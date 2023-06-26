Remember, Mondays are not meant to be dreaded; they’re meant to be conquered. With our Monday tips, you’ll no longer fear the first day of the work week. So get ready to say goodbye to those Monday blues with these tips:

These are not just platitudes and Monday motivation tips. We’ll give you actionable strategies that you can implement immediately. There are time management hacks, tips to boost productivity, and some mindset shift tips that will give you the answer to the age-old question – “how to overcome Monday blues.”

We have a lineup of tips, tricks, and strategies shared by Reddit users that will help you soar through the day. Whether you’re hustling in the corporate world, an entrepreneur chasing your dreams, or a student looking to ace your exams, these Monday tips and tricks will be your secret weapon for dominating the game.

Mondays, those notorious days that seem to bring a collective sigh of dread. They are the culmination of a blissful weekend spent lounging in pajamas, binge-watching TV shows, and munching on snacks. Leaving behind that cozy haven of relaxation to face the harsh reality of responsibilities and deadlines can be quite a shock to the system. With our Monday tips, you’ll finally be able to do it with a smile!

#1 "I look at the way my dog looks at me while I’m drinking my coffee in my kitchen before I go to work, that makes me smile. That gets me through the day."

#2 "Get out of bed.



Mondays aren't that hard for me. They're just another workday, and hopefully, I'm better rested after the weekend than I am on many other days."

#3 "Only 5 more days."



An_aussie_in_ct replied:

"4 more wake-ups to the weekend."

#4 "I have a special Monday breakfast.



It changes over the year, so I don't get too bored.



I recently bought an inexpensive milk frother and now I have a cappuccino with fancy protein blueberry waffles that I just make in the toaster from frozen. I feel like I am having a fancy brunch and it's relatively healthy."



cryinfrog replied:

"Same! I pick up an extra scone at the Sunday morning farmers market for “Monday me.” Makes the entire day a little better."

#5 "As a therapist, I make my own schedule. I intentionally don't schedule anything until the afternoon on Monday. I can relax a bit, get some paperwork done, and ease into the week."

#6 "Having breakfasts for the week prepped by the end of the weekend.



It’s just nice to toss something in the microwave while starting the coffee and not have to invest any mental energy on anything other than prepping for the day. It doesn’t hurt that I’m eating something healthier than a lot of quick breakfast options as well."

#7 "Take a shower.



If I'm feeling really low and/or anxious, say my mantra a couple of times: 'Everything's gonna be okay. One day at a time, one step at a time.'"



yashqasw replied:

"In the Creed movies they say 'One step at a time, one punch at a time, one round at a time."

#8 "Same thing that gets me through every day, Pinky: trying to take over the world!"

#9 "Hype music gotta get the energy up for the week."

#10 "Make the bed.



Simple task. And before I get to work, I have accomplished something."

#11 "I put a fake meeting in my calendar for every Monday so nobody can book me in some bulls*it meeting before noon, so I can get through the 1,000 emails received since Friday."

#12 "I put a post on a social media story of Garfield with a different song each weak and the word Monday terribly misspelled. I have had messages complaining on days I forgot."

#13 "Creative visualization, like astronauts and athletes do.



I envision myself enjoying my day, getting energized, and taking it easy... but not with concrete events like "I suddenly get a raise" or "everybody applauds for me at the end of a meeting". No, I just envision my work day from an emotional point of view, and I envision myself feeling good and feeling relaxed."

#14 "Spotify’s Discover weekly playlist. Really helps to get over the first difficult hours of Mondays… especially the commute."

#15 "Wake up and realize Monday is a social construct and nothing to be upset about."

#16 "Look forward to dinner with my family."

#17 "My dad always jokes and says, 'Thankfully it's Friday (no matter the day it was), otherwise I'd never make it.'"

#18 "Dress in blue. We have determined that all Mondays are blue Mondays. Helps to get through the first day."

#19 "Remind myself that I like premium grilled meat, sushi, alcohol, and video games and that I need to get up and work to make money to pay for those things."

#20 "I have met a group of women friends for coffee every Monday morning for about eight years. A wonderful way to start the week. Not always easy to prioritize but worth it!"

#21 "Drink a tall glass of water."



Actuaryba replied:

"I’ve started downing a glass of water before my morning coffee. It’s a game-changer. Staying fully hydrated does wonders for your energy and health."

#22 "A bit of a side point, but I've been fortunate enough to mostly work from home for the past couple of years, and it's been a game changer in terms of the Monday dread.



I used to start to feel it on Saturday evening which is ridiculous, as I'd be thinking about Sunday already and how it's 'back to the grind' again the following day. Not a healthy way to enjoy the weekend from a mental POV, really.



This doesn't really happen anymore. work from home has zapped probably 90% of the Monday blues for me in general, which has been wonderful."

#23 "Waking up 2 hours before leaving the house for work, having everything prepared for my work the day before. Add some old but gold music to that, morning coffee combined with good weather and nobody can stop me!"

#24 "I've been testing out Andrew Huberman's 'Morning routine'.



Wake up around 6, hydrate (glug water!), stretch/meditate (whatever suits your fancy), exercise (20 to 30 min of cardio does the trick, bonus points if you go outside for some vitamin D), healthy breakfast (high protein with some fruit), then take a cold shower (I haven't dabbled in this step yet). I've also been delaying drinking caffeine for about 60-90 minutes after waking up.



I've been doing this routine for about 6 weeks and my energy levels have never been higher and more stable!! And doing this on a Monday really sets you up for the week."

#25 "Decide what the 3 most important things that must be done today are. Then focus only on those things. Brings a sense of accomplishment and eases an anxious overwhelmed mind."

#26 "Remind myself I’m no longer homeless struggling for money. I look around me at where I am now and I tell myself this is going to be a great week.



Also looking at yourself in the mirror and saying 'I’m a money magnet' has helped me a lot. Call it superstitious but it works."

#27 "I just remember that Tuesday is almost always worse than Monday."

#28 "Yoga. 10-15 minutes in the morning first thing out of bed. Gets my head in the right place."

#29 "You’ve endured life-threatening situations that you had no choice but to face. Whatever is going on at work is just a blip on the radar."

#30 "I was a kid when Ned’s declassified school survival guide was running, and I actually took some of the “tips” to heart. It seems kinda silly but it actually helped.



I wear my favorite, most comfortable (but still office-appropriate) clothes, I try to have most of my stuff ready in advance, I get one of my favorite lunches, etc. A bunch of little things that add up."

#31 "Kind of dark, but I remind myself that someday down the road I would give anything to come back to this very moment."

#32 "Tell myself that there are, in fact, a finite amount of Mondays in my life and it will all be over soon enough."

#33 "Checking the time, a lot. It helps primarily because then I’m more on task and can get to the things I truly want to do faster and quicker."

#34 "Mentally picture myself going through the day. Helps in planning the day and prevents procrastination."

#35 "Not something I do on Monday but something I do on Sunday evening. I will check my Monday calendar and review any emails that may have come in Friday evening or over the weekend that would require my attention.



I will make a quick list of things to accomplish early Monday morning and ensure critical/important things are prioritized.



This takes the Sunday scaries away."

#36 "Clean up your space.



Whether you work in an office or from home, take some time to clean it up first thing in the morning. I have found this sets me up right for the week to come and I can get a lot more done with higher levels of focus."

#37 "Plan the week out in detail.



Got inspired to do it after watching a podcast starring Matthew McConaughey. The dude literally wakes up in the morning and writes down everything he wants to achieve for the day, on a piece of paper. Literally includes things like, '1. Give my wife a big juicy kiss.' What a f**king legend."

#38 "I have a shower and at the end of it, I plug my ears with my fingers, shut my eyes, and chill out for 30 seconds or a minute. It feels like a reset, I don't know why. Showers in general help me out a lot."

#39 "I used to hate Mondays, but my dad started taking walks with me every Monday afternoon, buying sodas and enjoying our neighborhood park."

#40 "My daughter's picture on my home screen."

#41 "I always have small rewards in mind. For instance, if I get up in the morning, I get coffee. Coffee is good so that's a reward! Then two measly hours before break time. Breaks are good so that's a reward! Then only two more before lunch, and lunch is the best so... reward! Make your day into bite-sized chunks. This works for all days not just Monday."

#42 "I ask my dog: 'Wanna go walkies?' Her happiness gets me out of bed, and the sun (or overall seeing the sky even on grey days) wakes me up and preps me for the week!"

#43 "Exercise. I make Monday my leg day. I hate leg day. Well, I hate any day really but especially leg day.



So I get up early and get it done. Nothing else will be as bad. And I can always fall back on 'At least legs are done.' When something inevitably goes sideways."

#44 "I start my work week with a teletherapy appointment. Monday mornings at 6 a.m. CST. I started with my therapist right as COVID hit, so he offered video appointments. His office is 20-30 minutes from my house, but it's in a different state & time zone. For 2 years or so, I worked my booty off doing some tough session work. Now, every other Monday in the early morning, we drink coffee & check-in & and catch up. It's meaningful for me."