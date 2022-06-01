17Kviews
I’ve Created Tiny World Models To Reflect On Modern Issues (13 New Pics)
17Kviews
I've spent 5 years creating this project called "Tiny Wasteland." The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds. Usually, I use food and trash in my setups and try to reflect on our world's issues, so I magnify these problems in the pictures.
I'm actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I've made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Plastific Ocean
Zen Mushroom
When I was a child, I absolutely loved The Borrower books... they were just the thing to delight a kid... tiny people using human scale objects in clever ways... going to sea in a tea kettle... flying in a berry basket balloon. These are made of the same magic.
Trash(Ure) Of The Forest
My neighbor has been flipping lit cigarettes over my fence... again, what is wrong with people?
Jelly Skate
They need more jelly! I am afraid they'll fall on stuff sticking up from the surface...
Stranger Tins
Carbonara Kai
Wokbar
I love the detail on this one...I've already made up stories for every character.
Very talented! I can't imagine how much time and the painstaking tiny details involved. Great work! Loved it.
It reminds me the work of an japanese artist called Tatsuya Tanaka, you can find him os instagram, he posts pics exploring the miniature world like this everyday
Thank you very much for the tip, I googled and found the artist on IG and follow him now: https://www.instagram.com/tanaka_tatsuya/ I can´t post there myself without a mobile phone, but I can follow, like and comment. This is my account, but the add-on to post photos with a notebook only worked for one day, so there´re only 3 webcam selfies of me with my cats on my profile: https://www.instagram.com/marionfriedl1656/
Beautiful work
Very talented! I can't imagine how much time and the painstaking tiny details involved. Great work! Loved it.
It reminds me the work of an japanese artist called Tatsuya Tanaka, you can find him os instagram, he posts pics exploring the miniature world like this everyday
Thank you very much for the tip, I googled and found the artist on IG and follow him now: https://www.instagram.com/tanaka_tatsuya/ I can´t post there myself without a mobile phone, but I can follow, like and comment. This is my account, but the add-on to post photos with a notebook only worked for one day, so there´re only 3 webcam selfies of me with my cats on my profile: https://www.instagram.com/marionfriedl1656/
Beautiful work