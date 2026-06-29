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I think that the bond we share with our siblings can be pretty magical, despite the occasional fights. After all, movies like Frozen and Little Women are all about how siblings make life better, aren’t they? Unfortunately, some people end up with awful brothers and sisters.

Take this woman, for instance, whose married sister grew weirdly close with her husband and kept vying for his attention. However, when she was confronted, the sister had the nerve to gaslight the woman so much that she almost felt like she was losing her mind! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, some folks end up with the worst siblings and miss out on the chance of a magical bond

Image credits: f8studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was concerned that her husband and married sister had developed a close bond, and her sister always sought his attention

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Image credits: Medical-Angle-549

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

During one of their shopping trips, the sister sent her kids away and made her brother-in-law take her pictures with bags as though she were a model

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She also dressed up for him once when he went to their house, after her husband left, so the concerned poster confronted her sister

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Image credits: user8647581 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, the sister claimed everything was normal and that the poster just didn’t like to see her so comfortable in her own body

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She also claimed that her looks were not her problem, and if the poster was bothered that her husband looked at her sister, then it was her issue

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Image credits: Medical-Angle-549

In fact, the vicious woman gaslit the poster into believing herself to be this jealous wife, who felt that she was honestly losing her mind over everything

In today’s family drama, the original poster (OP) shared her skepticism about the “bond” between her husband and her sister. The two had grown unusually close, kept texting each other, and also went shopping together. However, the weirdest part was that the sister kept “dressing up” for her brother-in-law’s attention and always sought his validation.

Well, the OP’s husband claimed that it was all “harmless,” but she grew concerned as it was not normal at all. She soon found out that during their recent shopping trip, her sister sent off her kids so she could be alone with the author’s husband. The sister then made him click pictures of her with purses, as though he were photographing a model, and our lady was shocked.

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Moreover, when the guy was visiting his in-laws’ house, the sister dressed up after her husband left, and he took her photos again. She also sent him a selfie of her all decked up after she went out with her husband. The OP couldn’t shake off how weird it was and confronted her sister. Instead of admitting her mistake, the woman got super calm and started gaslighting the poster.

She claimed it was all normal and accused the author of being unable to watch someone be comfortable in their own body. The sister also said that the OP was asking her to “shrink” just so she could feel bigger. Basically, the whole conversation was her gaslighting the poster. In fact, she made her seem like a petty and jealous wife, and the poster was too disturbed to react.

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, experts have flagged gaslighting as an intense form of emotional cruelty. Moreover, they highlight that it attempts to deliberately cause someone to doubt their sanity. This leads to feelings of self-doubt, confusion, and powerlessness. No wonder the poster felt more distraught after the confrontation, and netizens blatantly called the sister a clear narcissist.

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They felt that she was competing with the OP, who revealed that they were constantly compared as kids. Researchers emphasize that this can have detrimental effects on a child’s self-esteem, mental well-being, and the parent-child bond. Also, constant comparison breeds resentment, stifles individuality, deeply stains familial relationships, and sparks sibling rivalry.

Well, that sheds some light on the sister’s behavior. However, it didn’t feel like the husband was innocent either. I mean, he entertained his sister-in-law’s behavior and called it “harmless.” Studies stress that gaslighting and denial are the first manipulative tactics that cheaters resort to. Well, we never know what the man could be hiding, as his behavior seemed suspicious.

After all, it takes two to tango. Well, the poor poster was caught in between, and she must have been devastated by their actions. Many netizens felt she should talk to her sister’s husband about the situation and hear what he has to say. Do you agree with their advice? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Netizens claimed that the sister was a narcissist competing with the poster, and many stated that her husband wasn’t innocent either

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