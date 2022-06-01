I've spent 5 years creating this project called "Tiny Wasteland." The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds. Usually, I use food and trash in my setups and try to reflect on our world's issues, so I magnify these problems in the pictures.

I'm actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I've made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | Facebook