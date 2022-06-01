I've spent 5 years creating this project called "Tiny Wasteland." The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds. Usually, I use food and trash in my setups and try to reflect on our world's issues, so I magnify these problems in the pictures.

I'm actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I've made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Plastific Ocean

Plastific Ocean

Report

61points
Péter Csákvári
POST
View more comments
#2

Zen Mushroom

Zen Mushroom

Report

51points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was a child, I absolutely loved The Borrower books... they were just the thing to delight a kid... tiny people using human scale objects in clever ways... going to sea in a tea kettle... flying in a berry basket balloon. These are made of the same magic.

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Trash(Ure) Of The Forest

Trash(Ure) Of The Forest

Report

47points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My neighbor has been flipping lit cigarettes over my fence... again, what is wrong with people?

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Jelly Skate

Jelly Skate

Report

45points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need more jelly! I am afraid they'll fall on stuff sticking up from the surface...

7
7points
reply
#5

Stranger Tins

Stranger Tins

Report

44points
Péter Csákvári
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beans, beans, the magical fruit!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Carbonara Kai

Carbonara Kai

Report

44points
Péter Csákvári
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not all it's cracked up to be.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Wokbar

Wokbar

Report

42points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the detail on this one...I've already made up stories for every character.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#8

Tin Whale

Tin Whale

Report

41points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me a little sad.

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Pet Love

Pet Love

Report

39points
Péter Csákvári
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lurker makes me uncomfortable.

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Everest

Everest

Report

12points
Péter Csákvári
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Listerine

Listerine

Report

9points
Péter Csákvári
POST
#12

Hedonist's Breakfast

Hedonist's Breakfast

Report

8points
Péter Csákvári
POST
#13

Somewhere In The Salty Forest

Somewhere In The Salty Forest

Report

4points
Péter Csákvári
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!