Person Pulls Out Heap Of Quarters After Being Repeatedly Told That Paying With Cash Is Cheaper
Person Pulls Out Heap Of Quarters After Being Repeatedly Told That Paying With Cash Is Cheaper

Despite being around for ages, some places still have old-fashioned views and policies around payment methods. From only taking cash to refusing to touch the stuff, attitudes really may vary. But it never feels nice to be on the short end of any policy.

But one restaurant patron decided to put their regular spot to the test. After being constantly told that “it’s cheaper to pay with cash,” they waltzed in with a large stack of coins. Their malicious compliance earned them a decent amount of scorn from the readers, while some enjoyed their pettiness.

Depending on where you live, it might still be a tossup between using cash over a card

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

But one customer didn't like a restaurant's new policy, so they decided to put it to the test

Image credits: Nicola Barts (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AuroraItsNotTheTime

People gave their suggestions and thought OP was being unnecessarily combative

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In most places (should be all) it's illegal to charge extra for credit card use. I sympathise with the business who has to pay their 1.5% (or whatever it is where they are) commission to the card company, but openly adding an charge for card use is not the way to deal with it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d stop eating there. I’m sorry about the business owner’s issues with card fees and the cashier’s issues with other customers but it’s not my problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
