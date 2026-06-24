Ex Turns Into A Squatter At Guy’s House, Sparks Drama As She Refuses To Leave Even After Many Days

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Children are pretty naive and completely dependent on their parents, but having an unstable mother or father can be quite distressing. Moreover, it must be heartbreaking to watch their caregivers fight with each other, as the little ones end up suffering because of adult mistakes.

Speaking of unstable parents, even this homeless mom turned into a squatter with her daughter at her ex-husband’s house, and refused to leave. After many days of patience and multiple warnings, the guy finally snapped and took drastic action. Scroll down to find out what he did to get rid of her!

More info: Reddit

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Growing up in an unstable environment, while also witnessing their parents’ fights, can be distressing for kids

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster bought tickets for his ex-wife and her daughter to visit their kids during Christmas, but he called the cops, as she refused to return

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Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She left but returned a few months later, as she got kicked out, and made up multiple excuses just so she could stay at the poster’s house

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Image credits: gorynvd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He finally snapped and told her to leave, but the woman had the audacity to hide in their son’s house, and the poster completely lost it

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Image credits: NewSonsofLiberty

In the end, the annoyed poster called the cops on her again, despite which she wasted a lot of time before she finally left for good

In today’s story, we dive into the troubled life of the original poster (OP). He took custody of his children after divorcing his ex-wife 5 years back due to her violent and disturbing behavior. During Christmas break, she didn’t have space for the children, so he booked flights for her and her daughter to stay with them. However, when it came time to go back, the woman refused.

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The cops found her in church with the couple’s kid, while her daughter was home with him. Due to the police presence, she packed up her stuff and left with someone she had met at church. Fast forward to the present, and she got kicked out of the 3rd place she was living in. The kind poster agreed to take her in for a day until she got a ride, but this ride never came.

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The author again let her stay for a week to figure things out, but after running out of time, she had another excuse ready. Apparently, the ex had lost her wallet and had to wait till she got her ID. She stayed with him for another week, but the ID never came, and she totally flipped after that. The woman claimed that their divorce never happened and that the OP had made it all up.

The guy angrily told her that she needed to leave, and there was no trace of her after he returned from work. Much to his horror, the poster discovered that she had been hiding in their son’s room. That was probably the breaking point for him, as he called the cops again. They stayed till she packed, and eventually the ex’s ride did come along and took her and her kid away.

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Image credits: noxos / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens were concerned about her daughter after the OP’s comment that the woman was mentally ill, refused to seek help, and also used to consume illegal substances. “Parental mental health problems may act as a stressor for kids during a sensitive period because they are central to the lives of their children and provide an essential source of social control, self-esteem, and belonging,” researchers highlight.

Also, studies point out that impulsive behaviors from parents, frequent partner changes, child care instability, and overall chaos in households lead to poor behavior and mental instability in children as they grow up. Moreover, less stability at home can lead to depression, anxiety, and behavioral problems. My heart really goes out to her daughter, who was growing up in such a condition.

Besides, she was also troubling the OP by refusing to leave, and getting harassed by an ex is the last thing anyone wants. Housing experts warn that state laws vary widely, but some states set specific timeframes that trigger tenant status, while others leave the determination to case-by-case analysis in the US. Netizens told the author that she was trying to pull this off and take advantage of him.

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People also found it weird that the cops just left when she packed her stuff, as she was “complying,” and had a ride coming. Well, at least she left this time, but according to commenters, there was a high possibility she might return and cause more trouble. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens claimed that the woman was trying to stay to get squatters’ rights, and many warned him to be cautious, as she might return

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