trying to pull the same thing

The person saw that the man had smaller bills, so they asked him to pay with something else, but the man started talking about the employee’s legal obligation to break his $100

The employee complied maliciously by giving the man his change in pennies, which shocked him and made him call for the manager, who wasn’t there and couldn’t help him

The story took place at the end of the last century when coins were still largely in use. At the time, the OP was working as a store clerk at their local gas station and would often work graveyard shifts.

One night, a guy came in, grabbed a single candy bar, and pulled out a $100 bill to pay for it. The poster was not too happy about it, but since the guy asked for a favor to break the bill for him, he agreed to do it just that one time.

However, it didn’t take more than a few days for the same guy to come back and try to pull the same trick. The OP asked the man for a smaller bill as it was visible that he did have some, but the guy refused, telling them that this was legal tender and they had to take it.

But the author wasn’t going to comply, at least not in the way that the guy expected them to. They pulled out two boxes full of pennies and started collecting the customer’s change.

The entitled man was surprised and started questioning what the OP was doing, to which the person replied that this is, just like he said, legal tender, and they can choose how they’re going to give him his change.

The guy got furious and started calling for the manager, but to no avail, as no one else was around during a graveyard shift.

People in the comment section were very amused by this story and responded in various ways. Some offered clarifications and advice for similar situations, others shared unexpectedly wholesome stories, and some simply made jokes, but the overall energy was quite positive.

While the story was indeed amusing, it ended quite abruptly and left us crawling for a more complete conclusion. Thankfully, when Bored Panda reached out to u/knighthawk82, the OP was glad to let us in on those additional details.

The poster first shared the story when giving advice to someone in another subreddit, only to realize that it would perfectly suit the Malicious Compliance audience. “It made me a little giddy that such a simple story reached that many people,” said the person, sharing their surprise about the success of their post.

The incident itself concluded when the entitled man came back to the gas station after the OP’s shift had ended and was handled by their manager. The author revealed that the woman was a little upset that they gambled with the coins she had gotten from the bank a night before on a chance to teach someone a lesson, but supportive nonetheless. “If he had said yes to the change, she would have been very off-put going to the bank again the next day for more boxes of pennies.”

This taught the OP an important lesson about the value of having a boss whom you can trust to back you up. “Had I a similar boss from any of my other jobs, I might have faced disciplinary actions for antagonizing a customer. Know and trust your boss will support you before you risk your job over something malicious.”

In the end, the author left us with advice for anyone who might be dealing with a similar situation: “Stand by your convictions. If people think they can get something over on you, again and again, they will,” said the OP, adding that it’s wise to follow this rule even if it is something as trivial as going against a policy for a small inconvenience. “It’s not about breaking a hundred; it’s about convincing people to do your bidding, and those people need to be stopped.”

Ultimately, there will always be people who think they’re better than the rest of us and, therefore, are entitled to play by their own rules. But the thing is that they really are not, and if you only stand your ground, they’ll be left helpless.

What did you think about this story? How would you have dealt with such a situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

People in the comment section were very amused by the story which inspired them to share advice, jokes, and similar stories of their own