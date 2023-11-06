Well, unfortunately, sometimes these mild symptoms may turn into serious life or death situations. Speaking about that, one Reddit user recently started a thread asking doctors to share situations when patients came in with mild symptoms and thought that it was nothing serious, but turned out to be in near-death conditions.

I think most of us at least once have googled symptoms when we felt something that we never had before or different than we are used to, such as intense headache, stomach ache or pain in the lower back. And after analyzing articles, we get scared, as almost everything leads to serious illness that may result in death. However, usually, when we visit the doctor, we get some relieved news that it’s nothing serious.

#1 NAD, but this story is about an "elderly but not ancient" relative.



Background: I had a hysterectomy due to general uterus shenanigans in 2019. My surgeon is awesome, I had a great surgery & easy peasy recovery.



So one day this relative calls me out of the blue and says "what was the name of the OBGYN who did your hysterectomy?" and I tell her, and ask why, knowing that this person has been through menopause for a long a*s time.



"Wouldn't you know it, I got my damn period this morning! I thought I was done with this s**t!"



Well my friends, that reaction of "oh hell no, I'm done with this s**t" turned out to be a life saver, because what she thought was just menopause being weird turned out to be endometrial cancer caught SUPER early. She had a hysterectomy, one round of radiation, and is cancer free 3 years on.





Bleeding after you've been through menopause is SUSPICIOUS AS HELL, yinz.

#2 Patient’s wife called. Patient had a temperature of 98.6. No other symptoms.



I explained that was a normal temperature but the wife said “that’s a fever for him.” She said she felt like something was wrong, despite no other symptoms.



I told her that I respect that and that if she feels something is wrong she should get him checked out in the ER.



The ER doctor called four hours later and said they did all they could do for him but he died of sepsis. He appeared to be normal when he got there but rapidly declined.



That gave me a new appreciation that we truly can’t evaluate someone thoroughly over a telephone.

Moreover, Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this thread and she kindly agreed to shed light on the motivation behind the creation of this discussion. “I posed this question because ironically enough, I have more anxiety about going to the doctor than is probably healthy,” she shared. “I avoid doctors like it's my job and ignore symptoms more than I should.” The author emphasized that she needs to remind herself not to do that every so often and these stories are definitely a good motivation to visit doctors more often and pay attention to symptoms more.

#3 I’m a nurse, not a doctor, but we had a guy come in years ago asking for a medication to “help him stop sweating.” He said he had had a sore throat for about a week, went to a walk in clinic, was diagnosed with strep throat and put on antibiotics, but he was so sweaty and just wanted a break from it. He looked pale and was indeed sweaty, so we took him back and ran some blood tests. His white blood count was the highest I’ve ever seen and he was diagnosed with leukaemia. We sent him to another hospital for immediate treatment, but we were informed he died literally hours after arriving. Incredibly sad, I couldn’t believe it.

#4 Im a dentist. New pt came in with what he thought was a mild ache in his teeth. Thought it was a toothache. Hadnt seen a dentist in years.

Took a radiograph and the jaw bone around the teeth looked strange. Had him see an oral surgeon that day. Turned out was a very aggressive metastatic bone cancer and died a few weeks later

#5 Still in school and I was not present for this patient’s initial admission but rather her clinic follow up; however..



Patient was healthy 50-something year old who had an extended nosebleed after a long hike. It wouldn’t stop so they went to ER to get it cauterized/impacted (happens all the time). Anyway, they did a CT scan as protocol and discovered she had a 20+ cm tumor on her uterus that was wrapping around her right kidney; she was immediately referred to a serious academic hospital and had a specialized oncology surgeon remove it.



Amazingly? They got it completely removed without even having to damage the kidney. She had an amazing outcome and about a half a foot scar running around her abdomen from the surgery.



Edit for clarification: I do not believe the CT scan was due to the nosebleed itself but rather I imagine as they looked further into her blood work and coagulation studies they found something that warranted further work up.

Now, speaking about whether sharing these stories can raise awareness about the importance of taking mild symptoms seriously, the author emphasizes that stories like this in fact can help to raise awareness to listen to your gut. “In a lot of the comments I read, patients were definitely aware something was ‘off’ but couldn't put their finger on what exactly ‘it’ was,” she adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Not a doctor but worked as a security supervisor at a hospital.



Man and his wife came in. Man is feeling unwell thinks he has like a flu or a cold or something. I can't remember exactly what. Nothing serious but they don't have a family doctor, so they came to ER.



Man gets in line for triage and his wife leaves to go park the car after dropping him off.



Like I said I'm not a doctor but how it was explained to me was part of this mans digestive tract just... exploded? Because he sits down and within 30 seconds he's slouched over and dead.



My guards respond, realize he's not responding or breathing and pull him onto the floor and start doing compressions. EMS and nurses quickly join us from the back and rush him to a triage room but whatever happened wasn't recoverable.



Wife got back into the ER just expecting him to be hanging out in line. Instead are met with my guards telling her that her husband is dead in the back with staff trying to bring him back.



Like I can't even imagine how that is from the wifes perspective. She leaves with her husband basically fine and wasn't gone for more than five minutes and comes back and he's just gone.



I was on break at the time and missed the situation but had to come back and deal with some shell shocked guards.

#7 I was the patient. Spent six months being told I had a bad cold and anemia so I should take iron pills. Turns out I had an autoimmune disease and my kidneys were failing. I eventually ended up on dialysis and with a transplant.

Finally, the author shares that she did not expect this post to blow up the way it did. She noted that the answers that she has read were intense. “The ones that stuck out the most are any of the ones that involved kids. It's always awful when something happens to children, but I especially can't imagine bringing your child in for something basic and routine and having your entire world flipped on you in an instant.”

#8 Not a doctor’s perspective but my dad went to his doctor because he suddenly didn’t like the taste of broccoli. Dad was otherwise healthy, late 60’s, fairly active guy. He was diagnosed with leukaemia.

#9 A man came to the hospital because his wife always complained about his bad breath. Long story short, I met him because they consulted my department when the tissue biopsy came back as esophageal cancer.

#10 Mom was constantly in and out of doctors' offices and ERs for many things such as extremely tired, extreme weight gain, periods lasting months, and a bad case of dehydration. Finally, an ER doctor took notice and sent her for a CT and found a grapefruit sized tumor in her vena cava. Later diagnosed with stage 4 Leiomyosarcoma. Gave her a few weeks to live but she battled for about 5 more years.



Edit: spelling

#11 I don't know if it counts but I got bit by a bat and thought I should go get the rabies vaccine right away and my wife said "it's expensive, see if you even get sick" and I almost listened to her advice until I looked up what the first symptoms would be to know what to watch for and everything was pretty unanimous once symptoms start it has a 100% kill rate and if you get bit it's non negotiable you should go for the vaccine ASAP.

#12 Saw a patient with minor cardiovascular symptoms and a slight pain in his upper back. The senior debated back and forth whether it would make sense to run a CT to rule out anything more serious. She finally decided to do it and it turned out he had a massive aortic dissection and was basically wheeled right into the OR

#13 My dad woke up with severe back pain one morning after not doing anything strenuous the weeks/days leading up to it. My mom flipped her s**t and finally put her foot down that he had to go to the doctor after him putting off going to a doctor for years even for a routine check-up.



That appointment showed a broken rib from a huge tumor on his spine, along with tumors around his buttocks/pelvis and upper back. Diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. 5 years and 100 treatments later he’s still kicking it.

#14 I was the patient. My mom kept bringing me to the doctor because I was continuously complaining of tummy pain. I had just started school. The doctor said I was likely just trying to get out of school and stay home with my mom. I complained the whole school year. She even brought me to the ER a few times and they essentially said the same thing. They never did any imaging, sometimes blood work.



Finally one day I started peeing blood and she took me right to the children's hospital and I was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, by then it had spread to both lungs, liver, lymph nodes and around the heart.

#15 I was the patient. We had gone to India for a wedding (absolutely incredible!) And naturally, our north American digestive tracts, everyone suffered from "Delhi Belly". I was hit harder than most (almost didn't get on our flight home because I was worried about having to use the bathroom if the seatbelt sign was on or if there was a line up). Ultimately got home. Everyone in the group (about 12 people) were feeling better, but I was still having some minor gastro issues. Nothing crazy, still working and living normal life. Went to a walk in because my family doc couldn't see me for at least 2 weeks. Walk in doc ordered some tests and prescribed an antibiotic. I got a call the test came back negative, but if I was still feeling unwell, to come back (this was like 2 weeks after my first visit). I debated, but decided to go back, turns out they never ran the e coli test, so they run that again. Doc said she'll call me when the results were in.



I didn't hear back, but my now MIL (a doc) caught wind I was still dealing with gastro issues and asked if she could call the lab to get my results. I said "sure, that would be great".



In the meantime, a friend is visiting from out of town and I wanted to show her a good time, so we went out dancing. At some point in the evening my now MIL had called me something like 17 times, leaving voice mails and texts to get to the hospital asap. Don't go home to change, don't get public transit (IE cab because it'll be faster), just go STRAIGHT to the hospital.



The nurses were absolutely FLOORED the e coli hadn't gotten into my blood stream (this was about a month after our trip). Apparently my urine test came back absolutely overrun with an antibiotic resistant e coli.



Best part, the walk in doc fiiiiiiinally called me about a week after my hospital visit telling me she has the results and I should come see her. My MIL happened to be standing beside me when I received the call and asked to talk to the doc. As a teacher at the university here, the walk in doc knew who she was and had to walk my MIL through my case to identify ALL the ways she let me down as a patient (including asking me to come into the clinic instead of rushing to the hospital).



I'm totally fine now and remain forever grateful to my now MIL!

#16 Probably not particularly crazy, it might happen all the time for all I know…. Not a doctor, but I went in to urgent care thinking I had a nasty uti but it turned out to be severe sepsis, got whisked away in an ambulance on oxygen.



That’s what I get for my mom teaching me it’s all in my head.

#17 My local hospital sent me home twice after I went there for chest pains. I had a massive heart attack, and my son had to resuscitate me soon after arriving home the second time.

#18 Neurologist here.



A healthy patient came in with a few month history of left hand numbness. My first thought was Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. But physical exam was not very convincing. I got CT head and found malignant metastatic lesions!



Patient and family were talking about expensive designer bags, were very happy. I had to break the news. They went from healthy to potentially a few months to live.



Sometimes I hate my job.



Edit: I am reading replies of people getting worried about their/loved one’s symptoms. Remember, cancer is incredibly rare. Everything else is much more likely to be the case.

#19 Not a doctor but my husband suddenly lost 15lbs over a few days. No changes to diet or exercise. I told him it sound like diabetes and please go. He finally went after a week and by that time he was skin and bones. It was diabetes and his blood sugar level was dangerously high. The doc said if he had waited 1 more day, he might have gone into a coma

#20 Not a doctor but I had a massive head ache, fainting and extreme light sensitivity. Dr came and said it was sinusitis. I struggled on, saw another dr at same practice who confirmed sinusitis. Started slowly recovering but had extreme vertigo. Got a second opinion, confirmed sinusitis. Went private (was in the uk) and was seen by very dismissive dr. I insisted on further tests and he reluctantly ordered an mri. Turns out I had meningitis.

#21 Paramedic, not a doctor. A woman called 911 requesting an ambulance. When I and my brand new rookie EMT got there, she complained of just not feeling well and having a mild headache. I did my assessment and everything looked perfectly normal except it seemed she might have a cold with a headache. I didn't think she needed to be seen in an ER and told her so. She wavered back and forth and then finally agreed to sign a refusal. I sent my rookie partner out to get the clipboard but he pulled me aside and told me he thought she needed to go. I asked him why and the best he could do was "I just have a feeling." So I finally relented and told him, "Fine, your patient; I'm driving."



A few blocks down the road he leaned up front and asked me to make it hot (lights & sirens). I rolled my eyes but did what he asked.



At the ED the grumpy triage nurse came up to me a few minutes later and wanted to know why the hell we transported a perfectly healthy woman with a cold and headache. I just nodded toward my partner and said, "You'll have to ask him."



Anyway, we left, but a few hours later we were at the same ED and that same nurse came up to me and told me the news. Because of the headache the doc had ordered a CT scan, and lo and behold there was a dissecting aneurism right next to her brainstem. She had been shipped out to the trauma center by helicopter and was undergoing emergency surgery. I learned later that she survived without deficits.



Holy c**p. If I'd had a more experienced partner that day, she would have ended up dead and it would have been my fault.

#22 Not a doctor (annoying, I know) But my mom kept having foot pain. Told her it was plantar fasciitis. Wouldn’t heal. Then told her it was a fracture. Wouldn’t heal. Then told her there was a growth. Did a biopsy and it was LUNG CANCER! Stage 4. So from foot pain to lung cancer. Totally wild. She has also never smoked a day in her life.

#23 Many years ago, when I was in my residence, a man entered ER with a hand in his forehead, walking by himself, asking for a doctor.



You can imagine my surprise when I said "yes?", to him removing his hand and showing his injury - a perforating hole from a bullet.



He was quickly moved to surgery after that. Later I found the bullet didn't reach the brain, it was well buried into the skull bone.

#24 I'm not a doctor, but I have 2:



I had a doctor appointment, just a 6 month checkup for my diabetes. My heart rate was up, so my doctor sent me to the ER for blood work. Turns out I was having a weird version of diabetic ketoacidosis where my blood sugar wasn't elevated (anion gap). They kept me in ICU for a week.



My mom went to her doctor for shortness of breath. He told her she was old and overweight. We took her to the ER, where they drained a couple of liters of fluid off her lungs. Her breast cancer from 5 years earlier had returned, metastasized, and invaded every bone in her body, her lungs, and her brain. She died 5 weeks later.

#25 Hubby went to a&e with shoulder ache ( he had wrenched it a few days before) they sent him home with codiene & said to go back if it didn't improve. It didn't so 3 days later we returned this time they x-rayed showed nothing so they did an ECG, within seconds they were racing round inserting cannulas etc. Blue lighted him to another hospital straight into the cath lab where they removed 5 clots from one side of his heart & a massive clot ( widow maker ) from the other, inserted 2 stents. Cardiologist admitted he doesn't know how hubby survived said he probably had a minute or two to live. 12 years later he's still here ( after surviving another heart attack 4 years after the 1st- at Donington Monsters Of Rock Festival). One lucky man & one grateful wife

#26 26 year old seemingly healthy male came to my office (eye doctor) with complaints of mild blurry vision. Usually a very routine complaint and very easy fix with glasses/contacts.



After a few minutes of trying to get him see better with the refracting lenses, I wasn't able to improve his vision when it shouldn't take that long for someone that young.



I decided to quit trying and quickly look in the back of his eyes. Hemorrhages everywhere, swollen optic nerves. He ended up having malignant hypertension causing his retinae to swell. His blood pressure was 270/170 in office which could have made him have a stroke at any minute. We physically drove him to the ER where he was admitted.

#27 Veterinarian, not MD.



During my internship, a woman came in with her 6-year-old labrador around 1am.



Lab lady: "My dog needs an ultrasound."



Me: "Oh? What are you seeing that you're concerned about?"



Lab lady: "She left the house to go out on the porch this evening, and then she just laid down."



Me: "Is she eating and drinking ok? Any other issues?"



Lab lady: "Everything else is fine. But something is wrong with her."



Me "Well, how about we start with some x-rays?"



X-rays are taken - there's a very obvious splenic mass.



Me: "Ma'am, your dog needs an ultrasound."







Long story short, it was lymphoma in the spleen. They did everything they could and bought her another 10 months or so. Very good dog and devoted owner.

#28 Not a doctor but my dad went to his Dr because of a stuffy nose that had been going on for weeks. Dr looks into his nose and noted a deviated septum. Said that's not right and sent him for tests. My dad had a brain tumor size of a grapefruit with no symptoms other than a plugged up nose. So he went in with a cold and came out with cancer.

#29 My husband went in for a routine checkup. His bloodwork was fine. Everything was fine. The only thing was him saying he just a little more tired than usual.



His Dr noticed that he was due for a colonoscopy, and set one up for him. The DR who did the colonoscopy said everything looked good, but, he just felt there was something up.



So, my husband went back to his regular Dr, and she did a complete look at him. Bloodwork showed a very slight increase of white blood cells. So, she decided what the hell, let's do an abdominal scan just to do a look-see since the colonoscopy Dr didn't feel quite right about things even tho there was nothing showing.



Apparently his appendix was inflamed, and surgery was scheduled to take it out. Upon removal, not only was it inflamed, but infected, and cancerous as well.



Turns out that:



a) it was confined at that time to the appendix



b) it was a particularly nasty little cancer that likes to spread



c) the cancer was at the far part of the appendix, so when they removed the appendix the margins were clear.



d) it led to the discovery of him actually having a genetic issue called Lynch Syndrome which they were able to figure out was thru the maternal line. Turns out that his mom's uterine cancers, his uncle's death of colon cancer, and his grandmother's various cancer issues were all related to this genetic abnormality.



If he hadn't gone in for his checkup and procrastinated, his appendix would have gotten worse, and the cancer would have spread. There's a good chance the cancer would have gotten into his intestines and ended up with intestinal cancer of some sort if they hadn't gotten it. He is still very suspectable to getting cancers because of this genetic condition.



He found out early enough to be able to be proactive enough for care and prevention. It's been almost 10 years since diagnosis and he has been healthy as a horse since then. He gets a colonoscopy every year because of it, but thats a small price to pay.

#30 Had a friend who had back pain in her lower back. Put it off because it was the beginning of covid. By the time she finally went they found out she had tumors all over her spine.

#31 Not a doctor but my MIL tripped, broke her ankle, and they discovered she had bowel cancer really early because her blood work came up wonky.

#32 Not a doctor, just answering for myself. Also, I don’t really know if it can be considered a serious life or death situation…



Had post-concussion syndrome, and already had a MRI done. It was nothing out of the ordinary. Then one day about a month later, I got up and suddenly fainted. Consulted my doctors, and they all agreed it was likely a one-off and I was fine to go travel… but they still thought, to be on the safe side, I should do another MRI scan when I returned.



I had a great few weeks travelling, and that included lots of outdoors and sports stuff. Then I came back, and went for my scan, this time with contrast. By that point, I honestly felt like I was wasting time and money.



So imagine my shock when the results came out and I was told I had a brain tumour. I later found out that people with the type of brain tumour I am suspected to have tend to have it manifest through seizures. I just happened to have mine in a “dead area”, so I just never had any symptoms at all.



(I’ve since had it taken out, and we’re waiting on the histopathology to get back.)

#33 As a resident, I had someone come to clinic to resume routine care for routine screenings after an older sibling had passed (reason for visit/CC: "i want to take better care of my health"). I noticed they had a little bit of blood on their napkin and asked to examine their mouth... a few missing teeth and a massive mass on their gums. Immediately sent them to ENT, where they learned that it was oral cancer

They'd eventually get the whole enchilada of mandibulectomy (jaw resection), glossectomy (tongue removal), and I think even neck dissection and laryngectomy.



I followed them peripherally on a consulting service until they ultimately passed away in the hospital about a year later. The cruel irony of the whole thing is even worse when I wonder if he would have had better quality end of life if I'd never bothered looking and it had just taken its natural course.



Just more reasons to avoid tobacco and alcohol (80% of oral cancers attributable to their consumption) and eat plants.

#34 This is a story from my mother who was a sex therapist. She was treating a teenager who basically was masturbating so hard and often that he was rubbing his junk bloody and bleeding through his pants. The kid insisted it wasn't sexual, he was just really uncomfortable and his skin hurt. He got boners rubbing the skin. The doctors didn't believe him and sent him to my mother.





My mom, devil she was, had a saintly moment and listened to the kid. She suggested he see a dermatologist. Kid literally had d**k cancer. Something with an s- cell carcinoma. My mother never saw the patient after their parents called to cancel appointments because they found the cause and he was no longer in need of her services.

#35 wasnt life threatening but i fell and got a few stitches in my knee as a teen.



The hospital wasnt the best, and I wasnt even fully numb when they stitched me. I was screaming in pain from the needle and sutures and two nurses were holding me down as they finished.



However the first week or two i noticed i couldnt walk right. My knee obv couldnt bend due to the stitches, so didnt think much of it. When they finally came out, i still couldnt bend my knee but figured it was just weak and stiff from being straight for 2 weeks.



It still hurt alot over the following week, and found I was literally dragging my leg behind me as i still could not bend it.



My dad was the type "put some dirt in it son, dont be a baby" and he is the one who took me to the doctor on why im dragging my leg like a sack of potatoes.



Doctor took one look at it and exclaimed i need to go to the hospital right away! Even threatened that if i didnt go they would have to cut off my leg (tbh i think she was embellishing, but the scary part not by much)



This hospital was really good compared to the one i initially got the stitches at. Turned out I had an infection in the knee that needed several days iv antibiotics. They did proper scans of my knee and found i not only blew my patellar tendon (primarily why i couldnt bend my knee) I also mildly fractured the bone itself (which was impressive to do)

#36 I don’t know about haunting me for life but here’s one I’ve never forgotten. I worked as a CNA in a dementia unit.We had a wheelchair bound gentleman who started pulling the fire alarm set into the wall of the hallway by his room. Because this was a nursing home, every time that alarm was set off the fire department responded… quickly. Our gentleman started pulling it several times a day and often a few times in the evening as well, all day, every day. It didn’t take long for the fire department to lose any sense of humor they might have had about the situation and start leveling fines on the facility. Progressively bigger ones as time passed and our friend continued his trick in spite of numerous attempts to stop him. The staff was written up and upper management was going apeshit.We just didn’t have enough staff to have someone constantly monitor a single patient. Finally, someone thought to ask this gentleman WHY he was pulling the fire alarm. His reply was astonishing… he pointed to the dammed thing and very reasonably explained “ it says PULL “. It did, in big red letters three inches high. A simple piece of masking tape over the instructive word solved a huge problem. People with dementia aren’t exactly themselves anymore but they’re certainly far from stupid.

#37 Obligatory not a doctor: had a 38 week pregnant woman with twins come in with a primary complaint of “shortness of breath with exertion”. She was 4’10. I’m thinking, “of course you’re SOB, as short as you are with term twins”. I was pretty sure we’d do an NST and send her home.



Her BP was 170/110, so we did bloodwork, and she was in HELLP syndrome. Platelets were 42,000. We were lucky she came in when she did.

#38 I did, among my other jobs, administrative physical exams for my employer for decades. This happened over 2 decades ago. Patients had a chest xray and some basic labs before they were seen. I got an xray report that said the patient's mediastinum appeared a bit wide and I should consider a CT scan to evaluate for an aneurysm of the aorta. Woops. I called the patient, whom I had never seen. He was not having any chest pain and felt like his usual self but agreed to have the chest CT done. For whatever reason radiology did not do a 'full' chest CT as I had ordered, but did one limited to the aortic arch and below. The aorta and mediastinum were normal, but the CT report mentioned some minor 'stranding' extending from the left hilum of the lung extending towards the left upper lobe - which was not shown on the CT because they did a limited exam. OK. I called the patient back, whom I still had never seen, and told him what the CT scan showed. Upon questioning he said he had some minor pain in his left scapular area (behind the shoulder) a year before, and he had seen a clinic at a different hospital which had done a series of xrays and "nothing was wrong". The upper back/shoulder pain had not really changed over the intervening year and he had grown used to it - the vicissitudes of ageing. So I re-ordered a chest CT and asked radiology to do it as ordered - which a few days later they did. Double oops.



The full CT scan showed a pancoast tumor, at the apex/top of the left lung, that had extended into the chest wall and destroyed segments of several posterior ribs - which explained the pain the patient was having. This is a "very bad" thing. I called the patient back again, his appointment to see me was not for several weeks and he needed to know. He took the very bad news surprisingly well, got copies of the CT scan, and went to a local cancer hospital for further evaluation and treatment. I never actually saw him.

#39 NAD but I had a migrating headache (kept moving from base of skull to top) for over a week. Nonstop just kept on there. I ignored it and chalked it off to being in front of a computer all day. Started getting a pain behind my right eye. Still thought it was the computer. Everyone kept telling me I should probably go to the hospital and I kept saying no because I didn't wanna deal with waiting in the er for them to say I need to sleep more. Well I went and they took me back thinking I had bacterial meningitis. Got a horrible spinal tap and came back negative. The only conclusion was my immune system was attacking itself and that if I had waited any longer (than the week I already did) my immune system wouldn't have responded to any medication and just killed me thinking I was sick. Fun times. Fun fun times.

#40 I thought I pulled a calf muscle. I did the whole RICE protocol, but nothing helped. I was limping because of the pain. I ended up going to urgent care which was a waste of time because it could be a blood clot—so they sent me to the ER. The ER did an ultrasound of my leg and found nothing. So, they gave me muscle relaxers and sent me home. They noted I should follow up with my PCP, though, because my blood pressure was really high. I chalked it up to the anxiety of being evaluated for a blood clot.



A few days later, I develop this little cough and an intermittent sharp pain between my shoulder blades on deep inhales. Being that this was September 2020, I thought that this was for sure Covid. But I also then remembered that I needed to follow up with my PCP about the blood pressure thing, so I called to talk about both items at once.



The nurse was alarmed and told me in no uncertain terms to go straight to the ER to be evaluated for a pulmonary embolism.



And that’s how I found out that I had multiple bilateral pulmonary embolisms.

#41 Not a doctor, I work in the cat scan department. Had a patient who came to the ER because she thought she was pregnant and wanted a test (happens so often, idk why they just don’t get a test at CVS). Pregnancy test was negative and they sent her to me for a scan. Patient tells me she was having symptoms from her last pregnancy. Turns out she was having right sided heart failure.

#42 Not a doctor but work in health. Had a patient that went to her GP thinking she had arthritis in the knee from an old surgery and came back with a diagnosis of motor neurone disease.