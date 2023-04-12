“She Is Too Heavy And Lazy To Watch My Child”: Parent Scolds Sister For Using A Leash On Their Daughter
Children’s safety is at the heart of every parent or person caring for one. But their means of safeguarding kids often differ, which can be a cause for conflict in some situations.
Redditor u/No_Razzmatazz_6436 told the AITA community about the fight they had with their sister who used a child leash on her niece. The parent was furious when they came to pick up their daughter from her aunt’s. However, their harsh comments covered more than just the leash, which, in retrospect, left the OP wondering whether they were being a jerk to their sister.
It’s a parent’s instinct to fight for what they believe is best for their child
This parent opened up about getting into a fight with their sister because she was using a child leash on her niece
