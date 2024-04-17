38 X Users Share What Small Things Annoy Them The Most
Tell me, please - you too perhaps have had situations when everything seems to be good and completely 'cloudless' - but one seemingly petty and insignificant little thing changes literally everything and actually ruins your entire day! If yes, then be sure to continue reading further. If not, let me not believe you. We all have.
Recently, a post appeared on X (aka Twitter), that asked netizens what small inconvenience could ruin their day - and as of today, the tweet has over 11.3M views and a myriad of various small annoying things. Damn it, I didn’t even realize there were so many of them! So here's a selection of the most interesting points made by Bored Panda for you.
The so-called Murphy's general law claims: "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong. If there is a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage will be the one to go wrong," and it's difficult not to agree, don't you? However, the corollary of this law is also true: if everything is fine with you, then there will definitely be some little thing that will ruin everything.
Always when I'm in a bad mood and I swear at a perfectly innocent door handle.
And it doesn’t really matter what it will be - an intrusive advertising popup on the site, some annoying physiological requirement of your own body, a driver who's too fast or too slow in your lane on the road, or a mini version of the rise of the machines when the terminal refuses to serve you and requires the presence of any human being - that’s it, the moment of bliss is missed!
And even if we dealt with the problem in a matter of minutes or even seconds, that unique feeling that everything is damn good, pleasant and cozy will no longer exist, and it will take a long time to tune yourself to the previous incredible mood. It's little things like this that are annoying.
I went to 40-50 Rock concerts in the 70s, so that ship has sailed (I couldn't hear it, but I'm sure it sailed).
If you wake up in the middle of the night and you have to pee, then do it. Ignored it once and ruined my whole week due to a bladder infection. Worst week ever.
“Yes, in fact, often our irritation is caused not so much by the minor inconvenience itself, but by the fact that it occurs at the wrong moment,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “After all, many such cases occur precisely when we feel good - they play the role of, let's say, a fly in the ointment. And the flow of dopamine is interrupted - that’s what’s most offensive.”
“Or we are already pre-wired to be irritated - there are days when literally everything goes awry, we slowly fume - and then some petty thing acts as the very straw that breaks the camel’s back. Well, that’s how our psyche actually works - and our body and mind also need some outburst of negativity."
"Although, of course, the threshold of sensitivity to such little things varies from person to person. Some people get literally mad from the slightest inconvenience, while others stoically perceive one problem after another. In the end, we are all different, and in this diversity also lies our strength," Irina concludes.
Okay, be that as it may, we are pretty sure that you will also be interested in reading this list to the very end and, perhaps, adding your own small but annoying reasons to ruin any particular day. So, welcome to the comments below - after all, the more interesting opinions, the better, right?
At a Wendy's: "Could I get a straw? There wasn't one in my bag". "Yes there was". "I don't think so. I couldn't find one". "It was there. I remember". "Well, could I get another straw?" "I'm not allowed to do that".......I don't remember how this ended except probably strawless.
We stay up nights thinking up new ways to charge you overdraft fees
And why is your phone in your lap and not secured? Yes, I know, I know, OP won't see our comments, but even so.
When you are the one who has the right of way YOU GO WHEN IT IS YOUR TURN! You are not being "nice" by yielding when you should be going. Traffic moves much more quickly when people drive in an orderly manner.