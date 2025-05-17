Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Telling My Mom I Deserve A Say In My Own Sweet 16 After I Paid For Most Of It?”
Teen girl celebrating her sweet 16 party with friends, holding a sparkler and enjoying the event she helped pay for
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Telling My Mom I Deserve A Say In My Own Sweet 16 After I Paid For Most Of It?”

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen is an age when a child takes a step forward into adulthood. For teens who practically yearn to be free and independent, it’s a huge milestone. So what better way to celebrate it than with a sweet sixteen party? That is, if their parents allow it, of course.

Unfortunately, this teen had quite the struggle making her sweet sixteen happen. She worked hard to save up some money, and after she finally paid for most of it, her mom cancelled it just because she could. The girl tried protesting it, but only got called ungrateful, which she says is how things usually go in their household.

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with a parenting success coach Sapna Rad, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the sweet sixteen milestone and parenting teenagers.

RELATED:

    Many teenagers look forward to celebrating their 16th birthday

    Image credits: vozdvizhenskayadina / envato (not the actual photo)

    As did this girl, but unfortunately her mom cancelled it even though she paid for most of it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jane_475

    Sweet sixteen symbolizes moving from childhood towards adulthood

    Parenting success coach Sapna Rad tells us that the sweet sixteen is such a meaningful milestone in a teenager’s life because it symbolizes moving from childhood towards adulthood. In this phase, a teen starts to explore their independence and identity.

    “It’s the start of individuation, a psychological process of becoming one’s own person. Beyond parties and cakes, it’s a time when they are asking, “Who am I?” Recognizing this milestone helps both teens and parents honor the emotional growth and changing dynamics in the relationship,” Rad says.

    Navigating the self-discovery journey can be challenging for teenagers, so it’s important that parents offer support along the way. Unfortunately, not everyone is capable of it due to various reasons.

    “Most parents get threatened by their teens’ natural need to separate and, in response, often tighten control by micromanaging, dismissing feelings, or using fear and punishment to control behavior. These shut down communication, erode trust, and create a wedge,” explains Rad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The most effective way to support is by creating emotional safety, listening without wanting to fix, validating their experience, and staying curious. Support looks like holding firm boundaries while giving them space to make choices and learn from them. Trust and connection are the greatest gifts you can give a teen. Most importantly, become aware of our anxiety and fears. Teens need parents who are attuned and choose connection over control,” she advises.

    “Teens don’t need perfect parents”

    Image credits: Grey_Coast_Media / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since some parents might fear their kids’ independence and have unprocessed anxiety, the relationship between them and their teen can turn unhealthy and controlling without them really noticing.

    “Constant criticism, spying, or lack of autonomy are signs of control, not care. When communication becomes a power struggle and teens hide their truth to avoid shame or judgment, it’s time to look deeper,” says Rad, listing the signs of a toxic and controlling parent-teen relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If teens find themselves in such a situation, they first have to realize that it’s not their fault and avoid blaming their parents. Then, they should talk to adults they feel safe around, like counselors, teachers, relatives, who can listen, support, and let them know that they are not alone, suggests Rad.

    “Journaling, therapy, and learning emotional tools can help one process feelings and begin setting healthy boundaries. They can start to feel confident internally, even when external change feels impossible.”

    Lastly, Rad wants to remind us all that “teens don’t need perfect parents. They need present, conscious ones who are willing to listen, repair, and relate. When we focus on connection over correction, the entire family thrives.”

    The original poster provided more information in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers agreed that the teenager wasn’t in the wrong here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I joke about this kind of thing all the time, but this egg donor better pray to all the powers that are that she remains hale and hearty until she drops dead. The OP would be totally within her rights to put that woman in the most awful nursing home available and let her rot there. What kind of mother does that to her daughter? It makes you sick.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I joke about this kind of thing all the time, but this egg donor better pray to all the powers that are that she remains hale and hearty until she drops dead. The OP would be totally within her rights to put that woman in the most awful nursing home available and let her rot there. What kind of mother does that to her daughter? It makes you sick.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda