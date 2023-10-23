Person Pulls Out Heap Of Quarters After Being Repeatedly Told That Paying With Cash Is Cheaper
Despite being around for ages, some places still have old-fashioned views and policies around payment methods. From only taking cash to refusing to touch the stuff, attitudes really may vary. But it never feels nice to be on the short end of any policy.
But one restaurant patron decided to put their regular spot to the test. After being constantly told that “it’s cheaper to pay with cash,” they waltzed in with a large stack of coins. Their malicious compliance earned them a decent amount of scorn from the readers, while some enjoyed their pettiness.
Depending on where you live, it might still be a tossup between using cash over a card
But one customer didn’t like a restaurant’s new policy, so they decided to put it to the test
In most places (should be all) it's illegal to charge extra for credit card use. I sympathise with the business who has to pay their 1.5% (or whatever it is where they are) commission to the card company, but openly adding an charge for card use is not the way to deal with it.
I’d stop eating there. I’m sorry about the business owner’s issues with card fees and the cashier’s issues with other customers but it’s not my problem.
