The 12th Annual Mobile Photography Awards (MPA) has recently announced its winners and honorable mentions, marking another year of celebrating the incredible talent and creativity of photographers and artists from all around the world who use mobile phones and tablets to capture and edit their images. Since its inception in 2011, the MPA has become the longest-running international competition exclusively for photographs shot and edited on mobile devices. The competition showcases the immense potential of mobile photography as a medium of artistic expression, allowing photographers to quickly and easily capture and share their unique perspectives with a global audience.

The MPA provides a platform for photographers and artists to showcase their work and compete for prestigious awards and recognition. It is an opportunity for these talented individuals to push the boundaries of what is possible with mobile photography and inspire others to embrace this exciting medium. With the ever-evolving technology of mobile devices and the endless possibilities of creative expression, the MPA has become a vital part of the mobile photography and art communities, celebrating the diversity and richness of visual culture that can be achieved through mobile devices.

#1

Portraits & Self-Portraits, 1st Place: Old Mate By Grand Prize Winner Glenn Homann

#2

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Curve D By Glenn Homann

#3

Photographer Of The Year Winner: The Other Side By Glenn Homann

#4

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Cube St. By Glenn Homann

#5

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Stop, Reflect By Glenn Homann

#6

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Christmas In July By Glenn Homann

#7

Architecture / Design / Still Life, 1st Place: Steel. Glass. And All That Jazz By Dorota Yamadag

#8

Photographer Of The Year Winner: John By Glenn Homann

#9

Photographer Of The Year Winner: There By Glenn Homann

#10

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Toward The Light By Glenn Homann

#11

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Free By Glenn Homann

#12

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Cross Here By Glenn Homann

#13

Photographer Of The Year Winner: It Went Away By Glenn Homann

#14

Travel / Adventure / Transportation, 1st Place: Miners Of Ijen Volcano By Chen Lin

#15

Architecture, Honorable Mention: Yellow By Barbara Januszewska-Pirog

#16

Photographer Of The Year Winner: Eyeing Ibis By Glenn Homann

#17

Photo Essay, 1st Place: War In Ukraine By Mateusz Sarello

#18

Black & White, 1st Place Winner: Elephant, Chitwan By Shuolong Ma

#19

Macro Details 1st Place Winner:eyes By Fabio Sartori

#20

Water / Snow / Ice, 1st Place: The Scenery After The Rain By Wang Hsiu Ling

#21

Visual Fx & Digital Art, 1st Place: Flight Pattern By Heather Mcalister

#22

The Darkness, 1st Place: Spirit Of City By Michel Kharoubi

#23

Street Photography, 1st Place: Indifference By Konstantin Chalabov

#24

Silhouettes, 1st Place: Heart Of Water By Yue Qiu

#25

Landscapes & Wildlife, 1st Place: Geocentric Exploration By Zhengjie Wu

#26

Water / Snow / Ice, Honorable Mention: Turquoise Mountain Lake By Anna Strzempa

#27

Travel / Adventure / Transportation, Honorable Mention: Framed Flight By Emma Mullan

#28

The Darkness, Honorable Mention: Light & Shadow Pedestrians By Fuliang Cai

#29

Street Photography, Honorable Mention: Fotoautomatica By Sara Camporesi

#30

Shilouettes, Honorable Mention: You!! By Wai Ying Kwok

#31

People, Honorable Mention: Drying Vermicelli By Azim Khan Ronnie

#32

Macro & Details, Honorable Mention: Treat By Lyudmila Beneva

#33

Landscapes & Wildlife, Honorable Mention: Look In My Eyes By Jarek Bryla

#34

Ai, 1st Place: Souls Of The Ancient Sea Bed #5 By John Nieto

#35

Portrsits & Self-Portraits, Honorable Mention: Paula At Home By Santiago Martinez De Septien

#36

Black & White, Honorable Mention: Three By Wai Ying Kwok

#37

Photo Essay, 2nd Place: Small Town Rodeo By Cerrina Smith

