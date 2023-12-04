Dad Insists His Shy Daughter Joins The Popular Sister’s Table At Lunch, Mom Disagrees

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever looked at your sibling and thought ‘how could we possibly be related?’ Well, know that you’re not the only one. In fact, the experience is so common that it even attracted the attention of scientists who got curious enough to look into it.

After some tests, researchers found that while physically and intellectually siblings are quite alike, personality-wise only 20% of siblings are similar. So, no surprise your brother or sister is an academic genius while you are drawn to art. It’s just nature taking its course.

In the following story, the two sisters have vastly different approaches to socialization. One is a popular girl, while the other is more of a loner. Scroll down to see what kind of problem they’ve encountered and why their parents found themselves at odds trying to solve it.

Sister relationships can be complicated, especially when both are teens

Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)

The good thing is that when they’re young, parents can step in and try to mediate. But should they? This is what the following story is all about

Image credits: Antor Paul (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok-Combination7341

Losing a friendship can be really tough on anyone, especially a teenager

There seems to be a few issues at hand in this situation. First is the fact that Emily is going through a break up with her friend. This is an emotional time that can make a person very vulnerable, especially a teen. Maybe having lunch on her own really triggers Emily’s negative feelings. After all, the author notes that Emily is “super upset” specifically about eating alone.

That is why it is very important for the loved ones to show empathy in whatever ways they can. That usually involves sitting down, talking, and offering ways to support them through resolving the conflict and/or moving on.

Talking out feelings might help to reach a compromise

This is where the second issue comes up: the older girl, Cindy, doesn’t seem to be worried about what her sister is going through. Sure, being told what to do can seem a little invasive, but if Cindy is aware of how her sister feels and cares about her feelings, offering to sit together should be a no-brainer. So, why is she so reluctant to help?

Well, we don’t really know. One thing that the author doesn’t elaborate on is why Cindy is so against the idea of eating with her sister. Is it because she’s popular and her sister is not? Or is it something more specific, such as her friends discussing a lot of personal matters at lunch? Or maybe there’s something going on between the sisters?

Whatever the reason, it seems like the parents need to dig deeper and find the root of the cause. Once that is cleared up, they can come to a temporary compromise that would satisfy all sides for a little while. After all, once Emily processes the hurt of losing a friend, there’s a high chance she will move on and won’t need additional support during lunch.

Commenters shared their thoughts and reactions

Some people believed the mom is not a jerk for taking her older child’s side

Others thought she’s gone too far and should instead support her younger daughter, who’s obviously struggling

There were also people who thought no one’s actions have redeemable qualities in this situation