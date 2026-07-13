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Recently, I have written so many stories about toxic mothers-in-law that it seems like they almost come a dime a dozen. To all the good ones out there, it would be a great time to reveal yourselves now, as daughters-in-law are in dire need of you.

Look at this one whose mother-in-law was super toxic. She decided to move in with the couple after her “baby boy” quit med school due to his ACL injury. In fact, she also tried to evict his wife from their own house, but ended up creating trouble for herself! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Controlling parents spark drama in their adult children’s romantic relationships if they keep up their toxic behavior

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s mother-in-law came to their house in a frenzy because her son didn’t answer the phone, and she accused his wife of holding him hostage

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Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Much to his horror, she proceeded to sit on his lap and called him her “good boy,” so he pushed her off in shock, but his gaming mates heard it all and teased him

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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The main story started when he had an ACL injury, and as he was recovering, the guy decided to quit med school, but it completely triggered his mom

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Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster picked up extra shifts to cover their bills, but his mom called it “neglect,” said she was moving in with them, and got an “eviction notice” for her daughter-in-law

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The frustrated poster was sick of her drama, so she told her to call the cops as per the “notice,” and sat down to watch the drama while enjoying a drink

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Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The cops quickly figured out that the mother was the real trespasser, as the poster and her husband’s names were on the lease, and asked her to leave

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They were horrified when she got violent, so the cops took her away for resisting arrest, but the woman stayed behind bars just for a day

In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) shares how she brought down her toxic mother-in-law. To give a little background about how unhinged this woman was, the author recounts when she showed up at their house claiming that her son was being kept hostage by his wife. All because he didn’t pick up the phone, and when he asked her to leave, she sat on his lap!

He was playing video games, and everyone heard it when she pulled him to her and called him a good boy. Obviously, he freaked out and pushed her away, but he always got teased for it. Moving on to the main incident, which was sparked after the guy suffered an ACL injury. He was so depressed that he quit med school, but his mom went absolutely ballistic.

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Moreover, he was working on a limited schedule, so the OP took on more shifts to pay their bills. Apparently, this translated as “neglect” for his mommy, who came storming to the house. She wanted to move in and kick out the poster, so she made an “eviction notice” herself. Well, the author was sick of her, so she told the woman to call the police as per the notice.

Then she grabbed a drink to watch the drama that unfolded. The cops quickly figured out that the older woman was the real trespasser and asked her to leave. However, she got violent with the police, so they ended up arresting her for attacking and resisting them. Unfortunately, she was released in a day, but fortunately, for the OP, she went no-contact with the couple for a few months!

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Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Sadly, research has found that 60% of women admitted the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Also, two-thirds of daughters-in-law believed that their husband’s mother frequently exhibited jealous, maternal love towards their son. That sounds like the woman in the story who was trying to coddle and control her adult son.

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Experts highlight that a controlling parent can create psychological vulnerability that affects adult romantic attachments. “For a secure adult relationship, a developmental transition has to occur in which the spouse replaces the mom as the primary attachment,” they add. In this case, the guy was still letting his mother interfere between them, instead of putting a stop to her behavior.

In fact, some netizens felt that he was the problem for not drawing this boundary in the first place. Studies indicate that negative support from a partner can raise the level of the stress hormone cortisol in a person’s body. Well, I am pretty sure the OP must be distressed by her husband’s silence, and peeps online claimed that he needed to grow a spine.

After all, researchers emphasize that a toxic in-law can create tension and lead to issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, and even depression. Well, it seems like the woman totally deserved to be arrested, and many folks applauded the way the author handled the situation. What would you have done in her shoes? Feel free to type your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens were horrified by the mother-in-law’s unhinged behavior, and claimed that the poster’s husband needed to grow a spine

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