“Yes, in fact, often our irritation is caused not so much by the minor inconvenience itself, but by the fact that it occurs at the wrong moment,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “After all, many such cases occur precisely when we feel good - they play the role of, let's say, a fly in the ointment. And the flow of dopamine is interrupted - that’s what’s most offensive.”

“Or we are already pre-wired to be irritated - there are days when literally everything goes awry, we slowly fume - and then some petty thing acts as the very straw that breaks the camel’s back. Well, that’s how our psyche actually works - and our body and mind also need some outburst of negativity."

"Although, of course, the threshold of sensitivity to such little things varies from person to person. Some people get literally mad from the slightest inconvenience, while others stoically perceive one problem after another. In the end, we are all different, and in this diversity also lies our strength," Irina concludes.