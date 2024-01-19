ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of a painting, it is most likely that you visualize something you can hang on a wall. Well, not in this case.

Remington Robinson does his painting on Altoids can lids, meaning that the paintings are both small and are meant to be displayed on a flat surface. Robinson is also a master of plein air paintings that are drawn outdoors. So, usually, the artist is inspired by beautiful landscapes, cityscapes, and, from time to time, a coffee cup.

 

More info: Instagram | remingtonrobinson.com | remingtonrobinson.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Remington Robinson's Can Art (New Pics)

remingtonrobinson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!