“It Tasted So Badly Of Soap”: Mom Shares Why Her Son Doesn’t Eat From Silicone Plates
Health, Parenting

Justin Sandberg and
Ieva Pečiulytė

Toddler behavior ranges from comical to downright incomprehensible, but a clever parent can don their best deerstalker and do their best Sherlock Holmes impression. Because, underneath the unusual shifts in behavior, there always is a reason.

One example of this is eating. Influencer, mom, and parenting blogger Ashley Stewart from Toddler Meal Ideas documented her experience with her toddler suddenly not having an appetite. After a bit of hands-on investigation, she found that the silicon plates she served him food on were to blame, so she decided to share the problem and some solutions with others online.
More info: Instagram

Parents with toddlers have to be extra vigilant, as they can’t exactly tell you if there is a problem

Image credits: reallittlemeals

One mother found that her young son was eating less, so she decided to investigate his silicon plate

Image credits: reallittlemeals

Image credits: reallittlemeals

Image credits: reallittlemeals

Image credits: reallittlemeals

Image credits: reallittlemeals

Image credits: reallittlemeals

You can find the full video here

Readers shared their similar experiences with the plates making food taste like soap and gave some extra advice

Wheely
Wheely
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Silicone takes on smells/flavours badly. I had a travel mug with a silicone seal. I scrubbed it clean with dish soap & had to bin the cup.

