Mom Slammed For Saying Santa Visits Her “Little” Kids But Not Her Stepson Defends Herself
Family, News

Mom Slammed For Saying Santa Visits Her “Little” Kids But Not Her Stepson Defends Herself

Jennifer Gardner, a TikTok mother who shared her Christmas experiences on the platform, never expected such a heated response when she posted a clip of herself preparing a stocking for her 23-year-old stepson.

In the video, she mentions that sinceSanta no longer brings [her stepson] gifts,she had to fill his stocking so that he couldjoin in when his little sisters receive theirs.”

Highlights
  • TikTok mom faced backlash for a video about her stepson's Christmas stocking.
  • Critics questioned why Gardner's little daughters got Santa gifts while her stepson did not.
  • Gardner stated her family tradition: Santa stops gifting after college, but parents still give gifts.
  • Gardner clarified her stepson also got presents, not just a stocking, resolving the confusion.

The clip’s comment section quickly became a battleground of debate, with some questioning why her little daughters were still receiving gifts from Santa while her stepson was not.

“What started out as a silly video of me filling my 23-year-old stepson’s stocking turned quickly into a debate as to whether Santa should still be visiting adult children,Gardner said in an interview.

RELATED:

    A woman defended herself after backlash over a video where she said her stepson wouldn’t be receiving Christmas gifts due to his age

    Image credits: jpo_gardner

    The negative feedback kept growing, prompting Gardner to speak with People Magazine to set the record straight.

    “There was quite a bit of backlash,she said, explaining how she never intended the video to start a debate over who does and doesn’t deserve to receive gifts during the holidays.

    Image credits: jpo_g

    Some viewers were left with the impression that the stepson would only receive what was being put in his stocking—not actual gifts under the tree.

    “I have a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, and Santa definitely visits them every year!one viewer wrote.

    “My oldest is 26, and Santa still brings him gifts!another said.

    Image credits: jpo_g

    Others took issue with Gardner, mentioning how her stepson is notmarried yet,a seemingly unrelated remark they interpreted as a subtle jab at him.

    I’m 23; if my dad’s girlfriend saidshe’s not marriedto describe me, I would die,one follower said.

    I’m not his dad’s girlfriend. I’ve been his bonus mom since he was 7,Gardner replied.

    The woman lamented that her video, meant to be positive and fun, ended up having the opposite effect

    Image credits: jpo_g

    Gardner explained that the backlash stemmed from differing Christmas traditions. “In our family, Santa stops after college. However, Mom and Dad (us) still love to spoil our older adult children with gifts at Christmas,” she said.

    @jpo_g #stockingstuffers #stockingstufferideas #giftsforhim #christmas #christmastiktok ♬ original sound – Jen Gardner

    It was quickly realized on the TikTok platform that many young adults still feel entitled to a visit from Santa well beyond them being out of college and living and thriving independently.”

    Image credits: jpo_gardner

    Gardner clarified that her stepson did end up getting presents in the same way his younger sisters did.I’m sure some confusion was had that maybe we were only giving him said stocking, which was far from the truth,she added.

    However, the debate left her somewhat frustrated, as she wanted only to have fun with her audience, not cause them to fight with one another.

    Image credits: jpo_gardner

    The intent of the video was to give stocking stuffer ideas, not start a great Santa debate,she stated.

    The explanation quickly turned the tides in her favor, with many readers flocking to her profile to leave supportive comments.

    “I can’t believe how much this blew up! It was a great stocking. You’re clearly a great mom,one said.

    “People are insane! Your video was perfectly normal,another wrote.

    “For his age that’s awesome!” Netizens ultimately celebrated the stepson getting gifts, even if they weren’t from Sant

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    betinastratford avatar
    Betsy S
    Betsy S
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once a kid no longer believes in Santa, there should be no gifts labelled "from Santa", as they know he does not exist. That doesn't mean that they don't get gifts from their parents and the rest of their family. They're just not labelled "from Santa". Why is everyone getting all twisted up about what it says on the gift tag?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
