“It Tasted So Badly Of Soap”: Mom Shares Why Her Son Doesn’t Eat From Silicone Plates
Toddler behavior ranges from comical to downright incomprehensible, but a clever parent can don their best deerstalker and do their best Sherlock Holmes impression. Because, underneath the unusual shifts in behavior, there always is a reason.
One example of this is eating. Influencer, mom, and parenting blogger Ashley Stewart from Toddler Meal Ideas documented her experience with her toddler suddenly not having an appetite. After a bit of hands-on investigation, she found that the silicon plates she served him food on were to blame, so she decided to share the problem and some solutions with others online.
Parents with toddlers have to be extra vigilant, as they can’t exactly tell you if there is a problem
Silicone takes on smells/flavours badly. I had a travel mug with a silicone seal. I scrubbed it clean with dish soap & had to bin the cup.
