Minimalistic And Humorous Illustrations By Gabriel Sancho (35 Pics)Interview With Artist
Get ready for some good vibes and a grin on your face because Gabriel Sancho's quirky illustrations are about to sprinkle a dash of joy into your day! "Hi, I make some drawings. I am from Argentina, and now I am everywhere," says the artist who's got over 90k people smiling on Instagram. With a mix of humor and simplicity, Sancho's art goes beyond borders, connecting with people worldwide.
We've collected Sancho's best works to share with you. Whether you need a pick-me-up or just a moment of lightheartedness, these drawings are sure to brighten your feed. So, buckle up for some feel-good creativity!
More info: Instagram | gabrielsanchocom.wordpress.com | twitter.com | Facebook | sancho.bigcartel.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda got in touch with Sancho to find out more about him and how he comes up with his creative ideas. Sancho mentioned that he didn't start with any formal art training or background. He told us that his journey as an artist began without any prior experience in the art world.
Sancho shared with us that he draws inspiration mainly from human relationships, romantic comedies, music (a significant influence), films, books, and '90s culture. He explained, "I have certain rituals, a kind of brainstorming in my sketchbook, and I always listen to music; this always works for me."
I remember thinking "This job is okay, but what's it got to do with me?".
Although many of Sancho's illustrations connect with a broad audience, the artist revealed that he creates his work primarily for personal enjoyment. He mentioned, "I share it if it brings a smile to my face or if it makes me think on different layers of concepts or ideas."
According to Sancho, the most rewarding part of his creative process is when people, even strangers, express that they identify with his cartoons and tattoos. He added, "Of course, it's amazing to see my cartoons inked on someone's skin."