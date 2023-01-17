Who could have thought that simple Altoid tins could transform into various useful everyday objects and even masterpieces? In this case, Ohio-based artist Remington Robinson continues to create beautiful mini Plein air paintings. His tiny blank canvas turns into realistic paintings portraying natural and urban landscapes.

As the artist previously told Bored Panda, his paintings are "a deep meditative study of the natural world and the nature of reality, and thus each painting is essentially a visual artifact of meditation." People interested in buying his work will not only get a beautifully intricate work of art but a meditative experience as well. Even the original paint palette Robinson used for his paintings is left inside the tin as it was.

Feel free to explore more of Robinson's work at Bored Panda here.

More info: Instagram | remingtonrobinson.com | remingtonrobinson.com | tiktok.com