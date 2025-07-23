Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah, 25, Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Dramatic Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Cyrus looked nearly unrecognizable at an event in New York City on Tuesday (July 22), where she promoted her new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.

The 25-year-old, who has followed in her older sister Miley Cyrus’ footsteps in the music industry, sparked speculation that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures after being photographed with a slimmer nose, more pronounced cheekbones, and fuller lips.

Noah’s appearance came under scrutiny in a viral TikTok last year, when plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie speculated that the artist may have gone under the knife to alter her face.

Share icon Noah Cyrus debuted a different look while promoting her second studio album



Image credits: Getty/Jason Mendez

“Her face has noticeably changed,” Dr. Motykie said. “Her nose has changed shape, her bridge is a little bit narrowed, and we find that the tip has also changed shape. In some pictures, it appears that she’s using fillers in her face quite a bit.

“It looks like the cheeks are very enhanced and slightly too plump. I also notice that the chin is becoming stronger as well as a little bit more forward.”

Image credits: Getty/Paul Archuleta

Noah is the youngest child of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and Leticia “Tish” Purcell. She has four siblings in addition to pop star Miley Cyrus: Braison, Brandi, Trace, and Cristopher Cody.

Her career began when she starred in the medical drama Doc at the age of two. She also appeared in her sister’s hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana and voiced the titular character in the 2008 animated film Ponyo.

Her changed appearance has reignited speculation about possible cosmetic procedures

Image credits: Instagram/Noah Cyrus

The Grammy-nominated star told NPR in 2020 that she has struggled with depression and anxiety since childhood and that she suffers from body and face dysmorphia.

“I just could not look in a mirror and my eyes would water and I would cry and I’d tell my mom how much I hate myself and how ugly I feel and how I just feel like this speck in the universe that didn’t matter and that the universe didn’t care to hear from me,” she said.

“Obviously, I am so blessed, the family that I love. As many pros as that comes with, that the public sees, there’s a lot of cons that come with that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skinsation LA (@skinsation)

Noah said she felt like she had “lost her identity” due to the constant comparisons to her famous sister and father.

“After a certain amount of time that makes you feel like nobody knows who you are, and that makes you feel like no one cares about you or your identity.”

As the youngest child of Billy Ray and sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah has long been in the public eye

Image credits: Instagram/Noah Cyrus

Being in the spotlight from such a young age took a serious toll on Noah’s mental health, as her early fame came with unwanted commentary about her appearance from online strangers.

“They were so terrible to me on the Internet about the way I looked and the way that I grew up. And that was just the way that my face that God gave me,” she recalled on the Rebecca Judd Show in 2020.

“And I was so sad that people had such terrible things to say about something I had no control of changing. And it just made me feel like so many people… that I learned to hate myself.”

Ver essa foto no Instagram Uma publicação compartilhada por Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus)



In a candid Instagram post, the star revealed that watching the series American Horror Story gave her “comfort” because it made her feel like “there was something else as painful and f**ked up out there as I felt on the inside.”

Noah guest-starred in the seventh episode of the horror anthology series in 2021, playing a character named Connie.

Noah, who began her career in entertainment at age two, has appeared in Hannah Montana and voiced the title character in Ponyo

Image credits: Instagram/Noah Cyrus



The release of her second studio album follows rumors that she had accused her mother of “stealing” 55-year-old Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell and marrying him after Noah allegedly “hooked up” with him.

An insider told People that Noah and Dominic saw each other “in a friends-with-benefits way” for 8 to 9 months, and then “Tish started something up” after they stopped their informal relationship.

Image credits: Instagram/Noah Cyrus

Noah was absent from her mother’s wedding to the Australian actor in 2023. However, it appears that the mom and daughter duo have since resolved their differences.

Last April, Noah appeared on Tish’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus. The matriarch said that Noah moving closer to her helped strengthen their bond and that she was “happy” about the 25-year-old’s engagement to “respectful” fashion designer Pinkus.

Netizens commented on the 25-year-old’s look, with some users speculating about plastic surgery

