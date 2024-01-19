ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of a painting, it is most likely that you visualize something you can hang on a wall. Well, not in this case.

Remington Robinson does his painting on Altoids can lids, meaning that the paintings are both small and are meant to be displayed on a flat surface. Robinson is also a master of plein air paintings that are drawn outdoors. So, usually, the artist is inspired by beautiful landscapes, cityscapes, and, from time to time, a coffee cup.

More info: Instagram | remingtonrobinson.com | remingtonrobinson.com | tiktok.com