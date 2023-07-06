“It Tasted So Badly Of Soap”: Mom Shares Why Her Son Doesn’t Eat From Silicone Plates

Toddler behavior ranges from comical to downright incomprehensible, but a clever parent can don their best deerstalker and do their best Sherlock Holmes impression. Because, underneath the unusual shifts in behavior, there always is a reason.

One example of this is eating. Influencer, mom, and parenting blogger Ashley Stewart from Toddler Meal Ideas documented her experience with her toddler suddenly not having an appetite. After a bit of hands-on investigation, she found that the silicon plates she served him food on were to blame, so she decided to share the problem and some solutions with others online.

Parents with toddlers have to be extra vigilant, as they can’t exactly tell you if there is a problem

One mother found that her young son was eating less, so she decided to investigate his silicon plate

Readers shared their similar experiences with the plates making food taste like soap and gave some extra advice