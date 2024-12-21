ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is in full swing. You might have gotten your loved ones presents months ago, or you’re adding some genius last-minute touches. In either case, we’re sure you put a lot of care into buying or crafting something truly remarkable. It’s the effort and the thought that count. However, the reality is that not everyone puts the same amount of care into their gifts.

Sometimes, people are so put out by the presents they’ve gotten from their family, friends, or coworkers that they want to vent about them online. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos of the biggest holiday gift disappointments, which you’ll find as you scroll down. It’s the kind of stuff that would make Santa Claus have a stern word with the gift-givers.

#1

This “Gift” For Employee Appreciation

Empty plastic bag with a card saying, "I know this bag looks empty, but it's filled with love," illustrating disappointing presents.

crudolph0828 Report

    #2

    Most Of My Gifts Are Stuck In A Distribution Center, And Have Been For Over 2 Weeks. Guess My Brother In Law Gets This

    Stamped card with humorous message about delivery, featuring a cow image, representing disappointing gifts.

    TurtlesCantDrive Report

    For Work
    For Work
    For Work
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    SAME! I'm in Washington state and ordered from California in late November- package has been "in and out" of a Distribution Center in Indiana for over 3 weeks!

    #3

    Husband’s Christmas Gift From My Sister

    A can of Spam wrapped with festive ribbon, representing disappointing gifts on a holiday table.

    For the record, he’s not in prison and hates Spam.

    Silly-Disaster-5974 Report

    The holiday season is very hectic for businesses. There are lots of sales and promotions happening as customers look for good deals for themselves and their loved ones. In some cases, if the brand or company is trustworthy, it makes sense to buy all of your Xmas gifts ahead of time, say around Black Friday---if there are some genuinely good deals. You end up saving money, and you won’t have to do any last-minute shopping either if you already know what you want to get.


    The downside is that you feel pressured, rushed, and usually focused on material things.
    #4

    After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift

    Bag of disappointing presents with a few wrapped chocolates and candy on a wooden table.

    JungleLiquor Report

    Petra Peitsch
    47 minutes ago

    #5

    At The Bottom Of A Plastic Cup

    Decorative cup with straw labeled unsuitable for food or beverage, highlighting disappointing gift expectations.

    A gift my daughter received… why make/sell/buy this if it can’t be used?

    hotcoffeethanks Report

    #6

    I Received This Gift From My Crush

    Small golden trophy labeled "World's Greatest Friend," representing a disappointing gift.

    sunny_boey Report

    As per CNN, American consumers spent $13.3 billion on Cyber Monday in 2024. This is 7.3% higher than back in 2023. Adobe Analytics notes that American consumers spent $41.1 billion in the 5 days from Thanksgiving.

    “While Cyber Monday remained the season’s and year’s biggest online shopping day, year-over-year growth was stronger on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday,” explains Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.
    #7

    I Got Gifted A Bath Bomb By A Friend (I Don't Own A Bathtub)

    Bath fizzer in colorful packaging, a disappointing gift idea.

    lemonyoshii Report

    Mariele Scherzinger
    1 hour ago

    #8

    Just Got My Valentine’s Day Gift. Thank You Shari’s Berries And UPS!

    Box of disappointing presents with messy chocolate-covered strawberries.

    itswac Report

    Lisa
    1 hour ago

    #9

    Growing Up My Parents Refused To Ever Get Me Dolls Or Accessories, I’m In My 20’s Now (No Kids) And They Have Decided To Buy Obnoxious Doll Stuff Each Year And Laugh In My Face

    Toy horse and carriage amidst Christmas presents under a decorated tree, symbolizing disappointing gifts.

    This was this year’s “gift”.

    xlostinimaginationx Report

    Adobe predicts that in 2024 between the start of November and the end of December, holiday spending in the United States will probably spike above $240 billion. It’s predicted to be around 8.4% greater than a year ago, in 2023.


    Part of this may have to do with inflation, but another factor to consider is that this year the average American may have a bit more spending money, in time for the holidays.
    #10

    First Day Of Teacher Appreciation Week. This Was Our Gift Bag Given To Us By Administration

    Pink gift bag with toiletries laid out: toothbrush, toothpaste, lotion, and soap; example of disappointing presents gifts.

    agroyle Report

    Petra Peitsch
    33 minutes ago

    #11

    Christmas Gift From Sister In Law: Handmade Soap With Real Legos Embedded In It. They Slowly Start To Emerge The More You Use It. Can Wait ‘Till The First One Falls Out Mid-Shower

    Soap with embedded toy bricks, an example of disappointing gifts.

    tomaszmajewski Report

    #12

    I Was Gifted This Expensive Candle But It Doesn’t Have A Wick

    Hand holding Voluspa French Lavender candle, potential disappointing gift, against colorful floral background.

    slipperyslope89 Report

    Investopedia reports that many United States households saw a slight improvement in their financial situation in October 2024. A report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis found that personal income rose 0.6% over that month, which is twice as much as predicted. After-tax income rose 0.4% in October after it was adjusted for inflation.

    “The rebound in real income growth in October means consumers still have enough gas in the tank to pull off a decent holiday shopping season this year,” chief US economist at BMO Capital Markets Scott Anderson said.

    #13

    Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift!

    Broken blue enamel pot in a box, a disappointing gift with a curious cat nearby.

    I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).

    She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.

    Bonus cat in pic too. Say hello to Star!

    Paradiddle14 Report

    #14

    This Is The One Gift My Sister Decided To Give Me This Year…

    Framed image of horses on fries, humorously illustrating a disappointing gift.

    Xlr8Alpha Report

    #15

    The AirPods My Sister Got Me As A “Gift”

    Disappointing gift of dirty earbuds case shown open with visible grime on the edges.

    Eldritch_Skirmisher Report

    The general trend is that US consumers have been spending more and more money on gifts and holiday-related things every year since 2009. National Retail Federation forecasters predict that American retail sales will reach nearly $1 trillion in November and December 2024, probably falling in the range between $979.5 billion and $989 billion.
    #16

    ‘Gift’ From The School My Girlfriend Got For Teacher’s Appreciation Week

    Ramen packet in takeout box on couch, symbolizing disappointing gift.

    BillyJoelArmstrong Report

    #17

    Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed

    QR code puzzle on a table, highlighting disappointing gifts theme.

    Received this puzzle as a Christmas gift. The puzzle was pretty bad quality and that made it really hard to do, but it was a fun concept and promised you could win some cash prizes, including a million dollars! It was in a sealed package, but we found out after that it came from a bookstore that sells used books and games, and they shrink wrapped it. When we finished it and scanned the code, it had already been redeemed. Worked on it all day and joked we would end up with the lowest prize of $1, but we didn’t even get that, ha.

    Mmmelanie Report

    #18

    My Wife Received A Corporate Gift From One Of Her Partners For Christmas. It Came With Candy, Champagne Flutes, And A Small Bottle Of Bubbly. It Has Been In The Fridge Since

    Miniature sparkling wine, a disappointing gift on a paper towel, showcasing the label and detached cork on a granite surface.

    When we wanted a couple of mimosas yesterday. When I went to open the bottle, I found out it was a candle.

    42Navigator Report

    Mariele Scherzinger
    1 hour ago

    What matters the most is spending quality time with your loved ones---experiences, trips, laughter, wholesome dinners, and anything that connects you deeper tend to have a bigger impact than physical things.


    But even so, it’s nice to get something tangible once in a while, whether it’s something deeply practical, pure fun, or something in between.
    #19

    Yesterday My Grandfather Gifted Me His Fathers Watch... Tonight It Fell Off My Desk

    Cracked gold and silver watch face held in hand, symbolizing disappointing gifts.

    Wk052403 Report

    Farnzy
    1 hour ago

    #20

    A Fine Example Of The Unlucky Luck I Have, I Won A $250 Gift Basket... That No One Realized Was Supposed To Be Refrigerated

    Assorted cheese set as disappointing gifts on display.

    It’s filled with fancy oils and rotten artisan cheeses. On the plus side, I have a new pet, Mary Jane Rotten Cheese. 

    CrystalKU Report

    #21

    This “Gift” My Husband Received At Our Baby Shower

    Yellow onesie labeled "Daddy-Proof Shirt" with arrows, highlighting disappointing gifts theme.

    mwahaha321 Report

    Even a simple box of chocolates can be meaningful when you know it’s given with intent. Maybe the other person knows you incredibly well, and they’ve picked out your favorite brand or specific type of chocolate that you genuinely love.


    They’ll probably know what tastes to stay away from and what kind of box designs draw your attention. In other words, even a small gift can tell you a ton about how others perceive you and what they know of you.
    #22

    My Husband Got Me Some Gifts To Help Challenge My Ocd In Small, Manageable Ways

    "Six blank dice on a notebook, symbolizing disappointing presents."

    I don't know what I find more upsetting - the lopsided notebook or the lack of alignment on the dots of the die.

    kazzalow Report

    #23

    Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don't Want To Throw It Away Just Because It's Terribly Funny

    Disappointing gift showing Eiffel Tower on a souvenir labeled "Italy" with Leaning Tower of Pisa.

    AmberedVal Report

    #24

    My Boyfriend’s Mom Regifted Me This Blanket For Christmas That I Had Recently Gifted Her For Her Birthday

    Luxury velvet throw blanket, possibly a disappointing present, wrapped in packaging on a dark background.

    Cloud_________ Report

    One of the worst things that anyone can do is to buy gifts haphazardly, without thinking, because they’re panicking at the very last moment. There is a ton of social pressure associated with gift-giving, so if you ‘fail’ to show up as expected, you feel like you’ll be judged.

    Even so, the entire point of a good present is to tailor it to the other person. Slow down. Think about what you want to achieve.
    #25

    My Buddy Was Cleaning Out His Desk While At Home During The Quarantine, And Found A $50 Gift Card

    Blockbuster gift card with $50 value, representing disappointing presents gifts scenario.

    Juztaan Report

    #26

    The Gift I Got From Work For "National Thank You Day." I Feel Truly Insulted

    Crayons box, paperclip, rubber band, and marble on a countertop, illustrating disappointing presents.

    I also work in finance so I had to expense the invoices for this lavish gift set last week so I knew it was coming.

    RazorsInMyTaco Report

    Petra Peitsch
    13 minutes ago

    #27

    My Wife’s Teacher Appreciation Gift From The Administrators Who Have Let Everyone Know All Year They Do Not Appreciate Them At All

    Jar labeled "Chill Pills" with colorful candies, a flower decoration, and a "Thank you" tag. Disappointing presents gift idea.

    aint_no_flapjack Report

    MegDragon
    1 hour ago

    Splurging on random things in the hope you’ll hit your mark isn’t thoughtful and is, arguably, a waste of money. Nobody wants to feel like they were an afterthought on someone’s shopping list or yet another chore or box to check. Cheaper gifts that fit the other person’s lifestyle, character, and values can have a much more heartfelt and honest impact.

    You make people smile by showing that you care about them, not through jaw-dropping price tags. That’s not to say that there’s anything ‘wrong’ with luxury items if you can afford them, but they have to be a good fit for the intended recipient.
    #28

    The Best Thing In A Gift Bag My Friend Received From His Employer

    Green stress ball with text, symbolizing disappointing gifts.

    Artist_X Report

    #29

    My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His "Friends" Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He's Been Sober For Over 26 Years

    Cardboard box with assorted wine bottles, representing disappointing gifts.

    yosman88 Report

    #30

    My Christmas Gift From My Sil? Like What?

    Jar of onion salt on a kitchen counter, symbolizing disappointing gifts.

    Dizzy-Heart7232 Report

    Which of the presents that we’ve featured in this list would you hate to receive, dear Pandas? On the flip side, which ones would you not mind, if any? What is the worst, weirdest, or most confusing gift you’ve ever gotten? How did you react? What did you do with it?

    Are you done wrapping your holiday gifts, or are you still on the hunt for those last few thoughtful finishing touches? Let us know in the comments. And enjoy the holidays!
    #31

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    A small, unimpressive Christmas dog decoration highlights disappointing gifts.

    To keep it short, I was specifically looking for a Goldendoodle holiday figurine for my MIL. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk. It didn’t pay off this time… I at least thought it would be 3D...

    I would be a bit upset if it wasn’t so funny. I think I’m going to keep him and put him outside.

    Negative-Rub5351 Report

    #32

    Personalized Gift For “Iva”

    Embroidery with "Jul" in red thread, a classic disappointing present.

    We bought a gift for our friend with personalized embroidery. Her name is Iva.
    The company (Intimissimi) claims this is correctly spelled, just the font is funky.
    (Of course, they’re lying)

    seasonofillusions Report

    #33

    My Husband’s Gift For 5 Years Of Employment Arrived Today…

    A box opens to reveal an unexpected gift: a pocket knife, a disappointing present for the recipient.

    jennileeandherboys3 Report

    Zophra
    1 hour ago

    #34

    4 Of My Coworkers Quit Last Week, So Corporate Handed Out Gift Bags. Corporate Clearly Thinks We're Kindergarteners

    Thank you card with disappointing gifts: candy, stickers, and medal on carpet.

    Ghostyvesper Report

    #35

    Today Is Teacher Appreciation Day. Our Principal Told Us She Left “Surprise Treats” In The Lounge As Our Gift. These Are The Treats

    Assorted snack packs on a table, illustrating disappointing presents or gifts.

    My favorite is the leftover snack from her Southwest flight.

    givemebesos Report

    #36

    Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry

    Children playing in a rocket-shaped play tent, showcasing a potentially disappointing gift for imaginative play.

    My SIL was like “we have one of those, it’s the time-out tent”.

    ClapBackBetty Report

    #37

    A Gift I Received For My Birthday. I Have So Many Questions

    Stuffed squirrel holding a toy gun, an example of disappointing presents.

    Cider_for_Goats Report

    #38

    Made My Husband Pick Out His Own Mother's Day Gift For His Mom This Year. It's A Beauty

    A pig sculpture with a bird on its foot, a common example of disappointing gifts.

    Halo_Goodbye Report

    MegDragon
    1 hour ago

    #39

    For Christmas 2019, My Boss Gifted Us With 1 Work From Home Day In 2020

    Gift card with holly design offering one work-from-home day in 2020; an example of disappointing presents.

    -edna__mode- Report

    #40

    Employee Appreciation Gift

    Hand holding a rock with "You Rock!" text, symbolizing disappointing presents.

    This was what our company gave everyone for employee appreciation week. A rock. I’ve been here 4 years and haven’t received a raise since 2021 (not for lack of tryin!). a rock.

    nhge Report

    AKA AKA
    1 minute ago

    #41

    My Girlfriends Boss Handed This To Her In Her Office Saying, "These Are Being Handed Out From The Company." I'm Not Sure If This Is A Christmas Gift. What Do You All Think?

    Bag of potatoes on a wooden bench, illustrating disappointing presents.

    Forex4x Report

    Petra Peitsch
    7 minutes ago

    #42

    Ordered New Headphones From Amazon, Got Used Ones With A Surprise Inside. Sorry Nick, Looks Like Tony Didn't Like His Gift

    Disappointing gift: Headphones box with a humorous birthday card featuring illustrated men and a handwritten note.

    ImNotAnAlien Report

    #43

    Was Sent An Ice Cream Cake As A Surprise Thank You Gift. This Is What I Saw When I Opened It

    Moldy sandwich in a gift box, exemplifying disappointing presents.

    threeyearsaway Report

    #44

    This Is Our "Employee Appreciation" Gift. A First Aid Kit, Complete With A Children's Activity Book, And Crayons. I Work At A Factory

    Coloring book and crayons alongside a first aid kit in a bag, symbolizing disappointing presents.

    TheRealEggness Report

    #45

    Genuinely Ready To Quit! This Was My Bonus For Making The Company $85,000 In February

    Disappointing presents including colorful earbuds, red chocolates, granola bar, and hot cocoa mix on a wooden surface.

    DarthSupremacy Report

    Riani Kivela
    53 minutes ago

    #46

    Was Gifted Two Of The Same Knife For Christmas. That’s Not The Issue. I Thought They Were Legit Damascus When I Opened The First One

    Two patterned kitchen knives on a granite countertop, capturing the theme of disappointing gifts.

    Vicarious28 Report

    #47

    Made Bagels As A Gift For Someone. Put Them On A Rack To Cool, Left The Kitchen For 5 Minutes And My Toddler Took A Single Bite Out Of Each One In The Front Row

    Homemade bagels on a cooling rack, potentially a disappointing gift choice.

    Main_Onion_4487 Report

    #48

    Instead Of My Christmas Gift, Amazon Delivered Me An Industrial Supply Of Single Ply Toilet Paper

    Box of toilet paper rolls perceived as disappointing presents-gifts in a bedroom setting.

    Rare_Chicken Report

    #49

    My Girlfriend And A Group Of Her Friends Decided To Order A $150 Rug As A Birthday Gift For A Friend. The Rug Arrived Today, And It Seems No One Bothered To Check The Size

    Tiger-shaped rug in a bedroom, highlighting disappointing gifts.

    imculp Report

    #50

    The ‘Gift’ Received For Teacher Appreciation Week…

    Candy bars on a desk representing disappointing presents gifts concept.

    Owl_Hurricane Report

    #51

    My Gift From Secret Santa. I'm Allergic. Yes, They Knew

    A hand holding a jar of dill pickle spears, a disappointing presents gift in a kitchen setting.

    goomygirl123 Report

    MegDragon
    1 hour ago

    #52

    This Bath Book I Was Gifted For My Toddler

    Children's book with animal illustrations like whale, octopus, turtle, and lobster; potential disappointing presents for kids.

    Pessimistic-Frog Report

    #53

    Cfo Sent Me A Thank You Gift

    Gifts of Peppa Pig gummies with a thank you note, possibly viewed as disappointing presents.

    Backstory: I've been doing the workload of 2 people for almost 2 years now, they just fired someone from my team and my manager has gone on stress leave and long service leave so I've been covering for both of them for the last 5-6 weeks too.

    The company CFO, who I report to, lives in a different state. Last month I had to do our end of month procedures by myself for the first time (which usually involves 4 people) and had to be done on a strict timeline. I worked my guts out to do it, and afterwards I had 973 emails of my own to action that I had ignored to finish end of month. I was overwhelmed and told the CFO and CEO that I was taking a day off because my workload is too high and I needed to mental break to reset.

    The CFO has been making a big deal for the last 3 weeks to the exec team and other managers in my office about how she's organised a nice gift for me to say thank you for the hard work I've put in. The last week she mentioned it to me directly and has been asking me to hunt it down because she couldn't understand how it still hadn't gotten there and didn't want it to get lost etc...

    Today it turned up and it was literally 2 packets of Peppa Pig lollies. I have never laughed so hard, yet been so offended at the same time.

    How would you take this? Should I say something?

    tiffanyfern Report

    #54

    This Employee Appreciation "Gift" My Husband Received

    A mesh pouch containing a green pen, three candies, and a sticker, illustrating disappointing presents gifts.

    Four candies, a pen, and a sticker, in this useless mesh bag. WTF?

    YankeesLady44 Report

    #55

    I'm A 36 Year Old Man And Was Given This As A Christmas Gift By My Great-Uncle. Name Him

    Homemade skeleton figurine on a rocky base, representing disappointing gifts.

    42itous Report

    #56

    I'm In Afghanistan And This Is What My Wife Sends Me For An Anniversary Gift

    Assorted disappointing gifts: branded pens, toothbrush, and colorful worm toys on a wooden surface.

    volcanonacho Report

    Pantea
    1 hour ago

    #57

    Won A Gift Card At School, It’s Expired. Kinda Was Expecting More, I Literally Go To A Private School

    A close-up of the text "12/23" on a disappointing present package.

    dead-boy1617 Report

    #58

    USPS Bent My Neices Christmas Gift, Which Caused It To Break

    Damaged "Do Not Bend" package revealing disappointing presents with names.

    SmithNotASmith Report

    #59

    I Got A King Size Payday For Christmas Bonus. For The Past 4 Years I’ve Gotten $1000 In Amazon Gift Cards. This Year Was Candy And $100 To Walmart

    Payday candy bar and a $100 gift card, highlighting disappointing gifts.

    Donkknarf Report

    Tiffany Marie
    22 minutes ago (edited)

    #60

    The Gift My Brother (Hi) Sent Me (Az) Disappeared From The Postal Tracking System For 26 Days. It Popped Up Today In Chuuk, Fsm

    Map with a red marker in the Pacific Ocean, highlighting a location near disappointing presents gifts.

    tuwale Report

    #61

    The Gift My Employer Gave Me After Being Here For 5 Years (It's A Pin)

    5-year milestone pin on white surface, symbolizing disappointing presents gifts.

    HumbleHazard Report

    #62

    While On Sick Leave, Someone At Work Put My Heat Changing Star Trek Mug In The Dishwasher And Now It's Ruined. It Was A Gift From Good Friends And I Kept It On My Desk To Avoid This

    Damaged mug with peeling design, exemplifying disappointing presents and gifts.

    rudolph_ransom Report

    #63

    Just Received My Partner’s Valentine’s Day Gift Delivered Like This

    LEGO Bonsai Tree box, symbolizing disappointing presents, held by a tattooed hand on a tiled floor.

    Box is also dented a fair bit but other than that it’s alright but still ridiculous to even happen in the first place. Did no one genuinely think doing this was a bad idea? Amazon sucks.

    EclecticSpider710 Report

    #64

    Thoughtful Glue Placement On A $200 Gift Voucher

    Expired $200 gift certificate, unfulfilled expectations.

    NearlyOutOfMilk Report

    #65

    My Work Bought An AI Created Book To Gift To A Customer. The Needle That's Poking The Poor Horse For Some Reason, The Pills And The Bowl Of Cheese - It’s Terrible

    Children's book about becoming a veterinarian, featuring illustrations of kids caring for animals; disappointing gifts theme.

    ValuableComment2491 Report

    #66

    This Gift From Administration For Teachers Appreciation Week

    Disappointing gifts on a wooden table: dice, faux cash, and decorative shapes with a playful note.

    It was a bunch of tiny trinkets wrapped in tissue paper.

    Moonlightprincess36 Report

    #67

    Apple Employees Who Worked For The Vision Pro Get A Nice Gift

    Framed holographic card representing a disappointing gift on a kitchen counter.

    kaubin Report

    #68

    This Is What A Got As A Gift From My Company For Successfully Going Live With A Client With 2m€ Contract, Seems Pretty Fair

    Hand holding a bottle of dried soup mix on a countertop, depicting a disappointing gift.

    neos933 Report

    #69

    Tj Max Gift Basket Is Such A Scam

    People holding disappointing presents: a can of smoked gouda cheese dip and a brownie brittle package on a festive table.

    troyps Report

    #70

    Flatmate Has Never Found Is Name Written On Anything So I Decided To Gift Him A Personalised Bowl

    Hand holding a bowl labeled "Zéphir" with a mismatched label, highlighting disappointing gifts.

    lkthedwarf Report

